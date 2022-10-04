One of the many things we’ve learned in the Trump era is that a lot of the people in positions of power are either cynics or nihilists or both. This is true on both sides of the political aisle, but it’s especially true on the right at the moment. That’s not a partisan statement, even if it may sound like one. The reality is that ever since Donald Trump took over the party in 2016, there are many people working in Republican politics who don’t believe in what they’re doing, who know that Trump is and was a dangerous figure, and yet they’ve plowed ahead anyway.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO