worldcoffeeportal.com
Reborn Coffee targets US and international outlet growth following $7.2m IPO
Reborn closed a $7.2m IPO in August 2022 which it said would help expand its café network | Photo credit: Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is eyeing US and international outlet growth after closing a $7.2m IPO earlier this year. The California-based roaster and coffee chain reported second quarter revenues...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
KTVZ
Elon Musk’s deposition in Twitter dispute postponed amid revived talks to complete acquisition
Lawyers for Elon Musk and Twitter have agreed to postpone the Tesla CEO’s deposition in the court fight over their $44 billion acquisition agreement, a source familiar with the negotiations told CNN. The decision comes as the two sides renew negotiations to complete the deal. Musk’s deposition had been...
SoftBank Proposes Long-Term Collaboration With Samsung During Seoul Visit: Report
SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY founder and CEO Masayoshi Son discussed long-term cooperation between chip designer Arm Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF. However, he did not propose that Samsung invest in the British company, Reuters reports citing local media. Son, who made his first visit to Seoul in...
Global Blue Acquires Majority Stake in Shipup, Expands Post-Purchase Tech
Switzerland-based retail technology and payments company Global Blue has acquired a majority stake in post-purchase technology provider Shipup. This investment adds to Global Blue’s mission of building an ecosystem of post-purchase technologies for retailers, and follows its acquisitions of eCommerce returns provider ZigZag Global and digital receipt technology provider Yocuda, Global Blue said Tuesday (Oct. 4) in a press release.
KTVZ
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region
Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most beloved travel destinations, from the natural beauty of Bali to the urban buzz of Singapore. These dreamy vacation hotspots — teamed with the region’s business power — secured Asia Pacific the title of world’s largest travel region for much of the past decade.
KTVZ
Peloton is undergoing another round of layoffs to ‘save’ the company
Peloton is undergoing another round of layoffs — its fourth this year — with about 500 jobs being eliminated, as the troubled exercise company looks to cut costs to improve its bottom line. The company said in a statement that a “key aspect of Peloton’s transformation journey is...
CoinDesk
Do Kwon's Passport Set to Be 'Invalidated' by South Korea; Warner Music Group's Web3 Push
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a public notice on its website Wednesday announcing it would invalidate Terra creator Do Kwon's passport, advancing a move the government first said it was considering last month. Plus, a closer look at how Warner Music Group plans to expand its Web3 strategy.
Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
NEWSBTC
Bitget shares latest insight in social trading at Token 2049 Singapore
Seychelles, October 06 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget participated in Token 2049 Singapore, the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week in Singapore. As one of the largest crypto conferences around the world, Token 2049 invited top speakers across Asia and the world, to share their innovative and keen insights on the crypto world. Among this, Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, talked about her observations and views on Social Trading and “Women in Crypto”.
KTVZ
Markets are starting to act super strange
Investors are tightening their neck braces as US stocks soar upwards, plummet back down and then do it all over. Stock market volatility is at its bumpiest level since July. The whiplash-inducing ride comes as conflicting data paints a cloudy picture about the state of the US economy. Investors have been reading economic reports as tea leaves, searching for signs that the Federal Reserve could soon pivot to a slower pace of rate hikes to fight inflation, and reacting accordingly.
TechCrunch
Identity security platform Oort bags new cash to grow its product
Caulfield co-founded Oort after stints at Citi, Lockheed Martin and Cisco (hence Cisco’s involvement in the Series A), where he led their Boston-based product innovation team. Joined by Didi Dotan, the former chief architect of identity at EMC and director of identity services at Cisco, Caulfield set out to launch a service that could detect and respond to identity threats — e.g. social engineering, phishing and malware — at “enterprise scale.”
Busan Market: Finecut Picks up ‘Brave Citizen’ Webtoon Adaptation
Korean sales firm, Finecut is using the Asian Contents & Film Market on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival to launch comic action film “Brave Citizen.” The film, now in post-production, is an adaptation of a webtoon which ranked first in popularity when it was serialized on the platform Comico. It was later serialized on another Korean platform Naver Webtoon and recorded 2.27 million views on its Line Webtoon platform in Taiwan. It tells the tale of female former boxing champion who has become a substitute high school teacher. Having witnessed intolerable violence, she dons a mask and throws her...
The World’s Largest Pokémon Collection Could Fetch Up To $340,000 at Auction
After amassing a jaw-dropping amount of Pokémon memorabilia, one superfan is ready to part ways with her stash. Now, it’s your turn to catch ‘em all. More than 20,000 items from the Pokémon franchise will be up for grabs later this month in the UK. Hansons Auctioneers will be acquiring the lot from a woman in Hertfordshire who earned a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Pokémon memorabilia, reported BBC. The merch being offered includes everything from vintage action figures to original posters and could fetch over £300,000 (approximately $340,000). Turns out, nostalgia is a powerful and pricey thing. “There are more...
teslarati.com
Hyundai autonomous vehicle company makes landmark partnership
Uber announced today that they will expand their autonomous vehicle fleet via a partnership with Motional, a Hyundai subsidiary. Uber and Motional have agreed to a ten-year deal that the companies claim will make the largest autonomous ride-hailing fleet in the world. The partnership will have Motional supply Hyundai autonomous vehicles to Uber for ride-hailing and food/item delivery. Ironically, this follows news that Motional would be supplying AVs to Lyft as well.
$3.6B SPAC Merger Falls Apart for Blockchain Payments Startup Roxe
The public debut for blockchain payments startup Roxe has been scrapped after its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Goldenstone Acquisition was mutually terminated. Since the move to end the agreement was equally decided by both parties, there are no termination fees, according to the most recent SEC filing....
Atomic Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Fintech 250 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- CB Insights named Atomic to its fifth annual Fintech 250 ranking, showcasing the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005809/en/ CB Insights recognizes Atomic as a top Fintech 250 company for 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health Expands Footprint With Opening of Outpost in the Bay Area
Led by Stanford Alumnus Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360's Bay Area Office Aims to Support Early-Stage Healthcare Startups in Northern California. Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health (Wavemaker 360), the nation's leading venture fund focused singularly on early-stage (primarily seed) healthcare disruptors, is augmenting its support for healthcare startups with the launch of a new outpost in the San Francisco Bay Area. The division is led by Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360's newly appointed Associate, who brings clinical expertise and a tech-centric, data-forward approach to the team.
Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta
A Nigerian advertising regulator has sued Meta, accusing the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp of publishing unauthorized ads and seeking a 30 billion naira ($70 million) fine.The lawsuit filed in a local court by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, or ARCON, is the regulator's latest action that analysts say could hurt businesses highly dependent on digital ads for their growth. Nigerian advertising laws require the regulator to approve ads based on certain criteria with the involvement of an advertising practitioner in Africa's largest economy. “Before you put out anything, it should be vetted and approved by ARCON first...
