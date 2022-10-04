ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

New Season, New Co-Hosts, Same Drama

And we're back. In this episode of The View in Review, we break down the first three weeks of The View Season 26, from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s uneventful interview with Hillary Clinton to Whoopi Goldberg’s continued disdain for pop culture Hot Topics. Plus, Sara Haines makes her voice heard and the co-hosts react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
CNET

Twitter Now Lets You Combine Images, Videos and GIFs in One Tweet

Expressing your thoughts on Twitter just got a little easier. Twitter announced Wednesday that all iOS and Android users are now able to post images, videos and GIFs within the same tweet. "Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter," Twitter Support tweeted. Twitter users have been able...
ComicBook

Law & Order Premiere Crossover Features Heartbreaking Death

Tonight's Law & Order premiere crossover event hit the ground running from the very beginning with tense moments and thrilling action, but it also featured a heartbreaking death. Spoilers are incoming for tonight's Law & Order SVU portion of the Law & Order crossover, so if you want to go on unspoiled you've been warned. The death hit Elliot Stabler especially hard, as it was his informant Vince who had successfully infiltrated Maxim Sirenko's crew. Sirenko shoots Vince multiple times and while he survived long enough for Stabler to get to him, he ultimately didn't survive the attack.
epicstream.com

Virgin River Season 5 Spoilers, News & Update: BTS Image Hints At Major Drama Between Two Doctors

Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) were last seen coping with pregnancies, paternity concerns, alcoholism, PTSD, and a variety of other issues. Dr. Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé), a newcomer, also threw a wrench in their plans. Despite Dr. Cameron's suggestion that he would leave at the end of Season 4, a photo from Virgin River Season 5 featuring Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) suggests otherwise.
CNET

Hottest Holiday Toys of 2022

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Only the North Pole knows the true toy stats, but we have a pretty great list of the hottest toys this holiday shopping season. There are some exciting new additions this year, from a DIY...
Deadline

Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS Drama Pilot ‘The Never Game’

EXCLUSIVE: Mary McDonnell, a two-time Oscar and two-time Emmy nominee, has been tapped as a lead opposite Justin Hartley in CBS drama pilot The Never Game, an adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s novel, from director Ken Olin and 20th Television. Written by Ben Winters, based on Deaver’s novel, The Never Game follows the adventures of Colter Shaw (Hartley), who was raised by his paranoid survivalist father to be an expert tracker, and who now makes his living as “rewardist,” traveling America in his Airstream trailer, helping families recover their lost loved ones and their other most precious things—all while staying one step...
CNET

Daredevil's Coolest Costumes, From Marvel Comics to Netflix and Disney Plus

For a blind man, Daredevil sure does look sharp. Variations of his signature horned costume have kept the Hell's Kitchen vigilante looking good as he takes on supervillains using only his fists and his heightened senses. Comic industry legends including Jack Kirby, Bill Everett, Wally Wood and Frank Miller have...
NewsTimes

Hollywood Records Launches Music Docuseries and Podcast ‘The Big Score’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood Records is launching a new podcast series titled “The Big Score.”. Each episode of the original series will offer first-person audio and video vignettes that delve deep into the creation of film and television music for influential and award-winning movies and shows from Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, Onyx Collective and more.
Entertainment Weekly

The 25 essential NCIS episodes

With NCIS in its 20th season, fans wanting to revisit earlier cycles of CBS's perennial hit may feel a bit daunted. But those same fans likely adhere to Gibbs' "Rules for Life," which means they know all about No. 28: When you need help, ask. That's why EW is here...
CNET

'Andor' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 6 Come to Disney Plus?

The Star Wars universe expanded on Disney Plus in the form of Rogue One prequel series Andor, which takes place five years prior to the events of the 2016 movie. This 12-episode series kicked off on Sept. 21, when the first three episodes hit Disney's streaming service. Five episodes are...
TV Fanatic

Grey’s Anatomy Ending Soon? ABC Exec On Hit Drama's Future

The future of ABC's Grey's Anatomy has been in doubt ever since it was announced that Ellen Pompeo would scale back her duties on the series. Now, Simran Sethi, ABC's Entertainment EVP of Programming and Content, is speaking out about the future in a new interview with Deadline. “No decisions...
CNET

Twitter Expands Fact-Checking Project Birdwatch to the Entire US

Twitter's Project Birdwatch, which appends fact-checks, context and links to further reading to misleading tweets, will be visible to all Twitter users in the US starting Thursday, the social media company said in a blog post. Birdwatch, which has over 10,000 contributors, has been in a more limited pilot for months.
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Hoping to See Jax Teller Again Get Good News From Charlie Hunnam

Sons of Anarchy fans who are missing Jax Teller may just be in luck. Series star Charlie Hunnam recently said he would love to reprise his SoA role as Jax in the future — and even has a plan for how to do that, despite Jax's death in the series finale. The Shantaram actor, 42, confirmed he would be down to return to his role as the outlaw biker in a recent interview with Access.
