Ann Arbor, MI

2 B1G programs among top teams in the country in games favored by over 10 points

Michigan and Ohio State are among the top teams in the country when it comes to winning games in which they are favored by more than 10 points. Ohio State has won 14 straight games favored by 10 or more points while Michigan has won 13. Neither are even close to first place, which is Cincinnati with 45 straight wins over such opponents.
EAST LANSING, MI
Ohio State football: Final thoughts and a prediction on OSU/MSU

Ohio State and Michigan State were in pretty similar situations a season ago when the No. 5 Buckeyes and the No. 7 Spartans met in the next-to-last week of the regular season. But they’ve diverged dramatically since Ohio State’s 56-7 dusting of the Spartans. MSU has taken a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan vs. Indiana: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Indiana comes into focus for Week 6, with the Wolverines looking to keep an undefeated season alive. The game in Bloomington is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff will be in town. Michigan vs. Indiana preview. The matchup between the Wolverines...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
EAST LANSING, MI
Despite sluggish start, Michigan State must remain paitent with Mel Tucker

No, now is not the time to panic in East Lansing. This time next year? Then Michigan State fans can have that thought in regards to Mel Tucker. The Spartans fought in College Park against Maryland for 4 quarters last weekend. Michigan State battled against Taulia Tagovailoa, Mike Locksley and a Terps offense that’s averaging 35 points per game.
EAST LANSING, MI
JJ McCarthy leads nation in completion percentage through Week 5

JJ McCarthy has the Michigan Wolverines off to a hot start in 2022. A big reason for U-M’s record of 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play is the sophomore quarterback’s success as a passer. In fact, McCarthy could be described as the most accurate passer in the country.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report

Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes

Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Michigan vs. Indiana

No. 4 Michigan takes on Indiana this week on the road. The Wolverines are looking like one of the top teams in the country while Indiana has quickly fallen off after a hot start. Michigan, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy, has been plowing through its early competition. The Wolverines have...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
MADISON, WI
