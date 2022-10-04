SHREWSBURY - A resident reported a vehicle they did not recognize in their driveway on Tuesday, Oct. 4, leading to the arrest of fugitive, who also faces new charges. A resident on Grafton Street in Shrewsbury called police just after 6:30 PM on Tuesday and reported an unknown 2009 Toyota Corolla in their driveway. When police arrived, they found the vehicle was reported stolen in Worcester days prior. Two boxes of tools were discovered inside the vehicle, which were stolen from the Home Depot in Shrewsbury.

