Horry County, SC

myhorrynews.com

Loris carrying the banner for Horry County in latest state football rankings

That’s the extent of local football programs appearing in this week’s state football polls. The Lions hung on at No. 9 in Class 3A after their 41-14 region-opening loss against No. 2 Dillon last week. With the next two games against Waccamaw and Georgetown, coach Greg Mance’s team will likely stay in the Top 10 if it does what most expect during that span.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

'Another ring for the other hand': Carolina Forest looks to defend state tennis championship

Carolina Forest won’t have another perfect season this fall. Alex McNabb is fine with that. “It was a good come-to-Jesus moment,” the second-year girls tennis coach said of last month's loss to Waccamaw. That was the Panthers' first defeat since 2020 and the only blemish on their 2022 record. “We were kind of like, ‘We’re not going to ride this season off last year’s state title. We’re going to have to work for it.’"
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Lake View overpowers Green Sea Floyds

Lake View scored five unanswered touchdowns, including four in the second quarter alone, in a 55-37 rout of Green Sea Floyds Monday night. “It comes down to athletes, plain and simple. They had them and we didn’t,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said. The Trojans controlled the entire...
GREEN SEA, SC
WBTW News13

'Swatting' calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County schools fall victim to 'swatting' prank, school district says

Officials across Horry County assure multiple school campuses are safe after prank emergency phone calls were reported Wednesday morning. Police responded to Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School, Loris High School and Conway High School in response to "swatting" calls, which is making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring out a large police presence, Horry County Schools said in a statement.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Legendary Shayna Michelle is back to sea

Hurricane Ian beached the Shayna Michelle at 23rd Avenue South in the City of Myrtle Beach this past Friday. The legendary fishing boat, once known as the “Winds of Fortune”, became stranded and needed the help of Charleston based Shem Creek patrons to get the boat back into the ocean.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Here's the latest plan for redeveloping the River Oaks Golf Club

The latest redevelopment plan for the River Oaks Golf Club shows the Carolina Forest course becoming a neighborhood with a mixture of housing, including townhouses and single-family homes. Filed last week with Horry County Government, the plan calls for 558 housing units, which is more than the approximately 500 the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Horry County's Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million

A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Part of I-95 to be widened to eight lanes near Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Part of Interstate 95 will be widened in the coming years after a $247 million contract was awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The renovations will occur on an eight-mile section of I-95 north of Lumberton. Flatiron Constructors Inc., a Morrisville-based company, will widen...
LUMBERTON, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Governor McMaster to break ground on $31.5M Myrtle Beach data center with massive hub for internet traffic

ATLANTA – October 4, 2022 – DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today’s digital business, announces today the groundbreaking on its new international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the Southeast in Atlanta is also under construction. The 15 megawatt CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter 2024.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
actionnews5.com

Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County Council approves early plans for new Bucksport subdivision

CONWAY — Horry County Council approved a proposed 175-acre, 385-home development near Bucksport during its Oct. 4 meeting. The plan involves rezoning a 175.46-acre property along Bucksville Drive and Shelly Farm Road near Bucksport in order to pave the way for the construction of 385 new single-family homes. At...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

