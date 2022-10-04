ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NESN

Royals' Salvador Perez Out vs. Guardians

The Kansas City Royals will open their season’s final series without their slugging catcher. Salvador Perez will sit for the second consecutive game when KC plays their last three games of 2022 as they head to Cleveland for a set against the Guardians. Perez has been dealing with an...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cleveland.com

Caesars Kansas promo code locks down awesome Colts-Broncos bonus

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This Caesars Kansas promo code is going all-in on Thursday Night Football this week. Bettors in the state can grab one of the...
FOX Sports

Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Colorado promo code turns $5 into $200 for Colts-Broncos

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Broncos gear up for Thursday Night Football, our DraftKings Colorado promo code here delivers a 40-to-1 to successful moneyline bettors. Use...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Browns claim Drew Forbes

The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday

Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
