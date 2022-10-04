ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

Colorado DAs unanimously support stronger car theft laws

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is the top state in the country for motor vehicle theft, and in this legislative session, district attorneys across the state are making it a top priority to change that. Every year, the elected DAs in Colorado chose four to five high-priority bills to run...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Where to get help

DENVER (KDVR) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, 36% of women and 30% of men experience domestic violence. Most cases of domestic violence are never reported to the police. Colorado domestic violence data. FOX31 obtained domestic violence data from the...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Comfortably Done Donuts

Tattoo Prom returns this year bigger and better than …. Ink Inertia brings back its Tattoo Prom benefiting Ray of Hope Colorado. If you're looking for a one stop shop for delicious food, treats, and homemade goods- look no further! A new market place in Colorado Springs helps you support local.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Youth in child welfare system lack access to birth control: study

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — According to new research from the University of Colorado Boulder, 35% of eighth and ninth graders involved with the child welfare system in Colorado have received information on birth control, and only 42% know how to access such services. The study, published this month in...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
FOX21News.com

Colorado First Time Home Buyer talks trends and fixer-uppers

(SPONSORED) — With inventory on the rise, first-time home buyers have more choices when buying their first home. Colorado First Time Home Buyer realtor Christen Costin joined Nova to share expert advice if you consider buying a fixer-upper!. Click the link to learn more at coloradofirsttimehomebuyer.com.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

107-year-old WWII veteran gets Silver Star decades late

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KDVR) – He may be Colorado’s oldest living veteran at a staggering 107 years old. And he’s finally received the recognition he earned nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson of Denver was awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s second-highest military...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy