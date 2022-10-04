ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Severino faces minimum in 7 no-hit innings vs Texas

 2 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has not allowed a hit and has faced the minimum 21 batters through seven innings against the Texas Rangers in the same game that his slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking for his 62nd homer.

Severino on Monday night made only his third start since missing two months with a right lat strain. Manager Aaron Boone had a discussion with Severino in the dugout after the seventh inning, appearing to tell him his night was done.

After Josh Smith walked in the third, he was immediately erased when No. 9 batter Bubba Thompson grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Severino had seven strikeouts, including striking out the side in the fifth inning. He has thrown 63 of 94 pitches for strikes, averaging 94.8 mph for 47 fastballs and reaching a top velocity of 100.3 mph.

He threw 17 changeups, 16 sliders, 11 sinkers and three cutters,

The no-hit bid by Severino comes two days after José Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels lost a perfect game in the seventh inning against the Rangers when Marcus Semien led off with a single.

Texas was last no-hit in 2021, when Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres and Corey Kluber, then with the Yankees, both threw no-hitters at Globe Life Field about six weeks apart.

