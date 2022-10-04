Read full article on original website
Related
Rams players get into heated altercation on sideline during frustrating game vs 49ers
Two Los Angeles Rams defensive players had to be held back from each other after an emotional outburst on the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
George Kittle marvels at 49ers defense following 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about how impressed he was with San Francisco’s defense, the seven sacks they recorded on Matthew Stafford, getting a little revenge in the rematch of last season’s NFC Championship and the offense clicking much better […]
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle get real on extra motivation in 49ers’ dominant win vs. Rams
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers were 1-2 heading to their Week 4 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, so they really didn’t need any motivation to bring their A-game to the contest. Clearly, however, reminding them of last season’s NFC Championship game helped. Niners...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jimmy Garoppolo credits defense, smoother offense in 49ers 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco’s big boost from the defensive side of the ball and a much smoother performance from his offensive unit.
Peyton, Eli Manning break down 49ers-Rams streaker as Bobby Wagner obliterates guy
A streaker interrupted the Monday Night Football Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, and the Manning boys were all over it. The ManningCast, featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, broke down the moment frame by frame. Peyton Manning mentioned he knows ESPN’s “A” team can’t show...
Yardbarker
49ers Week Four Grades
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
Man files police report after Rams' Bobby Wagner tackled him on 49ers' field
A man filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, which has an active investigation surrounding the person who ran onto the 49ers' field Monday and was tackled by the Rams' Bobby Wagner.
RELATED PEOPLE
Matthew Stafford is the Worst QB in the NFC West Right Now
Following the Niners beatdown of the Rams on Monday Night Football, 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe reassess the NFC West.
KGO
Deebo Samuel, 49ers roll over Rams, forge four-way NFC West tie
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In their two losses this season, the San Francisco 49ers' defense just needed a little help from the offense. On Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, it turns out what was really needed was a heaping helping of Deebo Samuel. The Niners' previously struggling offense...
KGO
Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Wagner, Takkarist McKinley handle fan who gets onto field during Monday N...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Shortly before halftime of the Los Angeles Rams' 24-9 Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a fan ran across the field with what appeared to be a device letting out pink smoke. As the fan sprinted toward the Rams sideline, Bobby Wagner said he...
KGO
Deebo Samuel trolls Jalen Ramsey and Los Angeles Rams
Deebo Samuel went off against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football -- and he isn't letting Jalen Ramsey forget about it. In the second quarter in San Francisco, the 49ers wideout scored on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo that ended up being one of the most memorable plays of the game, which the 49ers won 24-9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
KGO
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
KGO
Answering big NFL quarterback questions: Breakouts, concerning starts
We're through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season, and we've seen a little bit of everything when it comes to quarterback play. Massive breakouts from some young rising stars. Confusing struggles from big-money veterans. Surprising stellar performances from former backups getting a shot to start. Plenty of signal-callers trying to earn a new contract. And now, after the Steelers brought Kenny Pickett into action Sunday, a rookie getting a chance to start.
San Francisco 49ers Make 2 Significant Roster Moves For Monday Night Football
The San Francisco 49ers are making several big roster decisions ahead of Monday Night Football vs. the Los Angeles Rams. The NFC West franchise is elevating running back Tevin Coleman, a Kyle Shanahan favorite, from the practice squad to active roster. The 49ers are also signing veteran ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGO
Supreme Court won't revive Oakland's lawsuit against NFL over Raiders' move
WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Oakland's last-ditch effort to revive an antitrust lawsuit against the National Football League over theRaiders' move to Las Vegas in 2020. The city had been seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in its claim that the league violated federal antitrust law by...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF
Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
KGO
San Francisco 49ers lose second starting left tackle in two weeks, with Colton McKivitz to miss t...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second week in a row, the San Francisco 49ers have lost their starting left tackle to injury for an extended period. A little more than a week after star left tackle Trent Williams suffered a high right ankle sprain in a Sept. 25 loss to the Denver Broncos, Colton McKivitz departed Monday night's win against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury.
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Lineman Will Be 'Out A While' With Injury
The San Francisco 49ers are getting light on depth at the offensive tackle position. Niners offensive tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a sprained MCL during the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. McKivitz is now going to be "out a while," per head coach Kyle ...
Comments / 0