Central Maine High School Football Coach Abruptly Leaves Position, Reason Unknown
According to the Kennebec Journal, an area high school football coach has left his position partway through the season. And, as the Kennebec Journal reports, this isn't the first time this has happened. The KJ says that Messalonskee High School's head football coach, Walter Polky, is no longer with the...
Hreidarsson wins Player of the Week for streaking Husson men’s soccer
BANGOR – At Husson, the Eagles have been rolling on the soccer field, and they’ve got a big test ahead on Wednesday night. They have not lost a match since Sept. 14, stringing together five wins and two ties since then- including four straight wins heading into this week. Leading the way offensively has been sophomore Arni Hreidarsson, who was just recently named the NAC Player of the Week. He scored three goals, including two game winners, in the Eagles two most recent wins.
UMaine Orono plans test of campus emergency system
ORONO–The University of Maine in Orono began testing its emergency system on Monday. The University of Maine serviced its campus siren system on Monday in preparation for a full scale test planned for Tuesday. Students, staff, and visitors will hear the campus siren system go off between 3-4 p.m....
WellNurse program addresses stress in nursing field
ORONO–The medical field is a high stress environment and one that’s received a lot of attention throughout the pandemic. Now, the University of Maine School of Nursing is implementing a new program called ‘WellNurse’ to help increase resiliency while reducing stress and burnout in the field.
Media flight to Woodville Training Site
WOODVILLE — A first of it’s kind training site for the Maine Army National Guard has been in the midst of construction. The Guard hosted a media flight to the Woodville Training Site, during which local reporters were flown via a UH-60 Blackhawk chopper. Accessible by logging roads,...
Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples
SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said. Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School. PFAS was...
Simcox leads Hawks to seventh straight victory, a 3-0 win over John Bapst
HERMON – The Hawks built a 2-0 lead over John Bapst early, with both goals coming from Molly Simcox, and they would ride that lead to a 3-0 victory over the Crusaders. The win marks Hermon’s seventh straight win since falling to Bangor on Sept. 13. The streak started with a 2-1, overtime victory over Old Town, who had been unbeaten at the time.
Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson
A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
Election workers needed in Orono
ORONO– The town of Orono, like many in Maine, is in need of election workers. Orono officials say there is training available for those interested in working on election day. Election staff will be paid for the hours they work on November 8th. Anyone who is interested should contact...
Hampden fights off Eagles in the third set for third consecutive 3-0 victory
HAMPDEN – Ellsworth fought in the third set, taking an early lead, but in the end, Hampden Academy was victorious in three sets for their third straight sweep. The Broncos improve to 6-5 on the season with the win and will host Brunswick on Friday. Ellsworth falls to 5-5 with the loss against the Class A Broncos, and will play host to Washington Academy on Friday.
Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth under new ownership
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth has a new owner. The building, which houses a bowling alley and three other small businesses, had been somewhat neglected in the past. 22-year old Ryan Lounder purchased the property in mid-September, and has a vision for it...
Willy Wonka at The Grand
BANGOR – The Director of the newly premiered play at The Grand in Ellsworth, came on the Good Morning Maine show to discuss her work. Ashley Terwilliger is also the Community Relations Manager, advantageous to her Directing position. Watch the full video interview for all the details and head...
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
Blue lobster with eggs found near Stonington
STONINGTON– Take a look at this. This blue lobster was caught off Stonington over the weekend by Captain Tammy Hagerthy and her Sternman Dustin Hutchinson. Tammy was hauling traps in the shipyard channel when she found this colorful creature. It is the first time she has seen a blue lobster with eggs.
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home
BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
Police Looking For Help In Locating Missing Maine Woman
According to WABI, police in Bangor are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from the area. Sadly, she has been missing for the better part of a month. 35 year old Nicole Tufo was last seen on September 8th. She is described as being five feet...
One person found dead in Lamoine
BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Student Charged Over Hoax Shooting Threats At 2 Maine Schools
A student is in trouble following threats of school shootings made at two schools. According to WABI, the student reportedly made threats about Brewer High School and Brewer Community School. Police investigated both incidents and found that the threat was "unfounded" and that it had originated outside the state. The...
Maine State Police log week of October 6
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
