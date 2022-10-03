Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
Florida’s gas tax holiday directly impacts livelihood for some
Florida’s new gas tax holiday is now in effect, and cheaper gas benefits some people more than others. If you’ve got your own transportation, cheaper gas means a little more money in the bank. But for some workers, cheaper gas directly affects their livelihood. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Bay News 9
Experts say hurricane damage will make Florida's dire property insurance situation even worse
WASHINGTON — Florida's property insurance market was in crisis even before Hurricane Ian. But now, with some reports estimating tens-of-billions-of dollars in losses from the storm, experts say the situation could become more dire. What You Need To Know. Data show that Floridians are already paying the highest average...
Florida lawmakers vote against disaster relief amid Hurricane Ian recovery
In the wake of the Hurricane Ian, Florida's two U.S. senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, urged Senate leaders to provide federal relief for Floridians. Several Republican lawmakers from Florida previously voted against disaster relief aid.
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis Visits First Responders in SW Florida
First Lady Casey DeSantis visited first responders supporting Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County. Mrs. DeSantis personally served hot meals to nearly forty men and women who have been carrying out search and rescue missions in the most ravaged communities and had the opportunity to speak with individual first responders and thank them for their unrelenting servitude.
Ron DeSantis: Emergency Repairs on Pine Island Bridge Finished Early
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Wednesday that the emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island have been completed early as the Sunshine State continues to recover from Hurricane Ian. “On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite...
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.7.2022 — Legacy Media Madness Over Hurricane Recovery —There Isn't a Border Crisis?— Recovery Continues— More...
Gov. Ron DeSantis and state officials have completed construction on the temporary bridge connecting mainland Florida to Pine Island in Southwest Florida, just ask the media what they think of the accomplishment. The collapsed bridge that connects Sanibel Island to the rest of the state is also expected to be...
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Dismantles AP Story On Pine Island Bridge
On Twitter, the Associated Press’ motto is “advancing the power of facts, globally.” That slogan assumes the AP has gathered the facts in advance. On Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign roasted the AP for failing to get the facts part right. On
wuwf.org
Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida
Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate atthe state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her about...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Activates Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan After Ian
This week, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) activated the Florida small business emergency bridge loan program, which has made $50 million avaliable to small businesses in the state of Florida. The move to activate the program is in response to Hurricane Ian and is available to many South Florida counties. This...
wtvy.com
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been on social media in the past week, you’ve probably seen pink jellyfish officially known as “pink meanies”. But what is it?. According to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, it was first spotted in the gulf in the early 2000′s.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
blackchronicle.com
Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
blackchronicle.com
Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News
Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?
Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
floridianpress.com
Mills Helps Spearhead Hurricane Relief Efforts in Volusia and Seminole Counties
While many politicians have no problem taking photo ops following a tragedy or natural disaster, few politicians actually want to put in the work. Cory Mills (R), the Republican congressional nominee in Florida's 7th District, is one of those few. Mills, an Army combat veteran, was seen distributing water bottles...
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
