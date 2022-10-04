ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Video: Owl Rescued From Soccer Goal Netting in Massachusetts

Just look at those eyes. I mean, WOW! Mesmerizing for sure. And thank goodness this dazzling owl is okay. We know that wildlife prefers to stay away from us humans, so I can only imagine the anxiety this adorable own must have felt. It's sad to see the owl so vulnerable, stuck in that net with its talons all twisted.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Major Hot Dog Eating Record Broken at Massachusetts Fair

Sorry, Joey Chestnut. With all due respect to your heroics at Coney Island, real history was made here in New England over the weekend. Warren, Massachusetts, native Brandon Wood set an all-time Topsfield Fair record by consuming 10 quarter pound hot dogs in less than seven minutes, according to the Fair and WHDH 7 News. Just what is a quarter pound hot dog? According to the fair, it is the equivalent of 20 regular hot dogs.
WARREN, MA
This Awe Inspiring Holiday Lights Display Returns To Gillette

During the pandemic, the human race found some pretty incredible ways to innovate. Many of those innovations were aimed at having fun. We needed to find ways to still have fun while social distancing. As a result, many "in person" events were transitioned to being drive-in events. Concerts, church services,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb

Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is THE fan favorite (despite what my co-host Logan thinks, over there sipping his hater-ade).
SALEM, MA
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
A Soggy, Windy Audrain Concours d’Elegance Muddles Through in Newport

It was very blustery, and cold—but when the gray morning dawned it was no longer raining. And the third annual Audrain Concours d’Elegance on the grounds of the legendary Breakers “cottage” went on as planned October 2. The convertible tops were down, but the winter coats and scarfs came out and some owners huddled in their cars for warmth and wind evasion.
NEWPORT, RI
Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’

CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
CUMBERLAND, RI
