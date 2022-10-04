ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

95.9 WCYY

Video: Owl Rescued From Soccer Goal Netting in Massachusetts

Just look at those eyes. I mean, WOW! Mesmerizing for sure. And thank goodness this dazzling owl is okay. We know that wildlife prefers to stay away from us humans, so I can only imagine the anxiety this adorable own must have felt. It's sad to see the owl so vulnerable, stuck in that net with its talons all twisted.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
95.9 WCYY

Massachusetts Man Grows Record-Breaking Pumpkin

The theme at this year’s Topsfield Fair seems to be go big or go home. On the same weekend a Warren, Massachusetts, man devoured the estimated equivalent of 200 hot dogs in seven minutes (after which, I assume his theme became just needing to go), a Tyngsborough man provided some vindication to our friend Charlie Brown, according to MassLive.com. There for all to see sat the Topsfield Fair’s Great Pumpkin; the greatest of all time, as a matter of fact.
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
providencedailydose.com

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI
95.9 WCYY

Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb

Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is THE fan favorite (despite what my co-host Logan thinks, over there sipping his hater-ade).
SALEM, MA
Valley Breeze

Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’

CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
CUMBERLAND, RI
WCVB

Lantern room to be removed from historic Massachusetts lighthouse

SCITUATE, Mass. — Crews will remove the lantern room from one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, which is located along the South Shore of Massachusetts. Town officials in Scituate announced Tuesday that contractor Cenaxo LLC will begin preparing the Scituate Lighthouse lantern room for removal on Wednesday ahead of the actual removal Thursday morning.
SCITUATE, MA
PennLive.com

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Massachusetts

A home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said. The blaze in a nearby home at around 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29

The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
Camilo Díaz

Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary

Autumn in Massachusetts is genuinely one of life's great treats. The trees are filled with brilliant colors, and the weather is briefly (we hope anyways) not too hot and not too cold. One of the best things about this time is getting to enjoy all the spooky Halloween spins on already great establishments. Luckily for all the animal lovers out there, The Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary is no exception!
NORTON, MA
FUN 107

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
BOSTON, MA
