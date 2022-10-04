ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly W. Fairty, 84

Beverly W. Fairty (Lee), age 84, died peacefully Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Norwalk, CT following a brave journey with Alzheimer’s. Born in Norwalk, CT on May 31, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Irving and Edith Wood. Lee grew up and lived in New Canaan, CT for most of her life prior to moving to Greenwich, CT and then Williamsburg, VA.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend

Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TORRINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills

Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
NEWTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Boy from Bethel steps up to help local restaurants

BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - A boy in Bethel has taken it upon himself to help restaurants in his area. He started at the beginning of the pandemic because of the dire need. Now he’s still tasting his way across his community. 11-year-old Nicky Zooks will eat just about anything.
BETHEL, CT
heystamford.com

That’s Amore Italian Street Festival Returns this Weekend!

We shared the exciting news several weeks back and now the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy return to downtown Stamford – THIS WEEKEND! The annual That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center of Stamford is back!. That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford's 'That's Amore' Italian festival starts Oct. 8 in Mill River Park

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Look to Mill River Park this weekend to get your pizza and pasta fix. The "That's Amore" Italian Street Festival, presented by the Italian Center of Stamford, is going on this weekend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. The event is promoting "food, music and fun for the entire family." This is the first time the event has gone on in two years due to the pandemic.
STAMFORD, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
norwalkplus.com

Norwalk’s Haunted History Brought to Life at “A Haunting at Mill Hill”

NORWALK, CT – As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play… Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the Norwalk Historical Society’s 12th season of “A Haunting at Mill Hill”. New this year will be Extended Tours at all 9:30pm tour times where in addition to the graveyard tour, guests will visit two sites with a direct connection to the spirits who will visit from beyond the grave. The organization thanks their generous Gold Level Sponsor: Collins Funeral Home.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Rent the Runway hosts temporary sample sale in Greenwich

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Take a stroll down Greenwich Avenue, and almost every storefront is filled by a fashion retailer. From Hermès and Saks Fifth Avenue, to clothiers like rag & bone and Intermix, Greenwich Avenue hosts a range of shopping spots. But the Avenue has another temporary shop for guests to browse before it packs up in the middle of the month.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Stratford woman recounts stroke saga at St. Vincent's event

BRIDGEPORT — Leatha Crook didn't know she was having a stroke, but she knew something was wrong. About eight months ago, the 57-year-old Stratford resident had returned from shopping with a friend, and was suddenly unable to move. "If I moved, I would have fell," Crook said. Crook spoke...
STRATFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints

DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
DANBURY, CT
101.5 WPDH

Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley

The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
STONE RIDGE, NY

