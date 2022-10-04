ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Shakespeare Festival Brings Musical “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” to the Stage

Washington Irving’s classic novella The Legend of Sleepy Hollow has been a popular ghost story for two centuries. Published in 1819, it has all the elements of a campfire tale — the story of a nervous schoolteacher, prone to sharing gossip and believing stories of the supernatural in the little town of Sleepy Hollow where he’s landed. But when he rides off in despair after being turned down by the girl he’s set his sights on and is confronted by a headless horseman, well, the reader can only speculate what happened. My elementary school’s 8th grade class performed a version of the story every spring, although many find it more suited to Halloween.
Talespinner Children’s Theater Opens Season With Tale from the Philippines

Like most area performing arts group, Talespinner Children’s Theatre, based in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, was dormant throughout 2019 and 2020, as well as most of 2021. The theater was founded in 2011 by local actress/director/costumers Alison Garrigan as the fulfillment of a long-time dream to have a professional children’s...
Summit Artspace Opens a Batch of New Shows

Fri 10/7 @ 5-7PM Visitors to Summit Artspace this Friday will find a lot that’s new. Not only are there five new exhibits, but they’re introducing new name for three of the galleries. As Summit Artspace’s Director of Artist resources Natalie Grieshammer Patrick shares in a press release, “The Intersections Gallery, Forum Gallery and Horizon Gallery reflect both their physical locations within our building and our recent gallery alignment plan, designed so that artists of diverse abilities and at specific milestones in their career have a place to show their work.”
Three Area Artists Create “A Painter’s Table” at Waterloo Arts

Sun 10/23 @ 2-4PM This month at Waterloo Arts, visitors will see the work of three fairly well-known and much-shown area artists, doing something different — and collaborative. Painters Katy Richards and Nikki Woods, and multi-media artist Corrie Slawson have put together a show called A Painter’s Table, centering...
MUSIC REVIEW: CIM Orchestra @ Severance Hall by Lisa DeBenedictis

Saturday’s Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra concert was celebratory on many accounts. The lavish performance was the second public performance of the 2022-2023 season; the first of an unprecedented seven expected at Severance Music Center this coming season. CIM wasn’t able to properly celebrate its centennial in the autumn of 2020, due to pandemic restrictions.
14th Annual LoveMuffinPalooza Raises Money for Cancer Support Nonprofit

Local musician Adam Rich has been hosting his LoveMuffinPalooza event, named after his record label Love Muffin Records, since 2008. In that time, its format and goal have evolved, from a multi-day festival that raised money for the bands to a benefit with a raffle for charity. And since 2012, it’s benefited The Gathering Place, a local organization that provides support and service for people and families dealing with cancer.
Charlie Mosbrook Brings His Open Mics to Coventry’s Made Cleveland

Made Cleveland, an artisan market that formerly hosted a pop-up shop in Coventry Village, has now installed itself in the former City Buddha space there. But its spaciousness not only provides room to show work by dozens of local artisans, it also offers space to present a calendar of special events to activate another piece of Coventry Road.
PHOTOSTREAM: Art-Inspired Performance by Dr. Lady J @ CIA by Anastasia Pantsios

On the final weekend of the second FRONT International Triennial, electrifyingly creative local drag artists Dr. Lady J performed at the Cleveland Institute of Art’s student lounge in front of a FRONT installation called Joy(FULL) by CIA alum Loraine Lynn. Her self-designed and constructed costume played off the installations colorful fiber shapes intended to be touched and to “incite joy.”
Stan Hywet’s Ohio Mart Is a Feast of Crafts

Sun 10/9 @ 10AM-4PM Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron has been hosting the public for decades for many long-running events. One of those is Ohio Mart, now in its 55th year. The artisan craft fair, a fundraiser for the historical facility, features more than 120 vendors who work in mediums such as ceramics, jewelry, textiles, garden art and photography. But there’s more! Curious Goods and Vintage Finds will be selling collectibles and vintage items, and the Garden Committee will have its dried flower arrangements made with flowers from Stan Hywet’s own garden. And the Ex Libris book tent will be offering used books.
Podcast Series Features NE Ohio Jazz & Classical Musicians

Liz Huff is a singer/actor/educator who’s done musical theater, opera and jazz. Bruce Gigax was the long-time audio engineer (now retired) for The Cleveland Orchestra. What duo could be better qualified to host a podcast spotlighting the area’s jazz and classical artists? So the duo cofounded And Now the Music to spotlight some of that talent with interviews and performances.
Meet the Peer Show Winners at the Cleveland Print Room

Sat 10/8 @11AM-3PM The Cleveland Print room regularly hosts its national juried exhibition, the Peer Show, which as of 2020 began accepting artwork in media other than photography. Now the CPR is hosting its Peer Show Winners Exhibition, featuring work of the three winners of the 2021 Peer Show: Akron-based...
Kenny gets a taste of Cordelia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East 4th Street has a new restaurant open for business and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton pays a visit to Cordelia. Kenny takes a tour of the newly renovated restaurant that pays homage to Cleveland’s past and your grandmother. Click here to learn more about Cordelia.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
