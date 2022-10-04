Read full article on original website
An Incredible Sculpture Made from 600 Pounds of Butter Was in Massachusetts
The Big E, headlined as America's premier exposition and world's only multi-state fair, recently closed out its 2022 season in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Starting all the way back in the early 1900s, according to massmoments.com, the event has been a staple event for people in New England. Wildly enough, this...
Massachusetts Man Grows Record-Breaking Pumpkin
The theme at this year’s Topsfield Fair seems to be go big or go home. On the same weekend a Warren, Massachusetts, man devoured the estimated equivalent of 200 hot dogs in seven minutes (after which, I assume his theme became just needing to go), a Tyngsborough man provided some vindication to our friend Charlie Brown, according to MassLive.com. There for all to see sat the Topsfield Fair’s Great Pumpkin; the greatest of all time, as a matter of fact.
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
Video: Owl Rescued From Soccer Goal Netting in Massachusetts
Just look at those eyes. I mean, WOW! Mesmerizing for sure. And thank goodness this dazzling owl is okay. We know that wildlife prefers to stay away from us humans, so I can only imagine the anxiety this adorable own must have felt. It's sad to see the owl so vulnerable, stuck in that net with its talons all twisted.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
thereminder.com
The Elixir – Chicopee Falls’ newest bar – is ready for patrons
CHICOPEE – The vibrant decor and varied mixed drinks of The Elixir debuted in Chicopee on Sept. 15 during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the bar’s 19 Grove St. location. Owner Lisa Jablonski shared the establishment will honor Chicopee’s Polish roots while working to provide a plethora of new community offerings.
The Big E 2023: Here’s when the fair returns to Massachusetts
More than 1.6 million people attended The Big E between Sept. 17 - Oct. 2. However, some might be already looking forward to next year. The Big E returns to West Springfield Sept. 15, 2023. It’ll last for 17 days, ending on Oct. 1, 2023. The Big E saw...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
Some Hardwick residents ask selectmen to pull the reins on horse breeding, racing facility
HARDWICK - While Richard Fields spoke of his dream to site a thoroughbred race horse breeding, racing and retirement facility on Upper Church Street, some residents told selectmen that if Fields' dream were to come true, it would ruin theirs. At a public hearing Monday before selectmen, Fields and his business partner Robin...
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
country1025.com
The 8 dog breeds that people in Massachusetts love!
The Miniature Schnauzer is a very intelligent, but also very energetic breed of dog. It’s a good choice for people who like to walk their dogs.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won in Worcester
A $100,000 prize sold in Worcester was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Tuesday. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Gateway Food Shops in Worcester. A $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket was sold in Amesbury...
Will Sysco Boston Strike Have Any Seacoast Impact?
A strike by truckers at food distributor Sysco Foods Boston's facility in Plympton, Massachusetts, could have an impact on Seacoast restaurants and schools. Over 300 members of Teamsters Local 653 set up picket lines Sunday as their contract expired at the company's facility south of Boston, which stocks nearly 13,000 in-stock items for restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and hotels throughout New England.
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival is ‘going to be bigger and better’
SPRINGFIELD - Food, crafts and live entertainment is what the public can expect at the sixth annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival on Saturday. Residents will be able to broaden their palates and sample a variety of signature dishes from food establishments in the Greater Springfield area. Sweetera & Co.,...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles
We’re getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the...
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester
Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Massachusetts
A home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said. The blaze in a nearby home at around 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination
Massachusetts is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Massachusetts' only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Berkshires, keep reading to learn more.
