wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans take a deep dive into Anakin Skywalker’s emotional weak spots
Star Wars‘ Jedi Order could have used a couple of emotional support counselors on staff. In the prequel trilogy, we were repeatedly told that Jedi should suppress their emotions, cut all ties with their families, and avoid romance at all costs. These rules make sense for real-world monks, but then real-world monks aren’t at risk of becoming all-powerful galactic conquerors.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ fans are giddy for the new ‘Star Wars’ gay couple
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 5. Star Wars has long had an awkward relationship with the LGBTQ+ community. Back in the 2000s, it was bluntly stated that gay people “did not exist in Star Wars“. Since then, we’ve seen awkward baby steps like video game The Old Republic‘s DLC planet Makeb, the only place in the universe where players were permitted to pursue same-sex relationships.
Who Is The Stranger in ‘The Rings of Power’? Fans Spot Subtle Hint About His Identity
'The Rings of Power' has yet to reveal who The Stranger is, but fans have spotted another clue that suggests Nori's friend is Gandalf.
Polygon
The new Black Panther trailer has basically revealed who the new Black Panther is
The first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed what many fans had suspected — someone else would take up the mantle of the Black Panther after T’Challa’s (and star Chadwick Boseman’s) death. And with Monday’s full trailer, Marvel has finally hinted at who might take...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want ‘Deadpool 3’ to ‘mess with the zeitgeist,’ and he’s not the only one
If there’s one thing that sums up modern fandom in microcosm, it’s the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Seeing the actor team up with BFF Ryan Reynolds in the superhero genre has been a dream for a huge number of fans ever since X-Men Origins completely ruined it for everyone, while having the longtime Logan board the Marvel Cinematic Universe was near the top of the wish-list for virtually every mutant supporter.
wegotthiscovered.com
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Cassian Andor and Han Solo’s unexpected connection?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Andor season one, episode four, “Aldhani.”. Star Wars characters cross each others’ paths frequently, but the characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have been famously isolated from much of the galaxy. Andor starring Diego Luna takes place before Luke Skywalker’s journey begins and before the many other legendary characters come into play, but the recent episode revealed that Han Solo and Cassian Andor have a surprising connection.
dexerto.com
Need For Speed Unbound: Release speculation, gameplay details & everything we know
EA’s iconic racing franchise is back as Need For Speed Unbound shifts gears into the next-gen era. Whether you’re looking for release date information or gameplay details – here’s everything you need to know about the latest NFS game. The Need For Speed franchise has adorned...
wegotthiscovered.com
The importance of playing a prominent queer character sold ‘Black Panther 2’ star on their role
Having finally embraced the desire to increase diversity, representation, and inclusion across the board, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has lived up to its promise to blaze a trail that Hollywood’s other marquee franchises will seek to emulate. Among them is next month’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which finds newcomer Michaela Coel playing a prominent queer character.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans boycott George R.R. Martin’s latest book as the community wishes for a gory scene from ‘Fire & Blood’
House of the Dragon continues to reign supreme over the television landscape despite fighting a ferocious rival in the form of The Rings of Power, but the community seems conflicted about George R.R. Martin’s latest book, which has been co-authored by fellows who have a none-too-commendable reputation on social media.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans full of praise for a gruelling and ‘blood boiling’ new film
One of the most universal genres, and one of the few which requires little dialogue, horror has been blessed in recent years by the boom in foreign films going big in western audiences. Thanks to such a change in culture, films like Speak No Evil are able to come out...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pratt’s dreaded accent reveal in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is not what we feared most
When news that nice Midwestern boy turned buff Hollywood hunk Chris Pratt would voice everyone’s favorite Italian plumber, fans were a bit baffled by the choice. Now that the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally out, turns out, his voice is more “It’s me, Chris Pratt” than “It’s a-me, Chris Pratt.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hellraiser’ director explains why the reboot isn’t technically a reboot
It’s a reboot, right? The new Hellraiser movie is upon us and everyone’s been referring to it as a reboot of the franchise, but according to director David Bruckner, it’s technically not. So what do we call it?. Bruckner sat down with ComicBook.com recently to share how...
wegotthiscovered.com
The latest in Netflix’s never-ending line of inadequate originals bores the Top 10 to tears in 71 countries
Quantity over quality appears to be the way Netflix approaches its content strategy, with each acclaimed in-house original being comfortably outweighed by a worrying number of instantly forgettable exclusives. It isn’t just restricted to blockbusters, either, with Mr. Harrigan’s Phone the latest in an almost never-ending line of underwhelming features that have left viewers yawning.
wegotthiscovered.com
A rising Marvel star talks about Africa’s magical influence on ‘Wakanda Forever’￼
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Michaela Coel commends the first movie for showing people how magical Africa is. In an interview with Vogue, the Ghanaian actress spoke about how important Black Panther was for representing Africa in the right way. “I think for a lot of people it was the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ promo promises a monstrous Marvel treat is coming at midnight
Marvel, you have been seriously spoiling us this week. After Monday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer and this Thursday’s superb Daredevil crossover episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the studio will be ending this week of superhero wonders in style with the franchise’s very first Halloween special. Werewolf by Night is debuting on Disney Plus this Oct. 7, and this new promo for the spooky standalone promises that we’ve got a real treat coming our way at midnight tonight.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are feeling fiendish for Namor’s feet after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
All eyes are fixated not on the Black Panther reveal in the latest Wakanda Forever trailer, but instead on Namor’s delightful little tootie-foots. Marvel’s first mutant is making a splash online not for his built physique, his lovely bit of facial hair, or his incredible use of a spear; but for his feet. Staying true to his comic origins, he keeps his winged feet which he’s adorned since his first ever appearance. It’s somewhat of a surprise, but the fans are feeling frisky with the confirmation.
