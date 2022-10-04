Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great ScallopsIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
coolcleveland.com
Ohio Shakespeare Festival Brings Musical “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” to the Stage
Washington Irving’s classic novella The Legend of Sleepy Hollow has been a popular ghost story for two centuries. Published in 1819, it has all the elements of a campfire tale — the story of a nervous schoolteacher, prone to sharing gossip and believing stories of the supernatural in the little town of Sleepy Hollow where he’s landed. But when he rides off in despair after being turned down by the girl he’s set his sights on and is confronted by a headless horseman, well, the reader can only speculate what happened. My elementary school’s 8th grade class performed a version of the story every spring, although many find it more suited to Halloween.
coolcleveland.com
Talespinner Children’s Theater Opens Season With Tale from the Philippines
Like most area performing arts group, Talespinner Children’s Theatre, based in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, was dormant throughout 2019 and 2020, as well as most of 2021. The theater was founded in 2011 by local actress/director/costumers Alison Garrigan as the fulfillment of a long-time dream to have a professional children’s...
Demetrios Atheneos to Open Zina Greek Street Food in University Heights
The fast-casual Greek eatery sits a few doors down from the chef’s Chicken Ranch
New haunted house opening in Cleveland Friday
A brand new haunted house is opening up this spooky season, and for those living in the city, you won't have to travel far.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coolcleveland.com
Summit Artspace Opens a Batch of New Shows
Fri 10/7 @ 5-7PM Visitors to Summit Artspace this Friday will find a lot that’s new. Not only are there five new exhibits, but they’re introducing new name for three of the galleries. As Summit Artspace’s Director of Artist resources Natalie Grieshammer Patrick shares in a press release, “The Intersections Gallery, Forum Gallery and Horizon Gallery reflect both their physical locations within our building and our recent gallery alignment plan, designed so that artists of diverse abilities and at specific milestones in their career have a place to show their work.”
coolcleveland.com
Three Area Artists Create “A Painter’s Table” at Waterloo Arts
Sun 10/23 @ 2-4PM This month at Waterloo Arts, visitors will see the work of three fairly well-known and much-shown area artists, doing something different — and collaborative. Painters Katy Richards and Nikki Woods, and multi-media artist Corrie Slawson have put together a show called A Painter’s Table, centering...
coolcleveland.com
MUSIC REVIEW: CIM Orchestra @ Severance Hall by Lisa DeBenedictis
Saturday’s Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra concert was celebratory on many accounts. The lavish performance was the second public performance of the 2022-2023 season; the first of an unprecedented seven expected at Severance Music Center this coming season. CIM wasn’t able to properly celebrate its centennial in the autumn of 2020, due to pandemic restrictions.
coolcleveland.com
14th Annual LoveMuffinPalooza Raises Money for Cancer Support Nonprofit
Local musician Adam Rich has been hosting his LoveMuffinPalooza event, named after his record label Love Muffin Records, since 2008. In that time, its format and goal have evolved, from a multi-day festival that raised money for the bands to a benefit with a raffle for charity. And since 2012, it’s benefited The Gathering Place, a local organization that provides support and service for people and families dealing with cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coolcleveland.com
Charlie Mosbrook Brings His Open Mics to Coventry’s Made Cleveland
Made Cleveland, an artisan market that formerly hosted a pop-up shop in Coventry Village, has now installed itself in the former City Buddha space there. But its spaciousness not only provides room to show work by dozens of local artisans, it also offers space to present a calendar of special events to activate another piece of Coventry Road.
St. Raphael Parish hosts 17th annual pet blessing: West Shore Chatter
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Lions, tigers and bears are not welcome, but household animals and their families are invited to the 17th annual Blessing of the Pets 6:30-7 p.m. Oct. 6 on the front lawn of St. Raphael Church, 525 Dover Center Road, Bay Village. Individual blessings will be given...
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Art-Inspired Performance by Dr. Lady J @ CIA by Anastasia Pantsios
On the final weekend of the second FRONT International Triennial, electrifyingly creative local drag artists Dr. Lady J performed at the Cleveland Institute of Art’s student lounge in front of a FRONT installation called Joy(FULL) by CIA alum Loraine Lynn. Her self-designed and constructed costume played off the installations colorful fiber shapes intended to be touched and to “incite joy.”
coolcleveland.com
Stan Hywet’s Ohio Mart Is a Feast of Crafts
Sun 10/9 @ 10AM-4PM Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron has been hosting the public for decades for many long-running events. One of those is Ohio Mart, now in its 55th year. The artisan craft fair, a fundraiser for the historical facility, features more than 120 vendors who work in mediums such as ceramics, jewelry, textiles, garden art and photography. But there’s more! Curious Goods and Vintage Finds will be selling collectibles and vintage items, and the Garden Committee will have its dried flower arrangements made with flowers from Stan Hywet’s own garden. And the Ex Libris book tent will be offering used books.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lorain house pays tribute to Sanderson sisters of 'Hocus Pocus' with epic Halloween decorations
LORAIN, Ohio — Halloween is quickly approaching – and one house in Lorain is celebrating the spooky season with some epic decorations that pay tribute to the Sanderson sisters of Hocus Pocus. The home, which is on East 30th Street, features a cut-out with the silhouettes of all...
First Look: Wyne Tasting Bar, Opening Next Week
The stylish lounge is designed to promote a relaxed wine-tasting experience
coolcleveland.com
Podcast Series Features NE Ohio Jazz & Classical Musicians
Liz Huff is a singer/actor/educator who’s done musical theater, opera and jazz. Bruce Gigax was the long-time audio engineer (now retired) for The Cleveland Orchestra. What duo could be better qualified to host a podcast spotlighting the area’s jazz and classical artists? So the duo cofounded And Now the Music to spotlight some of that talent with interviews and performances.
coolcleveland.com
Meet the Peer Show Winners at the Cleveland Print Room
Sat 10/8 @11AM-3PM The Cleveland Print room regularly hosts its national juried exhibition, the Peer Show, which as of 2020 began accepting artwork in media other than photography. Now the CPR is hosting its Peer Show Winners Exhibition, featuring work of the three winners of the 2021 Peer Show: Akron-based...
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great Scallops
After watching the thoroughly disappointing film Don't Worry Darling at the movie theater in Westlake, I was hungry and looking for a meal that wouldn't disappoint me like the movie had.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny gets a taste of Cordelia
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East 4th Street has a new restaurant open for business and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton pays a visit to Cordelia. Kenny takes a tour of the newly renovated restaurant that pays homage to Cleveland’s past and your grandmother. Click here to learn more about Cordelia.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
coolcleveland.com
Kids Can Trick or Treat With Added Attractions at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo hosts yet another special seasonal event, this one especially for the kids: its third annual Trick-or-Treat Fest, taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday @ 10am-3pm through October 30. Kids are invited to come in costume to meet and have their photos taken with costumed characters, join in...
Comments / 0