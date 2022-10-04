ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin

Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
‘Star Wars’ fans take a deep dive into Anakin Skywalker’s emotional weak spots

Star Wars‘ Jedi Order could have used a couple of emotional support counselors on staff. In the prequel trilogy, we were repeatedly told that Jedi should suppress their emotions, cut all ties with their families, and avoid romance at all costs. These rules make sense for real-world monks, but then real-world monks aren’t at risk of becoming all-powerful galactic conquerors.
‘Andor’ fans are giddy for the new ‘Star Wars’ gay couple

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 5. Star Wars has long had an awkward relationship with the LGBTQ+ community. Back in the 2000s, it was bluntly stated that gay people “did not exist in Star Wars“. Since then, we’ve seen awkward baby steps like video game The Old Republic‘s DLC planet Makeb, the only place in the universe where players were permitted to pursue same-sex relationships.
Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want ‘Deadpool 3’ to ‘mess with the zeitgeist,’ and he’s not the only one

If there’s one thing that sums up modern fandom in microcosm, it’s the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Seeing the actor team up with BFF Ryan Reynolds in the superhero genre has been a dream for a huge number of fans ever since X-Men Origins completely ruined it for everyone, while having the longtime Logan board the Marvel Cinematic Universe was near the top of the wish-list for virtually every mutant supporter.
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart

Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
What is Cassian Andor and Han Solo’s unexpected connection?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Andor season one, episode four, “Aldhani.”. Star Wars characters cross each others’ paths frequently, but the characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have been famously isolated from much of the galaxy. Andor starring Diego Luna takes place before Luke Skywalker’s journey begins and before the many other legendary characters come into play, but the recent episode revealed that Han Solo and Cassian Andor have a surprising connection.
The importance of playing a prominent queer character sold ‘Black Panther 2’ star on their role

Having finally embraced the desire to increase diversity, representation, and inclusion across the board, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has lived up to its promise to blaze a trail that Hollywood’s other marquee franchises will seek to emulate. Among them is next month’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which finds newcomer Michaela Coel playing a prominent queer character.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans boycott George R.R. Martin’s latest book as the community wishes for a gory scene from ‘Fire & Blood’

House of the Dragon continues to reign supreme over the television landscape despite fighting a ferocious rival in the form of The Rings of Power, but the community seems conflicted about George R.R. Martin’s latest book, which has been co-authored by fellows who have a none-too-commendable reputation on social media.
The latest in Netflix’s never-ending line of inadequate originals bores the Top 10 to tears in 71 countries

Quantity over quality appears to be the way Netflix approaches its content strategy, with each acclaimed in-house original being comfortably outweighed by a worrying number of instantly forgettable exclusives. It isn’t just restricted to blockbusters, either, with Mr. Harrigan’s Phone the latest in an almost never-ending line of underwhelming features that have left viewers yawning.
‘Werewolf by Night’ promo promises a monstrous Marvel treat is coming at midnight

Marvel, you have been seriously spoiling us this week. After Monday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer and this Thursday’s superb Daredevil crossover episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the studio will be ending this week of superhero wonders in style with the franchise’s very first Halloween special. Werewolf by Night is debuting on Disney Plus this Oct. 7, and this new promo for the spooky standalone promises that we’ve got a real treat coming our way at midnight tonight.
Marvel fans are feeling fiendish for Namor’s feet after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer

All eyes are fixated not on the Black Panther reveal in the latest Wakanda Forever trailer, but instead on Namor’s delightful little tootie-foots. Marvel’s first mutant is making a splash online not for his built physique, his lovely bit of facial hair, or his incredible use of a spear; but for his feet. Staying true to his comic origins, he keeps his winged feet which he’s adorned since his first ever appearance. It’s somewhat of a surprise, but the fans are feeling frisky with the confirmation.
