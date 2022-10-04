Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
These are 3 of the biggest cat breeds in the world (VIDEO)
If you've ever fantasized about having a pet tiger, these largest cat breeds are the next best thing. Cheeky, confident, and active, they and known for being affectionate towards people. These impressive sizeable felines can take on any dog, and will definitely win you over with their cuter-than-usual eyes. Maine...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
CVAS Pets of the Week: Meet Magpie and Marvin
Meet Magpie and Marvin, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Magpie and Marvin would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Presenting: America’s Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers
(BPT) - October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and it’s the perfect time to shine a spotlight on some amazing shelter dogs, who have gone through amazing transformations. The sad truth is fewer than half of dogs entering shelters are getting the grooming they need due to a lack of resources. The effects of neglect, or a life on the street, can often overshadow these sweet dogs and far too often they are overlooked by adoptive families. That’s why pet industry leader Wahl and Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, have partnered again for the 11th annual Dirty Dogs Contest (dirtydogscontest.com). Wahl donated grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide, and they in turn shared amazing Before and After grooming photos — including the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2022. Vote for your favorite pup and help the organization affiliated with the dog win $10,000.
katzenworld.co.uk
Last Chance to Enter the 4cats Nature Line Cat Toys Giveaway
Following from our initial post on the new Nature Line by 4cats we just wanted to remind everyone that the giveaway will close on the 2nd of October at 23.00 UK time. So cast your entries and votes as soon as possible!. The new Nature Line, a fabulous more nature...
