ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Head to Dallas for SMU Fall Invite

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team continues its fall season as they head to Dallas, Texas to compete in the SMU Fall Invitational from Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. The Razorbacks will compete in both singles and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Wrap Up Round Two at BCI

Arkansas women’s golf completed round two at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday. The No. 15 Razorbacks dropped three spots to sixth place, but with one round left, a lot can happen out at Blessings Golf Club, as Arkansas is 10 strokes behind leader Ole Miss. Arkansas shot 14 over today and were led by Miriam Ayora and Julia Gregg, who each finished the round with a 2-over 74.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas shifts secondary around

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No. 25 Arkansas’ secondary has faced a lot of challenges this fall with injuries among the factors. On Tuesday, Arkansas made a move that Sam Pittman has talked about possibly happening with Hudson Clark moving to first-team safety. Clark has played in all five games thus far with most of the time spent at cornerback. Clark has nine tackles, six solo, one for loss, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MGolf Leads After Rd1 at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program posted a 4-under-par 284 and has all seven golfers – including two individuals – among the top 20 to lead by two strokes after day one of the third annual Blessing Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods, at the par 72 Blessings Golf Club.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Doubles Duo Run Ends at ITA All-Americans

TULSA, Okla. – The Arkansas men’s team completed its run in the qualifying draw at the ITA All-American Championships with both singles and doubles falling in competition on Tuesday. In singles play, junior Melvin Manuel had to retire in his match with Duke’s Andrew Zhang. Manuel won his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Arkansas No. 14 in national coaches’ poll

NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 14 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll this season after winning the Chile Pepper Festival for the 10th consecutive time on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Alabama is currently the top SEC school in the national poll at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blessings Golf Club#Bci#Clemson#Razorbacks#Tyson Foods
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Ben Shearer garners SEC Freshman Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM – Finishing fourth among collegians in the Chile Pepper Festival 8,000m race, and sixth overall, earned Razorback Ben Shearer the SEC Freshman Runner of the Week accolade. In producing a time of 23:49.0, Shearer posted the top time by a freshman in the SEC this season. Racing unattached...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Doubles, Manuel Move On At ITA All-Americans

TULSA, Okla. – The Razorback men’s tennis team continue play in the ITA All-American Championships on Monday as they competed in the singles and doubles qualifying rounds. Junior Melvin Manuel began his play in the tournament today, taking on Yale’s Theo Dean in the first round of the qualifying draw. Manuel came out strong, taking the win in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Manuel will continue in the qualifying draw, facing Andrew Zhang of Duke tomorrow at 9 a.m. CT in the second round.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs to Host Vols in Revised SEC Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host Tennessee at Baum-Walker Stadium in the revised regular-season conference schedule released by the SEC on Tuesday. Arkansas’ updated SEC slate now features home series against Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and South Carolina. The Razorbacks’ SEC road series include trips to LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Wizard named SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Betsy Wizard was named the SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week, the league office announced today. It is the first SEC honor for Wizard, and it also marked the first SEC honor for the Hogs this season. It’s Arkansas’ first weekly SEC award since Andrea Sansores...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Elementary Field Trip Day Set for November 11

Arkansas women’s basketball and head coach Mike Neighbors invite the local area schools to Elementary Day for an opportunity to check out the Razorbacks in their season opener on Friday, Nov. 11. The Razorbacks face Central Arkansas with a 10:30 a.m. tipoff at Bud Walton Arena. Elementary Day offers...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Isabel Van Camp named SEC Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM – Winning the Chile Pepper Festival 5,000m race this past weekend earned Razorback junior Isabel Van Camp the SEC Runner of the Week accolade as her winning time of 15:58.0 was the third fastest time by a SEC runner over the past 14 years. It was also the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
FORT SMITH, AR
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy