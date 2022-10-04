Read full article on original website
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
WISN
Packers prepare for their first trip to London
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
Yardbarker
Is rookie Romeo Doubs the new Packers WR1?
The Green Bay Packers' offense started slowly Sunday, scoring only seven first-half points against the Patriots. When Aaron Rodgers found himself looking for an answer in the second half, it was not veteran Randall Cobb, second-round pick Christian Watson or presumptive WR1 Allen Lazard he looked for. It was fourth-round rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
Lions' special teams coach has a request for Bill Belichick: Let's go fishing
The Detroit Lions' current special teams coach has great affinity for one of his predecessors at the position. Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp turned a question about special teams ace Chris Board into a soliloquy on New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick at the start of his weekly media session Thursday. Belichick, an...
Los Angeles will face four coaches with experience as Rams vs. Cowboys
The Los Angeles Rams have become a feeder system for other teams in search of new coaches. One of the franchises that has leaned on their development of administrative talent are the Dallas Cowboys, who have no less than four former Rams on their coaching staff. Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier,...
NFL・
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Giants in London
With a Green Bay Packers Week 5 game scheduled against the New York Giants in London, a lot of eyes will be on this game. Ahead of the Packers-Giants game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 5 predictions. The Packers have started off the season 3-1 and are coming...
