San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa earned Pro Football Focus' highest grade during Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Rams. That includes all the players on the field, not just those on the 49ers roster. Bosa finished the game with three tackles, two sacks, and five quarterback hits. In addition, the analytics site credited the pass rusher with nine quarterback hurries and a career-high 14 total pressures.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO