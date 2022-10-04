Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 5?

Which play from Week 5 of the Washington high school football season was the best? Plenty of game-winning touchdowns and outstanding defense made the list.

SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 5

10. Holding a 27-22 lead after a back and forth game between Tenino and Eatonville, the Cruisers hang on for the win batting down the Beavers' Hail Mary attempt.

9. Trailing late in the game against Bothell, Skyline quarterback Michael Grimmer hits Jani Weir for a connection that sets up the game-winning score.

8. Anacortes opens the scoring against Sedro-Woolley in a big way with Rex Larson finding Brady Beaner for a 65-yard touchdown.

7. In an MCC showdown between Chiawana and Kennewick, the Riverhawks get on scoreboard first with Zach Alvarez blocking a punt for a safety.

6. With Mountain View in red zone, Evergreen of Vancouver's Jaxson Morris comes up clutch for his team, forcing a fumble near the goal line.

5. Not looking to lose late in back-to-back weeks, Mead quarterback Colby Danielson hooks up with Keenan Kuntz for 17-yard game-winner with 52 seconds to go.

4. O'Dea takes lead late, but Eastside Catholic quarterback Brady McKelheer finds Jayden Reyes and he did the rest to score the game-winning touchdown.

3. Washougal's Jayson Graham shocks everyone with a pick-6 to give Panthers the lead with less than a minute remaining - and ultimately the 2A GSHL victory.

2. Nooksack Valley's Colton Lentz's 99-yard scoop and score was one of many highlights from the Pioneers' win over Meridian.

1. W.F. West's Gavin Fugate's strike to Cameron Amoroso for a 56-yard score puts Bearcats up three scores in their first win over Tumwater since 2009.