KSAT 12
WATCH: Bexar County Judge candidates Trish DeBerry and Peter Sakai face off in forum
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in more than 20 years, Bexar County will soon have a new county judge. After winning five consecutive terms, County Judge Nelson Wolff announced his retirement, leaving the door open for new leadership. Democrat Peter Sakai and Republican Trish DeBerry are each hoping to be the one who fills that seat.
Civil rights group sues Bexar County over closed San Antonio polling places
Texas Organizing Project is demanding that Bexar County open 388 polling stations, far more than the 259 currently approved by the county.
KTSA
Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year’s median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
abc7amarillo.com
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The headline was edited for length - Latino advocacy group offers $10,000 reward in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news...
San Antonio-born army medic 'person of interest' in Martha's Vineyard flight investigation
A Venezuelan migrant allegedly identified Perla Huerta as the mystery woman who lured migrants onto the flights, the New York Times reports.
Bandera Bulletin
Authorities looking for victims of fraud
Bexar County Precint 3 Constable Mark Vojvodich is requesting citizen assistance in identifying persons who are potentially victims of fraud through air conditioning work done by an unlicensed contractor in an area that includes Lakehills. “If anyone has done business with the company known as Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC/R,...
foxsanantonio.com
Inflation impacting people with fixed incomes and the organizations trying to assist them
SAN ANTONIO—It's an issue we've been telling you about for months. Record-breaking inflation is sending people scrambling to afford the basics, like food and gas. It's especially tough for people on fixed incomes. Local organizations say they've been seeing a huge increase in the amount of people who need...
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
iheart.com
San Antonio Employees Receive Pay Raises
San Antonio city employees have received pay raises this month -- with some earning $20,000 in increases. All employees received at least seven percent raises as of the first of the month. The figure includes a 5% across-the-board raise with an additional 2% market adjustment. Temporary city workers, such as lifeguards, received the biggest raises on a percentage basis because they were making less than the city's hourly minimum.
foxsanantonio.com
New program supports San Antonio entrepreneurs
In an effort to support more local entrepreneurs, The Bank of San Antonio and Texas A&M University-San Antonio are hosting sessions for those looking to start a business. Chief Marketing Officer for Texas Partners Bank Angelica Palm, and Owner of Salveo Direct Care, Dr. Monica Salas visit Fox News Midday to talk about the new program called Strides.
Jury finds USAA must pay $10M in damages over Hurricane Katrina case
This closes the second Hurricane Katrina case for USAA.
KXAN
‘Bandit duo’ preying on migrants crossing into South Texas, CPB warns
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection are warning migrants not to try to cross the South Texas border from Mexico because they could be robbed or assaulted by “bandits.”. CBP officials on Tuesday reported that in September, there were at least five robberies of...
Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle
The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy to host first open house for community input and feedback
SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy is actively looking for input from the community. The utility is currently working with their rate advisory committee citizen’s group and others to identify the best combination of power generation resources to replace aging generation units over the next several years. This planning process...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman turns 110 years old, joining rare list of supercentenarians
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is celebrating a big birthday, putting her in very rarified air. Rose Mary Degrasse of San Antonio turned 110-years-old. She was born in Oct. 4, 1912. On Tuesday, she became a super centenarian, of which there are fewer than 70 still alive in...
BCSO temporarily taking over Grey Forest patrol following resignation of police chief, deputy chief of police
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is helping the City of Grey Forest patrol following the resignation of both their police chief and deputy chief of police, according to Mayor Mandi Waldrop. Two sergeants with Grey Forest also resigned. Now, the city has requested law enforcement presence...
Ex-deputy working at SeaWorld San Antonio arrested for allegedly body slamming teen park guest
The 'scare worker' at SeaWorld's Halloween attractions was fired two years ago as a Bexar County deputy over allegations that he struck a jail inmate.
'Frustrating situation' | Tenants of northwest side apartment complex living with no hot water for past month
SAN ANTONIO — Taking cold showers and boiling excess amounts of water on the stove top are common practices these days for Peter Garcia. Tenants of the Ascent at Medical apartments are wondering when hot water will return after waiting a month for management to fully resolve the boiler blunder.
