Teen suspect in Dorchester school shooting incident held without bail
The 17-year-old juvenile suspected of shooting an 18-year-old Boston high school student on Tuesday morning will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, according to a statement from District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The student is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous...
whdh.com
Jurors in trial for woman accused in 2018 death of toddler in South Boston to see video of crash
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors in the trial for a woman accused in the 2018 death of a toddler in South Boston are set to see video of the crash and hear from more witnesses after hearing an emotional testimony Wednesday. Jurors will soon see video of the crash and hear...
Man charged in Cranston crash that injured 4
Thomas Krawczyk, 58, of Warwick, was charged with driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.
Stephen Beando, accused of striking and killing man in a wheelchair, has 6 crashes, 2 OUI arrests on record
A Leicester man accused of driving drunk and hitting a man in a wheelchair on a Worcester road in May and killing him has been arrested for drinking and driving twice before, court records showed. Stephen W. Beando, 50, of 23 Salminen Dr., Leicester, was indicted by a Worcester County...
whdh.com
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
whdh.com
Jurors hear emotional testimony in trial for woman accused in 2018 death of toddler in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors heard an emotional testimony Wednesday during the trial for a driver charged in the 2018 death of a toddler. Jurors in the motor vehicle homicide trial for Charlene Casey heard from a woman who tried to save 2-year-old Colin McGrath four years ago in South Boston, as well as a 911 call that followed the chain reaction crash that Casey is accused of starting.
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
whdh.com
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Norwood Early Childhood Center. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
Man Arrested in Shrewsbury for Stolen Car, Warrants
SHREWSBURY - A resident reported a vehicle they did not recognize in their driveway on Tuesday, Oct. 4, leading to the arrest of fugitive, who also faces new charges. A resident on Grafton Street in Shrewsbury called police just after 6:30 PM on Tuesday and reported an unknown 2009 Toyota Corolla in their driveway. When police arrived, they found the vehicle was reported stolen in Worcester days prior. Two boxes of tools were discovered inside the vehicle, which were stolen from the Home Depot in Shrewsbury.
whdh.com
Former State Police trooper charged in 2021 fatal drunk driving incident appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - A former state trooper accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that left a motorcyclist dead appeared in court for a hearing on Tuesday. Kristopher Carr was in court to face charges that included motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a state police spokesman said.
whdh.com
Peabody man to appear in court after he brought shotgun, ammunition to Amazon facility
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Peabody man police said brought a shot gun and ammunition to an Amazon facility is expected to appear in court Thursday. Police responded to calls of an armed man at the Amazon site in Revere that’s under construction. The suspect, who police said is affiliated with the construction project, was arrested on site.
whdh.com
South Boston women on edge as police search for man who attacked and robbed area woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Women in South Boston are on edge after a man attacked and robbed another woman in the area Tuesday night. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. “It’s just kind of scary,” said Southie resident Paige O’Loughlin. “This is generally a pretty...
FBI, Boston Police arrest possible serial bank robber in the act
Several sources have confirmed to Boston 25 that the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for multiple Boston bank robberies Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the man was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. when he walked into the Citizen’s Bank on Boylston Street. While members of the FBI were talking to a bank manager, warning them about the suspect’s recent crime spree, the man allegedly walked into the building.
whdh.com
WATCH: Malden Police reunite with abandoned dog found starving and in need of aid
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Malden Police department were reunited this week with a small dog they found abandoned and in need of medical attention earlier this year. Officers found the dog abandoned back in late July, starving and weighing just under three pounds at the time. The...
Man charged in slashing death of Millbury man
A 34-year-old man is held without bail as he faces charges in the slashing death of a Millbury man over the weekend. Kevin Donnellan is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a family or household member, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the death of Ryan Anderson.
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of looking into windows of 2 Providence homes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that they arrested a man accused of looking into the windows of two homes. The incidents were reported over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood. Police said 33-year-old Djefte Paul was caught on camera looking into the windows of houses...
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash
A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.
Ludlow man arrested for alleged assault on officer with large dog
A Ludlow man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening to kill and assaulting an officer with a large dog.
