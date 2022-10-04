ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

George Kittle marvels at 49ers defense following 24-9 win over Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about how impressed he was with San Francisco’s defense, the seven sacks they recorded on Matthew Stafford, getting a little revenge in the rematch of last season’s NFC Championship and the offense clicking much better […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

49ers Week Four Grades

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Von Miller
Person
Jon Hamm
KGO

Deebo Samuel, 49ers roll over Rams, forge four-way NFC West tie

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In their two losses this season, the San Francisco 49ers' defense just needed a little help from the offense. On Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, it turns out what was really needed was a heaping helping of Deebo Samuel. The Niners' previously struggling offense...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Deebo Samuel trolls Jalen Ramsey and Los Angeles Rams

Deebo Samuel went off against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football -- and he isn't letting Jalen Ramsey forget about it. In the second quarter in San Francisco, the 49ers wideout scored on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo that ended up being one of the most memorable plays of the game, which the 49ers won 24-9.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Angeles Ramsare#Nfc#The Nfc Mvp
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
KGO

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NFL
KGO

Answering big NFL quarterback questions: Breakouts, concerning starts

We're through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season, and we've seen a little bit of everything when it comes to quarterback play. Massive breakouts from some young rising stars. Confusing struggles from big-money veterans. Surprising stellar performances from former backups getting a shot to start. Plenty of signal-callers trying to earn a new contract. And now, after the Steelers brought Kenny Pickett into action Sunday, a rookie getting a chance to start.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
KGO

Supreme Court won't revive Oakland's lawsuit against NFL over Raiders' move

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Oakland's last-ditch effort to revive an antitrust lawsuit against the National Football League over theRaiders' move to Las Vegas in 2020. The city had been seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in its claim that the league violated federal antitrust law by...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

San Francisco 49ers lose second starting left tackle in two weeks, with Colton McKivitz to miss t...

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second week in a row, the San Francisco 49ers have lost their starting left tackle to injury for an extended period. A little more than a week after star left tackle Trent Williams suffered a high right ankle sprain in a Sept. 25 loss to the Denver Broncos, Colton McKivitz departed Monday night's win against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy