Centre Daily
Injured hiker who had to crawl up trail is carried 2 miles by rescuers, NH officials say
A woman was rescued after she was hurt while hiking in New Hampshire, state officials said. The 34-year-old avid hiker was embarking on a solo three-day trip and injured her ankle Monday, Oct. 3 after reaching the top of Mt. Chocorua, a 3,490-foot summit in the White Mountains, according to a release from the state’s Fish and Game Department.
From Flying Saucers to Starlink, Vermont Has a Long History of Strange Things in the Sky
The first shout went up from a group of friends who were standing in a dark field and gesturing wildly upward. "Look! Do you see it? My God!" someone yelled. "No way that's a plane!" I followed my friends' gazes up to the summer sky. With minimal light pollution this...
WMUR.com
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
NHPR
After Spotlight investigation into heart surgeon, N.H. lawmakers eye changes to medical board transparency
State lawmakers are considering changes to how New Hampshire's medical board holds physicians accountable, and what kinds of information about doctors' records it shares with the public, in the wake of a Boston Globe investigation into a former heart surgeon at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. The Globe’s investigation focused...
manchesterinklink.com
Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire attorney general files brief opposing U.S. Air Force's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general in several states, including New Hampshire, have filed a brief opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. Air Force. They argue that the Air Force violated the rights of 18 Air Force members by refusing to grant them religious exemptions. The...
‘Fuel for Vets’ Art Auction to Help NH Veterans With Energy Costs
A cleaning project turned into a fundraiser called "Fuel for Vets" to help veterans handle their heating bill this winter. Nearly 40 pieces of artwork donated by Seacoast artists will be up for bid during a live auction at the Kingston Community Library Sunday, October 16 from noon until 2 p.m. A brunch proceeds the auction at 10:30 a.m.
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
WMUR.com
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
NH officials may start levying criminal charges after risky hiker rescues
“It’s a little wake-up call,” one New Hampshire Fish and Game Department official said. They walked into Franconia Notch State Park the afternoon of June 11 without equipment, proper footwear, or even an idea of where they were going. Lowell resident Jason Feierstin, 22, and Windsor, New Hampshire...
NHPR
A long-awaited update to New Hampshire’s trash plan is out. What’s next for solid waste?
A long-overdue update to New Hampshire’s solid waste management plan has been released by the Department of Environmental Services. It revises a plan that was nearly two decades old. The plan outlines how the state will reduce waste that goes into landfills and incinerators 25% by 2030 and 45%...
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
Numerous towns, small cities in Mass. listed among the best places to live in America
The new WalletHub ranking also gives high marks to Portland, Maine. Massachusetts is a prime location for residents who enjoy small-city life, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website recently released a list of the best small cities to live in America, and seven Massachusetts spots made the top 20.
The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Each New England State
It’s that time of year, where we go from chuckling about our kids’ hijinks to demanding a three-day waiting period before they can purchase soap, eggs, or toilet paper. That’s right, it's Halloween, and trick-or-treating is right around the corner. Now the panic sets in. What treats...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire Supreme Court chief justice could soon oversee YDC settlement fund
CONCORD, N.H. — A former New Hampshire Supreme Court chief justice may soon be administering the settlement fund for abuse victims at the state's Youth Development Center. The attorney general and lawyers for those victims have agreed to ask John Broderick to take over that task. A judge must...
Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’
They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
