Crash Closes Multiple Roadways Outside Of The Farm Show Complex (DEVELOPING)
A closed has closed all the lanes outside of the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, according to PennDOT. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of US 22 between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It's unclear if anyone was...
Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
UPDATE: All lanes open after crash shuts down portion of I-83 southbound in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open. A vehicle crash is shutting down a portion of I-83 in York County on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 8 p.m. on I-83 southbound, between Exit 21: U.S. 30 East- Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 West- Market Street.
CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
US 222 Reopens Following Three-Vehicle Crash Involving Rollover In Central PA
A three-vehicle crash closed part of US Route 222 in central Pennsylvania in the afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, authorities say. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of the Oregon Pike exit, Manheim Township police say. One of the vehicles involved in the crash has rolled over...
Resurfacing project in York makes it a bumpy ride for drivers
YORK, Pa. — Drivers in downtown York have probably noticed it's been a rough ride through the city. George Street between King and North streets is a bad stretch. It's the result of a resurfacing project that's temporarily on hold because of the rain. The road surface has been...
Lancaster County road reopens after three vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 222 in Lancaster County was closed for more than an hour due to a three vehicle crash. According to Manheim Township Police, Route 222 south closed just south of the Oregon Pike exit. A picture shared by Manheim Township Fire Rescue showed a vehicle on its side and a red Volkswagon with severe rear-end damage.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police
A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
Car Rolls Over Following Crash Into Brick Wall In York: Police
Injuries were reported after a rollover crash in York County in Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Northern York County Regional police officers were called to the single-vehicle crash in the early afternoon, according to a release by the department. The vehicle appears to have hit a brick retaining wall before...
One person killed, three injured in crash in Newberry Township, York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in York County, police say. The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police said a Toyota...
Downed utilities closed roads by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downed utilities shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. for hours on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to PennDOT, there was a downed utility on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
Dam repairs to cause lane closures on Harrisburg’s John Harris Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dam repairs and expansion will cause lane restrictions on I-83 south, John Harris Bridge from Friday, Oct. 7 until Monday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17. The repairs will take place from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. on the listed dates.
Police: Scammer posing as Med-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect...
Girl injured in Dauphin County pedestrian crash
A girl was hit by a vehicle in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to police. EMS was called to the area of Union Deposite Road and Four Seasons Boulevard at 7:13 p.m. and found the girl lying on the road being tended to by people who had stopped to help, police said.
2 Men Shot Through Locked Central PA Hotel Door, Injuring Girl: Police
A 16-year-old girl suffered "serious injuries" in a shooting at a hotel in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Oct. 5, police say. East Lampeter Township police were called to the shooting at the Budget Host Inn located at 2140 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster around 1:30 p.m., the department said in a release around 5 p.m.
Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
Drunk Bicyclist With The Highest Level Of Intoxication Causes Crash In Central PA: Police
A bicyclist who was "visibly intoxicated" caused a crash in central Pennsylvania police said in a release on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Allana Marie Shirk, 35, of Columbia, PA, had five vodka shots prior to peddling along the 700 block of Ridge Avenue on Sept. 14 at approximately 8:43 p.m., according to area police.
Program assists York County residents still dealing with Ida damage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When Category 4 Hurricane Ida hit the U.S. in August 2021, remnants of the storm caused heavy flooding in parts of Pennsylvania, including York County. People applied for and received aid from FEMA. But for some, it just wasn't enough. That's why the York County...
Lancaster County Coroner's office identifies human remains
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified remains found by two kayakers last week. The coroner says the remains of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, of Harrisburg, were found on Weise Island in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. Salazar had been reported missing since last December, after being...
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
