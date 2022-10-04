Carolina Forest won’t have another perfect season this fall. Alex McNabb is fine with that. “It was a good come-to-Jesus moment,” the second-year girls tennis coach said of last month's loss to Waccamaw. That was the Panthers' first defeat since 2020 and the only blemish on their 2022 record. “We were kind of like, ‘We’re not going to ride this season off last year’s state title. We’re going to have to work for it.’"

