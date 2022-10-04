Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Nora McInerny: "Bad Vibes Only (And Other Things I Bring to the Table)"
She hosts the popular podcast "Terrible, Thanks for Asking", and her new book is a collection of essays that will help us feel better when we don't feel like being so positive. Nora McInerny, author of "Bad Vibes Only (And Other Things I Bring to the Table)”, joined us to share more.
KATU.com
Portland ends the water year above average; drought conditions persist across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland ends the water year above average, thanks to a wetter than normal spring. The water year ended September 30 with Portland recording 41.16 inches of precipitation. The average amount for Portland is 36.91 inches of rain. The excess 4.25 inches was a welcome sight, as...
KATU.com
Portland named Best Foodie City in America
Portland just landed at the top of a list of Best Foodie Cities in America. The new list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. Orlando came in second on the list, followed by Miami, San Francisco, Austin, and Sacramento,...
KATU.com
Portland Parks Foundation says it'll cost about $2M to restore iconic Elk Statue
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Parks Foundation on Monday released its cost estimates to restore the iconic Elk Statue and fountain in downtown Portland after they were damaged during protests in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. The foundation says it expects...
KATU.com
Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon
On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
KATU.com
Cyclist killed Tuesday identified as well-known local chef, calls for safety improvements
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police confirmed the name of the cyclist hit and killed in Southeast Portland on Tuesday. Police say 50-year-old Sarah Pliner died at the scene. Pliner was a well-known Portland chef. The crash happened just before noon at Southeast 26th and Powell, near Cleveland High School.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened around 7 p.m. at Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said they...
KATU.com
AFC Urgent Care
They're a one-stop clinic offering a wide variety of health-care services, including labs and x-rays. Tammy Hernandez visited the newest location of AFC Urgent Care in Hillsboro to meet with Poojitha Jujjuri , PA-C, and find out more about the services they offer. AFC Urgent Care has 6 locations in...
KATU.com
Fire officials: Quick thinking by resident likely kept fire from spreading
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Firefighters say fast thinking by a resident likely kept an early morning fire confined to a garage. At 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, Hillsboro Fire was dispatched to a residence at 141 NE 40th Avenue. A resident at the home told firefighters he smelled smoke, but couldn’t...
KATU.com
Portland Public Schools sues e-cigarette maker Juul
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is suing e-cigarette maker Juul. The lawsuit alleges that Juul intentionally targeted youth, designed its products to maximize nicotine addiction, and employed deceitful advertising practices. It further accuses Juul of enticing youth with kid-friendly flavors, contributing to a public health crisis, and engaging...
KATU.com
Missing, endangered girl in Washington County found safe
HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Deputies in Washington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. The girl didn’t show up for class at the Hillsboro Library on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said she is autistic and...
KATU.com
Aesthetic Medicine: Botox
It's a quick and affordable way to get rid of wrinkles in motion. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Jerry Darm, MD, at Aesthetic Medicine to learn more about a popular treatment to help you look as young as you feel. Aesthetic Medicine is located at 4800 Meadows Road in...
KATU.com
Police find missing 14-year-old Gresham boy walking along road in Troutdale
GRESHAM, Ore. — UPDATE: Gresham Police said the boy was found walking in Troutdale. He's being reunited with family. "Thanks to everyone who helped us look for him!" officers say. ORIGINAL STORY:. A 14-year-old was reported as missing in Gresham Wednesday morning, and police are asking for help in...
KATU.com
Portland City Council approves pilot project to shorten 911 wait times
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council voted Wednesday to adopt an ordinance for a pilot project that’s meant to shorten 911 wait times. 911 wait times are more than four times what they should be in Portland. The ordinance will include double pay for people who work...
KATU.com
Vancouver Police offer cash reward for information that leads to arrest in August shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a suspect or suspects in a shooting on August 8, 2022. PAST COVERAGE | Shooting in Northeast Vancouver leaves one in the hospital, police looking for suspect. Police say at 9:00 p.m., they responded...
KATU.com
Brother, sister in foster care reported as missing in Portland, Oregon DHS says
A brother and sister in foster care were reported as missing from Portland, and the Oregon Department of Human Services said they believe the children could be in danger. Oregon DHS said 15-year-old Onesty Jones was reported missing on August 23. Her brother, 16-year-old Marcus Jones, went missing on September 26.
KATU.com
Police Chief Lovell talks with KATU about staffing, community apathy to crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU got a chance to sit down with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell on Wednesday. We spoke to him about a variety of topics, including staffing and community apathy to crime. "We are looking at some really good hiring groups coming into the future. One of...
KATU.com
Semi-tractor driver killed in crash on Highway 22E; officials say truck left roadway
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7:30 p.m. October 3, Oregon State Police and emergency responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 22E, near milepost 35. Police say a westbound Kenworth CMV, a tractor truck, left the roadway and went over an embankment. The tractor truck caught fire,...
KATU.com
Motorcycle rider dies after crash with SUV on Highway 101 near Tillamook
A motorcycle rider died last Thursday after colliding with the side of an SUV that was making a turn off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday along Highway 101 near milepost 70, at the South Prairie Road intersection.
KATU.com
2-alarm fire damages apartments in Gresham
Gresham Fire crews put out a 2-alarm fire that damaged at least two apartments on Tuesday morning. There were no reports of injuries from the fire. Reports came in at about 4:50 a.m. for a fire in the 1900 block of Northeast Division Street. While the main fire was knocked...
