arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Head to Dallas for SMU Fall Invite
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team continues its fall season as they head to Dallas, Texas to compete in the SMU Fall Invitational from Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. The Razorbacks will compete in both singles and...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Wrap Up Round Two at BCI
Arkansas women’s golf completed round two at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday. The No. 15 Razorbacks dropped three spots to sixth place, but with one round left, a lot can happen out at Blessings Golf Club, as Arkansas is 10 strokes behind leader Ole Miss. Arkansas shot 14 over today and were led by Miriam Ayora and Julia Gregg, who each finished the round with a 2-over 74.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas MGolf Slips to 2nd at Blessings Collegiate Invitational; 4 Hogs in Top 10
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program slipped to second after day two at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods, but still has four players inside the top 10. The third and final round is set for Wednesday. Arkansas will tee off at 11 am...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Case For & Against Pittman as Potential Mike Anderson of Razorback Football
Back-to-back losses by Arkansas football, including a 49-26 beatdown in front of a large home crowd for its 16th straight loss to Alabama, has probably already rekindled an unwanted familiar feeling for at least a portion of the fan base. After all, it’s a tune Arkansas fans know all too...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas shifts secondary around
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No. 25 Arkansas’ secondary has faced a lot of challenges this fall with injuries among the factors. On Tuesday, Arkansas made a move that Sam Pittman has talked about possibly happening with Hudson Clark moving to first-team safety. Clark has played in all five games thus far with most of the time spent at cornerback. Clark has nine tackles, six solo, one for loss, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MGolf Leads After Rd1 at Blessings Collegiate Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program posted a 4-under-par 284 and has all seven golfers – including two individuals – among the top 20 to lead by two strokes after day one of the third annual Blessing Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods, at the par 72 Blessings Golf Club.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Doubles Duo Run Ends at ITA All-Americans
TULSA, Okla. – The Arkansas men’s team completed its run in the qualifying draw at the ITA All-American Championships with both singles and doubles falling in competition on Tuesday. In singles play, junior Melvin Manuel had to retire in his match with Duke’s Andrew Zhang. Manuel won his...
swark.today
Arkansas No. 14 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 14 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll this season after winning the Chile Pepper Festival for the 10th consecutive time on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Alabama is currently the top SEC school in the national poll at...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ben Shearer garners SEC Freshman Runner of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – Finishing fourth among collegians in the Chile Pepper Festival 8,000m race, and sixth overall, earned Razorback Ben Shearer the SEC Freshman Runner of the Week accolade. In producing a time of 23:49.0, Shearer posted the top time by a freshman in the SEC this season. Racing unattached...
Kait 8
Arkansas’ upcoming road battle at BYU to be nationally televised
Arkansas football’s week seven game at BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15 will kick at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. The Razorbacks and Cougars (4-1) will meet for the first time. This...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Doubles, Manuel Move On At ITA All-Americans
TULSA, Okla. – The Razorback men’s tennis team continue play in the ITA All-American Championships on Monday as they competed in the singles and doubles qualifying rounds. Junior Melvin Manuel began his play in the tournament today, taking on Yale’s Theo Dean in the first round of the qualifying draw. Manuel came out strong, taking the win in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Manuel will continue in the qualifying draw, facing Andrew Zhang of Duke tomorrow at 9 a.m. CT in the second round.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs to Host Vols in Revised SEC Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host Tennessee at Baum-Walker Stadium in the revised regular-season conference schedule released by the SEC on Tuesday. Arkansas’ updated SEC slate now features home series against Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and South Carolina. The Razorbacks’ SEC road series include trips to LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Wizard named SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Betsy Wizard was named the SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week, the league office announced today. It is the first SEC honor for Wizard, and it also marked the first SEC honor for the Hogs this season. It’s Arkansas’ first weekly SEC award since Andrea Sansores...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Elementary Field Trip Day Set for November 11
Arkansas women’s basketball and head coach Mike Neighbors invite the local area schools to Elementary Day for an opportunity to check out the Razorbacks in their season opener on Friday, Nov. 11. The Razorbacks face Central Arkansas with a 10:30 a.m. tipoff at Bud Walton Arena. Elementary Day offers...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Isabel Van Camp named SEC Runner of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – Winning the Chile Pepper Festival 5,000m race this past weekend earned Razorback junior Isabel Van Camp the SEC Runner of the Week accolade as her winning time of 15:58.0 was the third fastest time by a SEC runner over the past 14 years. It was also the...
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
LISA Academy celebrates opening of second NWA campus
LISA Academy Public Charter Schools plans to celebrate the grand opening of its second Northwest Arkansas campus with the new Rogers-Bentonville school this month.
onlyinark.com
Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History
Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR
Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville.
