Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menuJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Related
Nick Bosa’s pleads for ref help misunderstood during 49ers vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished Monday night's game against the Rams with three tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and, according to Pro Football Focus, a career-high 14 total pressures. To put that statistic into perspective, the entire Rams defense finished with five total pressures. Bosa leads...
Look: Terrifying Photo Of Aaron Donald Rushing The Quarterback Goes Viral Tonight
Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is not human. Donald and the Rams are battling the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football this evening. Early in the first quarter, the Niners somehow completely forgot to block Donald. He had a clear path to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. ...
49ers offensive linemen hilariously make business decisions against Aaron Donald
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to tell you that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald needs extra attention from offensive linemen. Though, the San Francisco 49ers went so galaxy brained during Monday night’s game against the Rams that they decided to leave Donald unblocked altogether on one offensive possession.
Kyle Shanahan Reveals His Concern For 49ers Star Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't happy about star pass rusher Nick Bosa constantly being held. Shanahan spoke about that during his Tuesday afternoon press conference and confirmed that they send film to the league each week. They're hopeful that more penalties start getting called. This shouldn't be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
49ers Week Four Grades
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
NBC Sports
Hufanga's pick-six vs. Stafford continues weird 49ers trend
Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Hufanga intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford and returned it 52 yards to the house for his first career pick-six. That put the game away, securing San Francisco's second...
Taylor Rapp dealing with rib injury following Week 4 loss to 49ers
Besides the offensive line, the Los Angeles Rams have experienced a plethora of injuries in their secondary to begin this season. Taylor Rapp would’ve been a limited participant in practice on Wednesday if the Rams held a practice session. It remains to be seen when Rapp sustained the rib...
NBC Sports
Bosa recalls hilarious interaction with ref in Rams game
SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa registered two sacks on Monday night in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. A few other times, it looked as if the Rams might have gotten away with a play that could easily have warranted a holding penalty. One play...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Lineman Will Be 'Out A While' With Injury
The San Francisco 49ers are getting light on depth at the offensive tackle position. Niners offensive tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a sprained MCL during the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. McKivitz is now going to be "out a while," per head coach Kyle ...
saturdaytradition.com
LeGarrette Blount involved in handshake line fight after his youth football team's game
LeGarrette Blount will forever be known to many college football fans as the Oregon player who got tossed for punching a Boise State player. Over a decade later, Blount is in the news again for another fight on the football field. Blount, who played in the NFL for 9 seasons,...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin's decision to move on from Paul Chryst
Kirk Ferentz has faced four Wisconsin coaches throughout his Iowa career as a part of the Heartland Trophy rivalry. That ledge will receive another name this season with the Badgers officially parting ways with head coach Paul Chryst Sunday. The move was a sudden one and surprising to many across...
49ers regularly inquire about holds vs. Nick Bosa; Why 3 CBs played all 74 defensive snaps vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa earned Pro Football Focus' highest grade during Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Rams. That includes all the players on the field, not just those on the 49ers roster. Bosa finished the game with three tackles, two sacks, and five quarterback hits. In addition, the analytics site credited the pass rusher with nine quarterback hurries and a career-high 14 total pressures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones hoping Cowboys, 49ers meet again in playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys do not play each other during the regular season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hopes his team has an opportunity to face the Niners in the playoffs, though. As is often the case, the Cowboys' 2021 playoff run ended after one game. This time,...
saturdaytradition.com
Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole elicits fan reactions on social media
Draymond Green was thrown out of Warriors practice for assaulting fellow teammate Jordan Poole, per various reports. The former Michigan State star is entering his 11th season in the league. Poole’s attitude has reportedly changed, stirring up Green. Reports say Green was apologetic after the altercation. The Warriors are...
NBC Sports
Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game
Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
saturdaytradition.com
FanDuel releases Heisman Trophy odds following Week 5
As the midpoint of the college football season nears, the true Heisman contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The odds for the trophy have now been released and the names on the list likely will not change drastically for the rest of the season.
Comments / 0