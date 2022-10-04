ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Millbury, MA
Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Jurors hear emotional testimony in trial for woman accused in 2018 death of toddler in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors heard an emotional testimony Wednesday during the trial for a driver charged in the 2018 death of a toddler. Jurors in the motor vehicle homicide trial for Charlene Casey heard from a woman who tried to save 2-year-old Colin McGrath four years ago in South Boston, as well as a 911 call that followed the chain reaction crash that Casey is accused of starting.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Sunbeam Television
thisweekinworcester.com

Man Arrested in Shrewsbury for Stolen Car, Warrants

SHREWSBURY - A resident reported a vehicle they did not recognize in their driveway on Tuesday, Oct. 4, leading to the arrest of fugitive, who also faces new charges. A resident on Grafton Street in Shrewsbury called police just after 6:30 PM on Tuesday and reported an unknown 2009 Toyota Corolla in their driveway. When police arrived, they found the vehicle was reported stolen in Worcester days prior. Two boxes of tools were discovered inside the vehicle, which were stolen from the Home Depot in Shrewsbury.
SHREWSBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI, Boston Police arrest possible serial bank robber in the act

Several sources have confirmed to Boston 25 that the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for multiple Boston bank robberies Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the man was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. when he walked into the Citizen’s Bank on Boylston Street. While members of the FBI were talking to a bank manager, warning them about the suspect’s recent crime spree, the man allegedly walked into the building.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Malden Police reunite with abandoned dog found starving and in need of aid

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Malden Police department were reunited this week with a small dog they found abandoned and in need of medical attention earlier this year. Officers found the dog abandoned back in late July, starving and weighing just under three pounds at the time. The...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in slashing death of Millbury man

A 34-year-old man is held without bail as he faces charges in the slashing death of a Millbury man over the weekend. Kevin Donnellan is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a family or household member, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the death of Ryan Anderson.
MILLBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Man accused of looking into windows of 2 Providence homes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that they arrested a man accused of looking into the windows of two homes. The incidents were reported over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood. Police said 33-year-old Djefte Paul was caught on camera looking into the windows of houses...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy