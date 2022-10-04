ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chuy’s Tacos Dorados Opening Third Location in Canoga Park

By Joey Reams
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Chuy’s Tacos Dorados , the fast-casual Mexican restaurant that serves fresh, authentic tacos dorados (fried tacos), is opening a new location in Canoga Park at 6600 CA-27 .

The company’s third location will move into Westfield Topanga & The Village , according to the mall’s website . The new Chuy’s Tacos Dorados appears to be moving to the first level of the shopping center, in a stand-alone spot between Sweetfin and dan modern Chinese. When the new location opens, customers can expect tacos are made with USDA Grade shredded beef slow-cooked for over four hours. Their potatoes are always fresh, hand peeled, and cooked on site.

Those who don’t want to wait or travel that far can visit one of the restaurant’s other locations within the Arts District of Los Angeles, at 1335 Willow Street , and Van Nuys , at 14557 Vanowen St. Chuy’s Tacos Dorados isn’t the only new restaurant coming to the shopping center. This Westfield expects to open several new eateries in the coming months, including Bouldon d’Amour, Pitfire Pizza, Shake Shack, Suki Hana, JINYA Ramen Bar , and the aforementioned dan modern Chinese. The mall also recently opened a Modern Bread and Bagel .

The new taco shop will offer mouth-watering Mexican classics, such as burritos, hard shell tacos, quesadillas, and chips and salsa. Each entree will be stuffed with beans and meats while topped with a healthy amount of cheese, lettuce, and onion. While Westfield Topanga & The Village has dozens of eating options, Chuy’s Tacos Dorados will be the only authentic Mexican food option in the mall, only having to compete with Chipotle Mexican Grill. The company also offers catering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBwg3_0iKmRAr000
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenaweekly.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena

When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Canoga Park, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Van Nuys, CA
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Sweetfin#Chinese#Usda Grade#Jinya Ramen Bar
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica institution Big Jo’s to close Oct. 17

Over its 63 years in business, Big Jo’s has earned its place in the pantheon of Santa Monica burger joints. Serving up staples like bacon cheeseburgers, egg salad sandwiches and crinkle cut fries, the basic, no-nonsense menu and reliable service drew generations of Santa Monicans to its humble location on Broadway between 19th and 20th streets.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
seniorresource.com

Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
LOS ANGELES, CA
franchising.com

Fatburger Rings in 70th Anniversary with Fat Deals Through End of Year

Burger Chain Celebrates with Free Food, Free Delivery and Commemorative Packaging. October 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - Fatburger announces a Fat celebration in honor of its 70th anniversary. Fans can enjoy some juicy deals running through the end of the year, including free food giveaways every Tuesday and free delivery on Fridays. To mark the special occasion, the burger brand has also unveiled special edition packaging to commemorate seven decades of serving up delicious, custom-built Fatburgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two people shot near Culver City, suspect on the loose

MAR VISTA, Calif. – Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed...
CULVER CITY, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do in L.A. This Week [10-3-2022 to 10-7-2022]

So what’s on your radar for the first week of October? Need ideas? We got your back. For October 3-7 in Los Angeles, catch Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana, the Black Lagoon Pop Up Bar, the Hola Mexico Film Festival, new exhibitions at TAM, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, Carved at Descanso Gardens, Oktoberfest at Fairplex, and more. Start game planning below, and make the most of the week to come!
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
700
Followers
266
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy