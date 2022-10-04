Read full article on original website
Related
myhorrynews.com
Loris carrying the banner for Horry County in latest state football rankings
That’s the extent of local football programs appearing in this week’s state football polls. The Lions hung on at No. 9 in Class 3A after their 41-14 region-opening loss against No. 2 Dillon last week. With the next two games against Waccamaw and Georgetown, coach Greg Mance’s team will likely stay in the Top 10 if it does what most expect during that span.
myhorrynews.com
'Another ring for the other hand': Carolina Forest looks to defend state tennis championship
Carolina Forest won’t have another perfect season this fall. Alex McNabb is fine with that. “It was a good come-to-Jesus moment,” the second-year girls tennis coach said of last month's loss to Waccamaw. That was the Panthers' first defeat since 2020 and the only blemish on their 2022 record. “We were kind of like, ‘We’re not going to ride this season off last year’s state title. We’re going to have to work for it.’"
myhorrynews.com
Lake View overpowers Green Sea Floyds
Lake View scored five unanswered touchdowns, including four in the second quarter alone, in a 55-37 rout of Green Sea Floyds Monday night. “It comes down to athletes, plain and simple. They had them and we didn’t,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said. The Trojans controlled the entire...
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
The 2022 United States ProMiniGolf Master’s is underway in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Held every year at Hawaiian Rumble in North Myrtle Beach, SC, the finest Pro’s of MiniGolf tee off to a 3 day, 12 round event to claim their title as Champion!. Our Halley Murrow hit the green to learn more about the this Master’s...
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
WMBF
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week, according to an official. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from the 15th-floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Myrtle Beach gutter business swamped with calls after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Gutters is used to having a booked schedule, but the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has proved to be a different kind of busy. “It is overwhelming, but we’re not going to just put a band-aid on somebody’s property,” Van Melder, owner of Coastal Gutters said. “We wanna make sure […]
RELATED PEOPLE
myhorrynews.com
Horry County schools fall victim to ‘swatting’ prank, school district says
Officials across Horry County assure multiple school campuses are safe after prank emergency phone calls were reported Wednesday morning. Police responded to Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School, Loris High School and Conway High School in response to "swatting" calls, which is making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring out a large police presence, Horry County Schools said in a statement.
Officials break ground on high-tech cable landing station in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other leaders attended the groundbreaking Tuesday for a multimillion technology project that builders say will make the state a hub for internet traffic around the world. The DC BLOX subsea cable landing station in Myrtle Beach, which was announced in May, is being built […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Legendary Shayna Michelle is back to sea
Hurricane Ian beached the Shayna Michelle at 23rd Avenue South in the City of Myrtle Beach this past Friday. The legendary fishing boat, once known as the “Winds of Fortune”, became stranded and needed the help of Charleston based Shem Creek patrons to get the boat back into the ocean.
wpde.com
Bike the Beach: 62-mile, 30-mile and 10-mile family ride this Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The second annual Bike the Beach is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. Organizers say it's a great way for locals and tourists to experience our area and learn where bike trails are located. New this year is a free 10-mile family ride. The event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
Here's the latest plan for redeveloping the River Oaks Golf Club
The latest redevelopment plan for the River Oaks Golf Club shows the Carolina Forest course becoming a neighborhood with a mixture of housing, including townhouses and single-family homes. Filed last week with Horry County Government, the plan calls for 558 housing units, which is more than the approximately 500 the...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million
A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
WRAL
Part of I-95 to be widened to eight lanes near Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Part of Interstate 95 will be widened in the coming years after a $247 million contract was awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The renovations will occur on an eight-mile section of I-95 north of Lumberton. Flatiron Constructors Inc., a Morrisville-based company, will widen...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Governor McMaster to break ground on $31.5M Myrtle Beach data center with massive hub for internet traffic
ATLANTA – October 4, 2022 – DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today’s digital business, announces today the groundbreaking on its new international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the Southeast in Atlanta is also under construction. The 15 megawatt CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter 2024.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
The Post and Courier
Horry County Council approves early plans for new Bucksport subdivision
CONWAY — Horry County Council approved a proposed 175-acre, 385-home development near Bucksport during its Oct. 4 meeting. The plan involves rezoning a 175.46-acre property along Bucksville Drive and Shelly Farm Road near Bucksport in order to pave the way for the construction of 385 new single-family homes. At...
Ohio man dies after falling from 15th floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office. Markell Hope, 34, […]
myhorrynews.com
Ohio man falls to death from Myrtle Beach hotel while attempting handstand, coroner says
An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th floor balcony of a Myrtle Beach hotel, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email Wednesday. Markell Hope, 34, of Akron Ohio, died around 3:30 pm. Friday. He fell while attempting to do a handstand on the...
Comments / 0