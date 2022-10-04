ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Reveals His Concern For 49ers Star Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't happy about star pass rusher Nick Bosa constantly being held. Shanahan spoke about that during his Tuesday afternoon press conference and confirmed that they send film to the league each week. They're hopeful that more penalties start getting called. This shouldn't be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

49ers Week Four Grades

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
NFL
NBC Sports

Hufanga's pick-six vs. Stafford continues weird 49ers trend

Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Hufanga intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford and returned it 52 yards to the house for his first career pick-six. That put the game away, securing San Francisco's second...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bosa recalls hilarious interaction with ref in Rams game

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa registered two sacks on Monday night in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. A few other times, it looked as if the Rams might have gotten away with a play that could easily have warranted a holding penalty. One play...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin's decision to move on from Paul Chryst

Kirk Ferentz has faced four Wisconsin coaches throughout his Iowa career as a part of the Heartland Trophy rivalry. That ledge will receive another name this season with the Badgers officially parting ways with head coach Paul Chryst Sunday. The move was a sudden one and surprising to many across...
MADISON, WI
49erswebzone

49ers regularly inquire about holds vs. Nick Bosa; Why 3 CBs played all 74 defensive snaps vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa earned Pro Football Focus' highest grade during Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Rams. That includes all the players on the field, not just those on the 49ers roster. Bosa finished the game with three tackles, two sacks, and five quarterback hits. In addition, the analytics site credited the pass rusher with nine quarterback hurries and a career-high 14 total pressures.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnf#49ers#Rams#American Football#Espnnfl
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones hoping Cowboys, 49ers meet again in playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys do not play each other during the regular season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hopes his team has an opportunity to face the Niners in the playoffs, though. As is often the case, the Cowboys' 2021 playoff run ended after one game. This time,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game

Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

FanDuel releases Heisman Trophy odds following Week 5

As the midpoint of the college football season nears, the true Heisman contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The odds for the trophy have now been released and the names on the list likely will not change drastically for the rest of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy