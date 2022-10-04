Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
New LGBTQ+ Program for Teens Ages 13-18Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react to Ben Simmons' preseason debut
Playmaking forward Ben Simmons finally took the court for the first time in a Nets uniform and his new teammates had nothing but positive words for Simmons’ first game back. In a post-game interview, Simmons told Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports that he felt, “amazing.” Simmons continued, “I’m grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there.”
Ben Simmons Booed at Home While Missing First Two Preseason Free Throws
VIDEO: Ben Simmons booed in Brooklyn while shooting free throws.
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Nets star Ben Simmons reacts to making debut vs. former Sixers team
After 470 days, Ben Simmons finally took the floor in an NBA basketball game. It wasn’t for the Philadelphia 76ers, but rather for the Brooklyn Nets against the Sixers on Monday night in a preseason matchup. Simmons had a very dramatic and ugly exit from Philadelphia when it turned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEP-TV 16
Dissecting the 76ers' preseason opening victory against the Brooklyn Nets | Locked On 76ers
Devon Givens and Keith Pompey dissect the 76ers preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets. They also talk about Ben Simmons facing his former team.
KTVZ
Maxey scores 20 as Philly beats Nets in Simmons debut
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time. Kevin Durant had 13 points for the Nets, Kyrie Irving had nine points and four assists and Ben Simmons — making his first appearance for Brooklyn since he was acquired from Philadelphia last season — added six points and five assists. Nic Claxton scored 12 points, making all six of his shots from the field, Edmond Sumner also scored 12 while Royce O’Neale — acquired from Utah in an offseason trade — finished with 11 points.
Observations from Ben Simmons' Nets debut in preseason loss to Sixers
Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut for the Brooklyn Nets in Monday’s preseason game hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only was it Simmons’ first game with the Nets, but it was also his first game in over a year — since his former Sixers’ infamous Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard Says 'I Allowed too Much to Happen' During Magic Tenure
Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard regrets not speaking out against false narratives regarding his commitment and character while with the Orlando Magic. Appearing on All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (beginning at the 31-minute mark), Howard discussed his time in Orlando and expressed his belief that he didn't do enough to shut down the negative perceptions that surrounded him:
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Lakers 'Love' Russell Westbrook amid Pacers Trade Rumors, Says HC Darvin Ham
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham continued to throw his support behind point guard Russell Westbrook after Monday night's 105-75 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook recorded five points, three assists, two rebounds and one turnover across 15 minutes in L.A.'s exhibition opener. "He's ours, and we love...
Bleacher Report
Bradley Beal: Russell Westbrook Unfairly Scapegoated with Lakers; 'Amazing Teammate'
Russell Westbrook's first season with the Los Angeles Lakers went about as poorly as could be expected. But his former teammate with the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal, appeared on JJ Redick's The Old Man and the Three podcast Thursday and offered his take on what it was like playing with Westbrook (36:40 mark):
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Won't Be Shut Down Ahead of 2023 NBA Draft, Agent Says
NBA teams may not love it, but Victor Wembanyama will continue playing competitive basketball this season rather than being shut down for the 2023 draft. "NBA people are telling me to shut him down, and we are not going to shut him down," Bouna Ndiaye told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony. "If we came with that kind of talk to (Wembanyama), he will look at us and say, 'What are you talking about?' He'll never agree to that. He wants to compete and get better. With Victor, it's basketball first and everything else second. He was so pissed off that he lost."
Bleacher Report
NBA GM: Victor Wembanyama Will Be 'Most Hyped' Since LeBron; Called '7'4'' Durant'
After French prospect Victor Wembanyama's impressive performance Tuesday night, NBA executives are salivating at the thought of drafting him next year, with some comparing him to the best players in the game. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony, one general manager of a team likely to contend for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Warriors' Draymond Green To Face Discipline for Jordan Poole Altercation
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is facing discipline stemming from an altercation with Jordan Poole during Wednesday's practice. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson, the Warriors are "seriously considering disciplinary action" against Green after a "heated interaction" with Poole in which they were chest-to-chest before pushing and shoving each other.
Bleacher Report
Paolo Banchero Struggles During Preseason Debut as Magic Fall to Grizzlies
Orlando Magic rookie and 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero made his preseason debut Monday, but it didn't quite go as he'd hoped. Banchero was limited to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting as the Magic suffered a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old played 24 minutes and added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He committed four turnovers and missed both his three-point attempts, but he made all four of his free throws.
Bleacher Report
NBA GM: Victor Wembanyama Pursuit to Cause 'Race to the Bottom Like We've Never Seen'
After Victor Wembanyama's performance during Tuesday's high-profile showdown with fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson, one general manager believes teams will be striving for the top pick in the 2023 NBA draft like never before. "Victor distorts basketball reality," the GM said, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "The...
Bleacher Report
What if Warriors Had to Choose Between Draymond or Poole? Insiders Give Us Their Take
After winning their fourth title in eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors face an uncertain future with players hungry for contract extensions. Some of that tension appeared to boil over Wednesday with an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. According to The Athletic, Green "forcefully struck" Poole after some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Predicting 5 First-Time NBA All-Stars In 2023
The dawn of a new NBA season will soon spawn a new batch of first-time All-Stars. That's just how the Association's assembly line operates. Every year, a group of previous All-Stars no longer makes the cut and a collection of up-and-comers takes their place. Last season, seven players made their...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Breakout Stars Ready to be Among the NBA's Best
Everybody knows the top players to target in fantasy basketball drafts this year. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are perennial NBA MVP contenders. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic should be in the conversation, too. Which players are poised to take that next jump, though?...
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Says Steph Curry 'Messed Up the Game in a Good Way'
Bradley Beal believes Stephen Curry has changed basketball for the better. "He messed up the game in a good way," Beal said on The Old Man and the Three podcast (22:30). Beal added that Curry might have hurt the youth game because kids only want to shoot threes, but it's made a positive impact at the NBA level.
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum Calls Celtics' NBA Finals Loss to Warriors a 'Learning Experience'
Jayson Tatum is determined to not make his first NBA Finals experience his last. “It was just a learning experience, learning a lesson,” Tatum told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “Maybe do some things differently next time if you get to that point. Obviously, it's tough to learn a lesson that way, but it is what it is …
Comments / 0