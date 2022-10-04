ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Portland named Best Foodie City in America

Portland just landed at the top of a list of Best Foodie Cities in America. The new list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. Orlando came in second on the list, followed by Miami, San Francisco, Austin, and Sacramento,...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
KATU.com

Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon

On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened around 7 p.m. at Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said they...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

AFC Urgent Care

They're a one-stop clinic offering a wide variety of health-care services, including labs and x-rays. Tammy Hernandez visited the newest location of AFC Urgent Care in Hillsboro to meet with Poojitha Jujjuri , PA-C, and find out more about the services they offer. AFC Urgent Care has 6 locations in...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Family Farm#Great Pumpkin#Business Industry#Autumn Fall
KATU.com

Portland Public Schools sues e-cigarette maker Juul

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is suing e-cigarette maker Juul. The lawsuit alleges that Juul intentionally targeted youth, designed its products to maximize nicotine addiction, and employed deceitful advertising practices. It further accuses Juul of enticing youth with kid-friendly flavors, contributing to a public health crisis, and engaging...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing, endangered girl in Washington County found safe

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Deputies in Washington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. The girl didn’t show up for class at the Hillsboro Library on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said she is autistic and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Aesthetic Medicine: Botox

It's a quick and affordable way to get rid of wrinkles in motion. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Jerry Darm, MD, at Aesthetic Medicine to learn more about a popular treatment to help you look as young as you feel. Aesthetic Medicine is located at 4800 Meadows Road in...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
KATU.com

2-alarm fire damages apartments in Gresham

Gresham Fire crews put out a 2-alarm fire that damaged at least two apartments on Tuesday morning. There were no reports of injuries from the fire. Reports came in at about 4:50 a.m. for a fire in the 1900 block of Northeast Division Street. While the main fire was knocked...
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy