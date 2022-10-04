ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

WMUR.com

More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.
97.5 WOKQ

'Fuel for Vets' Art Auction to Help NH Veterans With Energy Costs

A cleaning project turned into a fundraiser called "Fuel for Vets" to help veterans handle their heating bill this winter. Nearly 40 pieces of artwork donated by Seacoast artists will be up for bid during a live auction at the Kingston Community Library Sunday, October 16 from noon until 2 p.m. A brunch proceeds the auction at 10:30 a.m.
KINGSTON, NH
Boston

New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure

New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
Daily Voice

New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
AYER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Each New England State

It’s that time of year, where we go from chuckling about our kids’ hijinks to demanding a three-day waiting period before they can purchase soap, eggs, or toilet paper. That’s right, it's Halloween, and trick-or-treating is right around the corner. Now the panic sets in. What treats...
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Philbrook Center Survivor: 'I'm tired of it being a nightmare'

They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

