Chuy’s Tacos Dorados Opening Third Location in Canoga Park

Chuy’s Tacos Dorados , the fast-casual Mexican restaurant that serves fresh, authentic tacos dorados (fried tacos), is opening a new location in Canoga Park at 6600 CA-27 .

The company’s third location will move into Westfield Topanga & The Village , according to the mall’s website . The new Chuy’s Tacos Dorados appears to be moving to the first level of the shopping center, in a stand-alone spot between Sweetfin and dan modern Chinese. When the new location opens, customers can expect tacos are made with USDA Grade shredded beef slow-cooked for over four hours. Their potatoes are always fresh, hand peeled, and cooked on site.

Those who don’t want to wait or travel that far can visit one of the restaurant’s other locations within the Arts District of Los Angeles, at 1335 Willow Street , and Van Nuys , at 14557 Vanowen St. Chuy’s Tacos Dorados isn’t the only new restaurant coming to the shopping center. This Westfield expects to open several new eateries in the coming months, including Bouldon d’Amour, Pitfire Pizza, Shake Shack, Suki Hana, JINYA Ramen Bar , and the aforementioned dan modern Chinese. The mall also recently opened a Modern Bread and Bagel .

The new taco shop will offer mouth-watering Mexican classics, such as burritos, hard shell tacos, quesadillas, and chips and salsa. Each entree will be stuffed with beans and meats while topped with a healthy amount of cheese, lettuce, and onion. While Westfield Topanga & The Village has dozens of eating options, Chuy’s Tacos Dorados will be the only authentic Mexican food option in the mall, only having to compete with Chipotle Mexican Grill. The company also offers catering.

Photo: Official

