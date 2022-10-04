Vision Carthage shows off its recent Beautification Project

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Thanks to Vision Carthage, some parts of the town will soon reap the benefits of beautification projects happening across the city.

One of the projects is a parking lot renovation at the parking lot at Sixth and Main in Carthage.

To celebrate its completion, Vision Carthage and other officials held a ribbon cutting.

“Parking is a challenge and we actually are fortunate to have about six public parking lots that maybe are a well-kept secret,” said Abi Almandinger with Vision Carthage. “We wanted to try to promote the parking lots, improved the parking lots, make people feel comfortable to park there. And so that was kind of the idea behind this initiative.”

Officials say there are five other parking lots still in the renovation process.

