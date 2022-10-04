ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Vision Carthage shows off its recent Beautification Project

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKEzE_0iKmOccp00

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Thanks to Vision Carthage, some parts of the town will soon reap the benefits of beautification projects happening across the city.

One of the projects is a parking lot renovation at the parking lot at Sixth and Main in Carthage.

To celebrate its completion, Vision Carthage and other officials held a ribbon cutting.

“Parking is a challenge and we actually are fortunate to have about six public parking lots that maybe are a well-kept secret,” said Abi Almandinger with Vision Carthage. “We wanted to try to promote the parking lots, improved the parking lots, make people feel comfortable to park there. And so that was kind of the idea behind this initiative.”

Officials say there are five other parking lots still in the renovation process.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Thousands in Webb City line Main Street for parade

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week celebrations in Webb City continued this afternoon and evening with a parade on Main Street. Several thousand people lined Main, from 3rd Street to Stadium Drive to watch Webb City’s homecoming parade. The event featured more than fifty entries, which included the Junior High and High School marching bands, […]
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.

FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Carthage, MO
Government
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night. According to a Facebook post, the fire started from an unattended trash fire. Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Lots#Vision Carthage#Beautification Project#Koam News#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin High School Homecoming Parade and other Eagle events

(Full parade filmed live Wed, Oct 5, Joplin News First) JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon Oct 5, S. Main St. will close from 2nd Street to 7th Street for Joplin High School Homecoming Parade. Downtown Joplin 2nd to 7th 👉🏽 going south! “Come support our JHS students and staff at this great tradition!!! Bring cowbells, flags and more and let’s...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local non-profit spruced up Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The City of Pittsburg now has more color thanks to some local volunteers. Pittsburg Beautiful today planted fall mums around town to spruce up the streets. “We are a nonprofit that is around to help our city expand in the best and most beautiful way,” said Stephanie Watts.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Lunch honors first responders of the 4-State area

MIAMI, Okla. – KOAM and Service Solutions honor first responders today in Miami, Oklahoma. Chris Warner spoke with Daniel Allen with the Miami Fire Department about the services of first responders, protecting the community. The First Responders Appreciation Lunch was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. You can keep...
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bikes, Blues & BBQ motorcycle rally moves to Rogers, Ark.

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers is proud to host the 2022 Bikes, Blues, & BBQ Motorcycle Rally October 5th – 8th as stated by the Rogers-Lowell CVB in a media release. Rogers and other communities will be revved up with festival activities throughout Northwest Arkansas. This is the first time the event has changed to a different city in the rally’s...
ROGERS, AR
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy