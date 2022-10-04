ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

INTERVIEW: Springfield native Benton Whitley talks about signing with the Kansas City Chiefs

By Ciara Speller
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5SZd_0iKmP6Kv00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From the small town turf to Friday night lights on the big stage, a western Massachusetts native is making his debut in the world of professional football.

Springfield native Benton Whitley signs with Kansas City Chiefs

22News spoke with Springfield born and raised Benton Whitley who just signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

You were born and raised in Springfield, started playing the game right here locally and now this chance of a lifetime. Tell us what led you to this point.

“It was a lot of hard work, but also had a lot to do with the support system I had around me growing up. Both my family, teammates, coaches… you know, I had a lot of love and support. Coming up in western Mass, in Springfield and outside Springfield, all of it really came together culminating with me and my success throughout high school, middle school and now throughout college,” said Whitley.

Bring us back to that moment when you found out who had achieved what you worked so hard for… getting that call that you were joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It really all started with the draft and I actually ended up going to LA first. I went as an undrafted free agent, got to compete during training camp and it was an awesome experience. Ended up on the practice squad and then was getting settled into LA and then I suddenly got a call from my agent, about heading out to Kansas City, which is a huge change of pace but is an opportunity of a lifetime because being signed is definitely better than being on the practice squad. I took and ran with it and now I’m here,” said Whitley.

Benton Whitley comes from a family known in western Massachusetts for their strong academic and athletic accomplishments in football, wrestling, martial arts, gymnastics, boxing, and overall physical conditioning.

He graduated from Minnechaug Regional High School in 2017 and was captain of his high school football team. He then went on to graduate from Holy Cross in 2022 with a degree in biology & environmental science. He got his start in 5A youth sports (Academic, Athletic, Arts, Achievement Association) founded by former State Representative Raymond A. Jordan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MA
Football
Local
Missouri Football
State
Massachusetts State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Kansas City, MO
Football
CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ne Springfield#Youth Sports#Boxing#Western Massachusetts#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy