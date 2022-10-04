Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel. September 30, 2022. Editorial: Lessons from Hurricane Ian that Florida must heed. Every time a major hurricane approaches landfall in Florida, one question dominates most people’s minds, no matter how much outward bravado they may show. Is this the big one?. By...
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. October 3, 2022. Roughly a decade ago, Alabama lawmakers pushed an initiative that would require voters to show a photo ID at the polls in order to receive a ballot on Election Day. It would seem like a no-brainer, a simple way to ensure that the people presenting themselves to poll workers as registered voters are who they say they are.
IT problems delay some voter registrations; no data lost
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Intermittent computer network problems led to a recently discovered backlog of voter registration applications, Virginia officials said Wednesday. The glitch has been resolved and no voter registration data has been lost, Susan Beals, commissioner of the Department of Elections, said in a statement. But the issue has increased the workload for local registrars, who process the applications.
Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the State Bar of Wisconsin later this month. The debate has been scheduled for Oct. 27 at the bar’s headquarters in Madison. The debate is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and last an hour. The state bar, WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com are sponsoring the event.
WVa tire collection events scheduled for October, November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next. A total of 13 events are scheduled. They are being held by the state Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan. October events are in Logan County on Friday and Oct....
Alaska governor urges readiness ahead of storm
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urged residents along a huge swath of rural western Alaska on Wednesday to prepare for what forecasters called a strong storm that is expected to pack high winds and could result in areas of coastal flooding. “In terms of how this...
ACLU sues over Nevada county's hand-counting ballot plan
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk in an attempt to stop the implementation of the county's new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator.
Closing arguments held in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for families of eight people killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre told a jury Thursday that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones started lying about the shooting the day it happened and provided the machinery that allowed that lie to spread. Christopher Mattei began...
Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania...
