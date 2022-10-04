Read full article on original website
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Aaron Judge's Historic 62nd Home RunTerry MansfieldBronx, NY
Where To Get Good Bagels in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
New York Plans to Relocate 'Tent City' Due to Flooding Concernsjustpene50New York City, NY
newcanaanite.com
Beverly W. Fairty, 84
Beverly W. Fairty (Lee), age 84, died peacefully Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Norwalk, CT following a brave journey with Alzheimer’s. Born in Norwalk, CT on May 31, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Irving and Edith Wood. Lee grew up and lived in New Canaan, CT for most of her life prior to moving to Greenwich, CT and then Williamsburg, VA.
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills
Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
Eyewitness News
Boy from Bethel steps up to help local restaurants
BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - A boy in Bethel has taken it upon himself to help restaurants in his area. He started at the beginning of the pandemic because of the dire need. Now he’s still tasting his way across his community. 11-year-old Nicky Zooks will eat just about anything.
heystamford.com
That’s Amore Italian Street Festival Returns this Weekend!
We shared the exciting news several weeks back and now the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy return to downtown Stamford – THIS WEEKEND! The annual That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center of Stamford is back!. That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center...
NewsTimes
Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, popular chocolate shop in Ridgefield, to move to larger location
RIDGEFIELD — For 10 years, Deborah Ann Backes, co-owner of Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe on 381 Main St., wanted to be able to make cakes from her shop but she didn't have the space do to so. In a few weeks, however, that will change, when she relocates the business into a larger space in town, at 409 Main St.
Register Citizen
Stamford's 'That's Amore' Italian festival starts Oct. 8 in Mill River Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Look to Mill River Park this weekend to get your pizza and pasta fix. The "That's Amore" Italian Street Festival, presented by the Italian Center of Stamford, is going on this weekend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. The event is promoting "food, music and fun for the entire family." This is the first time the event has gone on in two years due to the pandemic.
newcanaanite.com
Town Hires Former ‘New Canaan Advertiser’ Editor as Full-Time Grant Writer
The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of hiring a former local news editor to fill the new full-time town position of grant writer. Greg Reilly had worked from 2013 to 2018 as a reporter and editor with two newspapers owned by Hearst Connecticut Media/HAN Network, including the New Canaan Advertiser.
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
newcanaanite.com
Town Approves $46,000 Contract To Replace Part of Maple Street Sidewalk Opposite Library
Town officials on Tuesday approved an approximately $46,000 contract with a Stratford-based company to replace parts of a sidewalk on Maple Street across from New Canaan Library. The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously in favor of the $45,908 contract with Dalling Construction. Some of the sidewalks on Maple Street between...
norwalkplus.com
Norwalk’s Haunted History Brought to Life at “A Haunting at Mill Hill”
NORWALK, CT – As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play… Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the Norwalk Historical Society’s 12th season of “A Haunting at Mill Hill”. New this year will be Extended Tours at all 9:30pm tour times where in addition to the graveyard tour, guests will visit two sites with a direct connection to the spirits who will visit from beyond the grave. The organization thanks their generous Gold Level Sponsor: Collins Funeral Home.
Norwalk issues water emergency starting Friday
The City of Norwalk has declared a water emergency due to record-low levels of rain.
Fall Festivals in Fairfield County, Connecticut This October!
Food trucks, apple cider and pumpkins fill the air at the fall festivals happening this October in Fairfield county, Connecticut. Fun for foodies, friends and family! Check out what is happening near you.
Brand-New Pizzeria Opens For Business On Route 202 In Yorktown
A new pizzeria is serving customers in Northern Westchester. Slice Pizzeria is located at 3224 Crompond Road in Yorktown Heights. The restaurant offers classic New York-style pies, "BBQ Special Pizza," "Hot Stuff Pizza" made with hot sauce and homemade ranch, and more. "New Pizzeria in town! We ordered the calamari...
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
Register Citizen
Rent the Runway hosts temporary sample sale in Greenwich
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Take a stroll down Greenwich Avenue, and almost every storefront is filled by a fashion retailer. From Hermès and Saks Fifth Avenue, to clothiers like rag & bone and Intermix, Greenwich Avenue hosts a range of shopping spots. But the Avenue has another temporary shop for guests to browse before it packs up in the middle of the month.
Register Citizen
Stratford woman recounts stroke saga at St. Vincent's event
BRIDGEPORT — Leatha Crook didn't know she was having a stroke, but she knew something was wrong. About eight months ago, the 57-year-old Stratford resident had returned from shopping with a friend, and was suddenly unable to move. "If I moved, I would have fell," Crook said. Crook spoke...
NewsTimes
Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints
DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley
The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's Place
Singer and Songwriter Taylor SwiftAmy Sussman / GI. If you're a Taylor Swift fan this night is for you. The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut on November 10, 2022.
