ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts Man Grows Record-Breaking Pumpkin

The theme at this year’s Topsfield Fair seems to be go big or go home. On the same weekend a Warren, Massachusetts, man devoured the estimated equivalent of 200 hot dogs in seven minutes (after which, I assume his theme became just needing to go), a Tyngsborough man provided some vindication to our friend Charlie Brown, according to MassLive.com. There for all to see sat the Topsfield Fair’s Great Pumpkin; the greatest of all time, as a matter of fact.
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Video: Owl Rescued From Soccer Goal Netting in Massachusetts

Just look at those eyes. I mean, WOW! Mesmerizing for sure. And thank goodness this dazzling owl is okay. We know that wildlife prefers to stay away from us humans, so I can only imagine the anxiety this adorable own must have felt. It's sad to see the owl so vulnerable, stuck in that net with its talons all twisted.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Warren, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Topsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WNAW 94.7

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
thereminder.com

The Elixir – Chicopee Falls’ newest bar – is ready for patrons

CHICOPEE – The vibrant decor and varied mixed drinks of The Elixir debuted in Chicopee on Sept. 15 during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the bar’s 19 Grove St. location. Owner Lisa Jablonski shared the establishment will honor Chicopee’s Polish roots while working to provide a plethora of new community offerings.
CHICOPEE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
Person
Brandon Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fairs#Food Drink#Massachusetts Fair#Emerson College
97.5 WOKQ

Will Sysco Boston Strike Have Any Seacoast Impact?

A strike by truckers at food distributor Sysco Foods Boston's facility in Plympton, Massachusetts, could have an impact on Seacoast restaurants and schools. Over 300 members of Teamsters Local 653 set up picket lines Sunday as their contract expired at the company's facility south of Boston, which stocks nearly 13,000 in-stock items for restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and hotels throughout New England.
PLYMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles

We’re getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the...
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester

Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
WORCESTER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
PennLive.com

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Massachusetts

A home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said. The blaze in a nearby home at around 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy