DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reported
Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San Antonio
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Denver jails expand medication-assisted addiction treatment
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Aurora has a secret, and The Sentinel is determined to tell it to you — with the help of the courts
The Sentinel would love to tell you what went on behind closed doors at city hall in January before city lawmakers agreed to pay $16,000 to a fellow lawmaker being rebuked for trash-talking then-police chief Vanessa Wilson on talk radio. First, when The Sentinel sued the city to force them...
Where to have Coffee with a Cop Wednesday in Colorado
Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day, which was created to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.
Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?
For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment
Aurora soon may boast what a developer calls the west's only inland port -- an industrial center served by rail, air, and truck. The development, called Port Colorado, caught Mayor Mike Coffman’s attention this week at the Site Selector’s Conference hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The conference, at Empower Field, showcased development opportunities.
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
Westword
Calling Out "Culture of Trigger Happiness" in Colorado Police Departments
After a rash of officer-involved shootings over the past two weeks in metro Denver, advocates are calling for the formation of a statewide, community-led task force to handle police oversight. "At what point do we, as an entire city, as an entire metro area, as an entire state, say enough...
Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR
It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
2 hospitalized in shooting in north Denver
Two people were transported to a local hospital following a shooting in north Denver, according to the Denver Police Department. Police are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Downing Street that sent two individuals to the hospital Wednesday night, the police said on Twitter, adding Downing is closed in both directions between 30th and 31st street.
Westword
Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Crimes Now
Crime in Denver typically decreases as summer leads into the fall. But overall offenses in the hardest-hit neighborhoods during a two-week period covering the transition between seasons were actually higher than during an equivalent stretch in July, when crime was supposedly at its hottest. What's behind the rise? A closer...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora ends police chief search emptyhanded after 2 of 3 finalists withdraw
AURORA | Aurora announced Tuesday afternoon the failure of its first attempt to find a replacement for ousted police chief Vanessa Wilson, after three finalists withdrew or were rejected by city leaders. Officials said they would announce soon how Aurora will proceed in finding a new police chief following weeks...
Sergeant suspended for DUI leaving Denver sheriff’s party
Sgt. Jerry Sherrod admitted to drinking before he rolled his vehicle on the way home from the birthday party of Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins.
Seeing a large police presence at Denver Premium Outlets? Here’s why
The Thornton Police Department says officers are doing a training exercise Thursday morning at the Denver Premium Outlets.
Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding
EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
9News
Gunshots interrupt cricket match in Denver, no one injured
The match was at a Lisbon Park in Green Valley Ranch on Sunday. Denver Police said an investigation in ongoing.
Westword
24/7 Mexican Drive-Thrus: The Unsung Heroes of Late-Night Dining in Denver
The recent opening of Tom's Starlight, a cocktail bar that replaced the longtime 24/7 Tom's Diner on East Colfax, has reignited a hot topic: Denver's late-night food scene is lacking. There are plenty of reasons for this, a top one being the ongoing staffing shortage that has made it tougher for kitchens to maintain longer hours even as the demand for late-night food has started to return. And all-night spots are really rare.
Moose on the Loose: How Did A Moose End Up in Eastern Colorado?
When you think of moose in Colorado, you generally think of their habitat in the mountains. Once in a while, a random moose will make their way down to the Front Range of Colorado, but not very often. Imagine the surprise of seeing a moose on the eastern plains of...
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
9News
Goathead Greg cleans up Denver trails
He's cleaning up the trails, but says he shouldn't be doing it alone. The city said their trail teams owe him a "thank you."
