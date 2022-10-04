Read full article on original website
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata
Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday
Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right ring finger injuries. Brady banged up the finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, who still has two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury
James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
Alvin Kamara reveals status for Saints’ Week 5 vs. Seahawks
Alvin Kamara is dealing with a rib injury and had previously been listed as questionable for the New Orleans Saints’ Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. But the superstar running back provided an extremely encouraging update on his status ahead of Week 5, per Luke Johnson. “Last week...
CBS Sports
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
CBS Sports
No. 6 USC welcomes test from Washington State
No. 6 Southern California looks to match its best start since 2006 when it welcomes Pac-12 counterpart Washington State to Los Angeles on Saturday. The Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) remained perfect in the Lincoln Riley era - at least, in terms of record - with a 42-25 defeat of sputtering Arizona State last week.
CBS Sports
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice
Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
NFL・
CBS Sports
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Battling ankle injury
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings is day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports. Jennings played 18 of the 49ers' 49 snaps on offense (37 percent) in the Week 4 victory, turning his four targets...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Designated to return from IR
Oliver (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Oliver tore his ACL in Week 4 last season and was limited during minicamp before returning to full-team drills at the start of training camp. He didn't play in either of the team's first two exhibition games but saw 31 defensive snaps during the preseason finale. However, he was placed on IR ahead of the 53-man roster deadline to give him extra time to finish his rehab. Now, just over a year after initially suffering the injury, he appears ready to put the issue behind him. He'll have 21 days to be added to the active roster, but if he isn't, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Saints' J.P. Holtz: Signed to active roster
The Saints signed Holtz off the practice squad Wednesday. Holtz has landed a permanent spot on New Orleans' active roster after being elevated from the team's practice squad for the first time in Week 4. The 29-year-old served as the team's third-string tight end behind Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson, as Nick Vannett did not see the field Sunday. Though Holtz did not record a target while playing 10 offensive snaps, he seems poised to take over as the team's No. 3 tight end moving forward.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cairo Santos: Returns to team
Santos (personal) has returned to the team, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Santos' personal situation is "all squared away," according to head coach Matt Eberflus, which Fishbain notes in his report. The veteran kicker should resume his role moving forward, which will send Michael Badgley to the practice squad, or possibly looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. Badgley filled in admirably, making all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Texans. Santos will be back in action in Week 5 against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heads to bench
Carroll is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers. While Carroll has started against the last four lefties Arizona has faced, he will head to the bench in the second-to-last game of the season with southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting second.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Tending to shoulder issue
Penny was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. On the heels of his 151-yard, two-touchdown performance in a Week 4 win at Detroit, Penny had his shoulders heavily wrapped when he met with the media, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. At the outset of practice Wednesday, Penny was spotted on the side during warmups, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, and he eventually had a DNP next to his name on Seattle's first Week 5 injury report. As a result, Penny's status will be one to monitor Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday in New Orleans. Rookie second-rounder Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas are the next running backs behind Penny on the team's depth chart.
