Warm Springs Tribal Council adopted a new COVID-19 Protocol yesterday to no longer require facemasks in Tribal buildings but rather ‘ recommend” them. Anyone with health concerns are encouraged to mask up. If you feel sick – you should stay home. The COVID-19 local response team also reminds everyone in the community that the new COVID-19 Booster is now available as is the seasonal Flu Vaccine. They encourage folks to call to schedule an appointment for both and are planning to offer vaccination at a community event, in the near future, to make it easier for everyone to protect their health.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO