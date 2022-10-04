ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

VikingsTerritory

Longtime Viking Signs with Packers

The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WISN

Packers prepare for their first trip to London

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Is rookie Romeo Doubs the new Packers WR1?

The Green Bay Packers' offense started slowly Sunday, scoring only seven first-half points against the Patriots. When Aaron Rodgers found himself looking for an answer in the second half, it was not veteran Randall Cobb, second-round pick Christian Watson or presumptive WR1 Allen Lazard he looked for. It was fourth-round rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

