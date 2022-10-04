ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KTSA

Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year’s median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Bexar County, TX
Elections
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Bexar County, TX
Business
Local
Texas Elections
Bandera Bulletin

Authorities looking for victims of fraud

Bexar County Precint 3 Constable Mark Vojvodich is requesting citizen assistance in identifying persons who are potentially victims of fraud through air conditioning work done by an unlicensed contractor in an area that includes Lakehills. “If anyone has done business with the company known as Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC/R,...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Wolff
Person
Bob Wills
iheart.com

San Antonio Employees Receive Pay Raises

San Antonio city employees have received pay raises this month -- with some earning $20,000 in increases. All employees received at least seven percent raises as of the first of the month. The figure includes a 5% across-the-board raise with an additional 2% market adjustment. Temporary city workers, such as lifeguards, received the biggest raises on a percentage basis because they were making less than the city's hourly minimum.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New program supports San Antonio entrepreneurs

In an effort to support more local entrepreneurs, The Bank of San Antonio and Texas A&M University-San Antonio are hosting sessions for those looking to start a business. Chief Marketing Officer for Texas Partners Bank Angelica Palm, and Owner of Salveo Direct Care, Dr. Monica Salas visit Fox News Midday to talk about the new program called Strides.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#Democrat#The Pm Group#Woai#Kabb
Community Impact Austin

Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle

The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CPS Energy to host first open house for community input and feedback

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy is actively looking for input from the community. The utility is currently working with their rate advisory committee citizen’s group and others to identify the best combination of power generation resources to replace aging generation units over the next several years. This planning process...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics

Comments / 0

Community Policy