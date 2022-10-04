ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWSO News for Tue., Oct. 4, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council adopted a new COVID-19 Protocol yesterday to no longer require facemasks in Tribal buildings but rather ‘ recommend” them. Anyone with health concerns are encouraged to mask up. If you feel sick – you should stay home. The COVID-19 local response team also reminds everyone in the community that the new COVID-19 Booster is now available as is the seasonal Flu Vaccine. They encourage folks to call to schedule an appointment for both and are planning to offer vaccination at a community event, in the near future, to make it easier for everyone to protect their health.
Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure  on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
Warm Springs OSU Extension – October News

Fall is upon is and Warm Springs OSU Extension is right on with useful information about preserving fruits and vegetables. Electric Dehydrators is an easy option for drying foods with a range of capacity and quality. What’s great is you can preserve food regardless of the weather. You can...
A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought

Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water. The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin. With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting...
Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding

Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs

The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Infrastructure#Kwso Calendar#Springs Tribal Council#Governmental Affairs#Administrative Services#Health Human Services#Natural Resources#Tribal Court#Public Utilities#The Tero Program#Thrive Central#Beef Stew#Springs K 8 Volleyball#Madras High School#Jv Varsity
House fire in Bend intentionally set, firefighters say

A house fire in northeast Bend Tuesday was set on purpose, Bend Fire and Rescue said Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the home at 575 NE Olney Avenue to find smoke coming from the roof and fire inside the house. Nobody was home. After investigating for more than a day, Bend...
Bend’s Giving Plate struggles with sharp rise in need

The rising cost of food isn't just hurting families, but organizations trying to help those in need. The Giving Plate in Bend is seeing record numbers, and with supplies not rising, it's having to cut back on how much each family gets per visit.
The Dalles man charged with federal child exploitation crimes

THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man from The Dalles is accused of persuading a child to engage in a sexually explicit video chat with him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Jason Kroeskop has been charged with enticing and sexually exploiting a child...
Sudden death of star drag queen leaves Bend’s queer community grieving

Your browser does not support the audio element. Alex Simpson on the stage — and in life — was fierce, irreverent and unapologetic. Performing under the stage name “Deb Auchery,” Simpson was Bend’s preeminent queer superstar, a ubiquitous figure in Central Oregon’s burgeoning queer scene. Her group the Cult of Tuck has become a staple in the scene.
