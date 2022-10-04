Read full article on original website
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
KSDK
Cardinals lose final regular season game, Wild Card Series begins Friday
PITTSBURGH — Wednesday’s Game Report: Pirates 5, Cardinals 3. With the preliminaries out of the way, the Cardinals can now officially turn their attention to the postseason. A loss to the Pirates on Wednesday in Pittsburgh brought the regular season to a close with a 93-69 record, good...
Royals' Salvador Perez Out vs. Guardians
The Kansas City Royals will open their season’s final series without their slugging catcher. Salvador Perez will sit for the second consecutive game when KC plays their last three games of 2022 as they head to Cleveland for a set against the Guardians. Perez has been dealing with an...
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
WKYC
The Cleveland Browns loss to the Falcons was INEXCUSABLE | Is Kevin Stefanski a good NFL head coach?
It's easy to play Monday morning quarterback. It's a lot harder to make some decision during the game, but Kevin Stefanski made some questionable calls.
Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR is nice, but it’s not the MLB record: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Much as Yankees fans would like to believe, Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run in Texas last night is not the major league record, nor should it be recognized as such. Arguments about baseball’s steroid era can certainly take the shine off Barry Bonds’ 73 in 2001, but they can’t erase them from the record books.
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from the injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Cavaliers move Saturday’s Wine and Gold Scrimmage start time to 11 a.m. to avoid conflict with Guardians’ playoff game
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers announced on Thursday morning that they have moved up the start time of Saturday’s Wine and Gold Scrimmage at the Wolstein Center to 11 a.m. The scrimmage will start earlier to avoid a time conflict with the Cleveland Guardians, who will take on...
Victor Wembanyama, 7-foot-4 and the NBA’s most hyped prospect since LeBron James, plays on TV tonight: How to watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The 2023 NBA Draft has a star at the top of the class unlike any to possibly ever enter the league. 7-foot-4 France native Victor Wembanyama is considered by many to be the top prospect in the draft. He’s considered by many draft experts and NBA personnel to...
Previewing Browns vs. Chargers, Guardians postseason with Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss...
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
On Myles Garrett and Greedy Williams returning to the Browns practice field to start the week: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday getting ready to face the Chargers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium and they had a very important player back on the field. Defensive end Myles Garrett, who missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta, practiced for the first time since crashing his Porsche last week.
How did Myles Garrett look on Wednesday? Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett came bounding onto the practice field on Wednesday, for the first time since his accident last week. He certainly appeared to make a statement regarding his ability to play on Sunday against the Chargers. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe...
New-look Cleveland Cavaliers showcase potential in 113-112 preseason loss to Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA -- With palpable excitement surrounding the team and “immaculate vibes” in the air during the early days of training camp, the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to see how they would look against an actual NBA opponent. Pretty good. This wasn’t just any opponent either. It was the star-studded,...
Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday
Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
