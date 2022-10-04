Read full article on original website
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Video: Owl Rescued From Soccer Goal Netting in Massachusetts
Just look at those eyes. I mean, WOW! Mesmerizing for sure. And thank goodness this dazzling owl is okay. We know that wildlife prefers to stay away from us humans, so I can only imagine the anxiety this adorable own must have felt. It's sad to see the owl so vulnerable, stuck in that net with its talons all twisted.
Massachusetts Man Grows Record-Breaking Pumpkin
The theme at this year’s Topsfield Fair seems to be go big or go home. On the same weekend a Warren, Massachusetts, man devoured the estimated equivalent of 200 hot dogs in seven minutes (after which, I assume his theme became just needing to go), a Tyngsborough man provided some vindication to our friend Charlie Brown, according to MassLive.com. There for all to see sat the Topsfield Fair’s Great Pumpkin; the greatest of all time, as a matter of fact.
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
fcatv.org
Patriot Place Hosting Ocean Spray’s 12th Annual Fall Harvest Celebration On Saturday, Oct. 15
Annual fall celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature cranberry harvest, family-friendly activities and appearances from Pat Patriot and cheerleaders. Patriot Place will host Ocean Spray’s 12th annual Fall Harvest Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. This fall...
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
Read This Wild Theory Before You Rewatch the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
September 30, 2022, marked the 40th anniversary of the show that put Boston on the map in the 1980s – “Cheers.”. After an 11-year broadcast run and years in syndication, “Cheers” found new life – and a new audience – in the streaming era.
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb
Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is THE fan favorite (despite what my co-host Logan thinks, over there sipping his hater-ade).
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of red panda
The zoo says Sha-Lei was recently diagnosed with heart failure.
Valley Breeze
Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’
CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
WCVB
Lantern room to be removed from historic Massachusetts lighthouse
SCITUATE, Mass. — Crews will remove the lantern room from one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, which is located along the South Shore of Massachusetts. Town officials in Scituate announced Tuesday that contractor Cenaxo LLC will begin preparing the Scituate Lighthouse lantern room for removal on Wednesday ahead of the actual removal Thursday morning.
wbsm.com
New Bedford Will Get Its First Taste of Silmo at Saturday’s Chowderfest
There’s no doubt that the Blount Fine Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival – more commonly known as Chowderfest – is a signature event in New Bedford, with the chance to sample chowders and other soups from dozens of SouthCoast restaurants, kitchens and food trucks. Yet this...
Renowned Massachusetts Corn Maze reopens for the season following ‘suspicious’ summer fire
Massachusetts has a nationally recognized corn maze. USA Today ranks Davis Mega Maze in Sterling, Massachusetts as one of the country’s top ten. It comes four months after a fire took out part of the maze. Getting from Point A to Point B in the Davis Mega Maze keeps...
Fishermen fined for having undersized striped bass
Environmental police seized a total of 27 striped bass that were illegally caught in Rhode Island this week, according to the DEM.
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Massachusetts
A home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said. The blaze in a nearby home at around 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary
Autumn in Massachusetts is genuinely one of life's great treats. The trees are filled with brilliant colors, and the weather is briefly (we hope anyways) not too hot and not too cold. One of the best things about this time is getting to enjoy all the spooky Halloween spins on already great establishments. Luckily for all the animal lovers out there, The Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary is no exception!
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
