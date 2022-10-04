Read full article on original website
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
wanderwisdom.com
Huge Bison Pays a Surprise Visit to South Dakota Campsite and People Are Loving It
When you're camping out far from the constant noise and traffic of the city, you're much closer to the freedom of the natural world. Whether you've pitched a tent on the ground or are cozy in an RV, all around you wildlife are still living their lives in communion with nature- and if you're lucky, you might get to see them up close.
Commercial Fishermen Face Jail Time and Fines for Poaching Paddlefish in Mississippi
Two men from Kentucky are facing felony charges that include prison time and tens of thousands of dollars in fines after crossing state lines to poach a protected fish species. According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi on Monday, Lance Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, traveled to Mississippi on multiple occasions throughout the fall and winter of 2018 to poach paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County, which is closed to all paddlefish fishing.
This $12 Million Mountaintop Manse in North Carolina Is Like Living on Your Own ‘Yellowstone’ Family Ranch
Here’s a chance to live like the Duttons do—sans family drama. Trading the Montana wilderness for North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, this Western-style lodge resembles none other than the fictional Dutton Ranch seen in Yellowstone. For a cool $12 million, fans of the hit TV series can quite literally have their estate and chopper, too, à la Kevin Costner. Across the property’s eight-plus acres of land sits a main house, zip line, playground, walking trails and a sprawling meadow that, as you may or may not have expected, has its own helipad. Although, it should be noted that the cattle ranch...
Fishermen Panic When Grizzly Bear Charges Across Alaskan River Looking For A Fish
A fisherman’s nightmare. Any fisherman who’s had a good day fishing out in grizzly country has them in the back of their minds. I mean, it’s hard not to when you’ve spent the day wrestling slimy and smelly fish, getting coated in a smell that draws those massive animals right in.
PHOTO: Rare All-Black Fish Caught Along Tennessee River
When fishermen cast a line, they are usually hoping to reel in a catch that can set some records, but occasionally their catch sports a truly bizarre feature. That's exactly what happened to one fisherman in Tennessee recently when he captured a rare fish sporting an unusual look. Greg Ursin,...
Plane Crashes in Georgia Lake, Stuck 120 Feet Underwater in Tangle of Tree Branches
According to authorities, a plane with a deceased pilot inside is trapped underwater in a Georgia lake. Now, officials cannot recover the aircraft despite knowing its exact location. Per reports, the plane crash happened in the deepest part of Lake Hartwell, on the border with South Carolina. Now, the aircraft is submerged under 120 feet of water in a mass entanglement of tree branches.
yankodesign.com
This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life
Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
Time Out Global
The 15 best places to stay in Yellowstone
From stargazing tipis to glamorous chalets, these are the finest places to stay near America’s oldest national park. Within the borders of Yellowstone National Park is pretty much everything a nature-lover could ever want. One of America’s most famous national parks (if not the most famous), Yellowstone spans from cavernous canyons, towering forests and gushing streams to steaming hot springs, spluttering geysers and one-off geological features. And that’s not even getting onto the wildlife – the bears, elk, bison, cougars and so on.
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Very Rare Fish Discovered in Nevada
National Park Service found 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in Devil's Hole, Nevada, after an earthquake hit the area in September. Based on the National Park Service's press release, reports discovered 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in the area. It noted that it was the highest count of pupfish in 19 years.
Alabama fish removed from endangered species list after population recovers
Federal wildlife officials are removing a small Alabama fish from the Endangered Species List, saying the fish is “no longer in danger of extinction.”. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially delisted the snail darter this week, removing the small, bottom-dwelling freshwater fish from the list of the country’s most imperiled wildlife.
Florida Guard’s RED HORSE Squadron clears roads after hurricane
The Florida Air National Guard’s 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron is clearing debris from barrier island roads damaged by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.
Lifelong Alaskan Sheep Hunter Takes Down Enormous Ram
Longtime sheep hunter and Alaska resident recently ticked a major item off his bucket list when he tagged a massive ram. According to reports, the behemoth of a ram was 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measured 46 5/8 inches long. The harvest comes after the state’s harsh...
Arches National Park to Stop Requiring Tickets for Entry
Arches National Park is returning to its first-come-first-served method of letting visitors into the park, so expect long lines at the entrance again. This comes after a plan in April for ticketed and timed entry was put in place to potentially ease the process of entering the park and reduce capacity and congestion issues.
The 10 Most Underrated National Parks in America
There are 63 National Parks in the United States — each more majestic and awe-inspiring than the next. But if you’ve ever visited one of the more popular ones on a weekend in June (we’re looking at you, Grand Canyon and Yosemite), then you know that no amount of natural beauty can ease the unnatural pain of overcrowding — especially if you have the kids in tow. Long bathroom lines, crowded trails, bumper-to-bumper traffic at entrance gates, and slim-pickin’ campsites are enough to turn any national park visit into a hellish family vacation.
tripatini.com
6 of the USA's Top RV Parks
Whether you own or rent your rig, RV travel is still going strong despite recent high gas prices, especially in the United States. And many RVers stay at parks with complete hookups with all utilities and varying degrees of amenities, from WiFi to pools, restaurants, tennis courts, boating, theaters, and more. To give you an idea, here are a half dozen of the best examples across the USA:
nwsportsmanmag.com
Fishing To Shut Down On Many Olympic National Park Rivers
With waters running at all-time lows and no real fall rains in sight, a host of salmon and steelhead rivers and streams inside Olympic National Park will close to recreational fishing starting tomorrow, October 6. A press release out today from managers of the 1,442-square-mile federal park on Washington’s Olympic...
