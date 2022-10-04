Read full article on original website
Alex Hickey: Someone can beat Michigan before Ohio State does -- but it'll take guts
If you don’t have cable TV, you might currently be under the impression that Michigan is the most unstoppable force in college football. This week, FOX is tethering its Big Noon Kickoff tentpole to the Wolverines for the third straight week when Michigan visits Indiana. Indiana. The poor Hoosiers,...
2 B1G programs among top teams in the country in games favored by over 10 points
Michigan and Ohio State are among the top teams in the country when it comes to winning games in which they are favored by more than 10 points. Ohio State has won 14 straight games favored by 10 or more points while Michigan has won 13. Neither are even close to first place, which is Cincinnati with 45 straight wins over such opponents.
Ohio State football: Final thoughts and a prediction on OSU/MSU
Ohio State and Michigan State were in pretty similar situations a season ago when the No. 5 Buckeyes and the No. 7 Spartans met in the next-to-last week of the regular season. But they’ve diverged dramatically since Ohio State’s 56-7 dusting of the Spartans. MSU has taken a...
Michigan vs. Indiana: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Indiana comes into focus for Week 6, with the Wolverines looking to keep an undefeated season alive. The game in Bloomington is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff will be in town. Michigan vs. Indiana preview. The matchup between the Wolverines...
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
Despite sluggish start, Michigan State must remain paitent with Mel Tucker
No, now is not the time to panic in East Lansing. This time next year? Then Michigan State fans can have that thought in regards to Mel Tucker. The Spartans fought in College Park against Maryland for 4 quarters last weekend. Michigan State battled against Taulia Tagovailoa, Mike Locksley and a Terps offense that’s averaging 35 points per game.
There’s a Secret Jail Hidden at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Normally, you would think if someone is misbehaving at a live event like a concert, football game, etc. that security would just escort them out. However, when watching the University of Michigan Wolverines play at home, it turns out "The Big House" actually has, well a "big house" on site.
JJ McCarthy leads nation in completion percentage through Week 5
JJ McCarthy has the Michigan Wolverines off to a hot start in 2022. A big reason for U-M’s record of 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play is the sophomore quarterback’s success as a passer. In fact, McCarthy could be described as the most accurate passer in the country.
Blake Corum reveals advice he gave freshman CJ Stokes following costly fumble vs. Maryland
Blake Corum has been one of the best running backs and players in college football this season. The junior ball carrier has rushed for 611 yards on 93 attempts and 10 touchdowns. His play on the field and leadership has helped Michigan to a 5-0 start. Corum recently gave some...
Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report
Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
Jim Harbaugh highlights pair of Wolverines who are starting to impress ahead of Week 6
Jim Harbaugh highlighted two players that he has seen a lot of improvement from on Monday. He’s liking what TE Luke Schoonmaker and Edge rusher Mike Morris are doing per On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie. Schoonmaker has been carrying the burden all by himself in the TE room in...
Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes
Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
Senior CFB writer picks B1G game in Week 6 as a potential 'trap game'
Senior Sports Illustrated college football writer Pat Forde made a list of several trap games for Week 6. He listed Michigan-Indiana as a potential trap game for the Wolverines. Michigan heads into this week’s matchup as the No. 4 ranked team in the country with a 5-0 record. This has...
Tom Izzo continues to troll everyone over Michigan State's potential use of a zone
Death, taxes, Tom Izzo hinting at Michigan State using a zone in the season. But this time, he means it. Or does he?. On Tuesday, Izzo took to a press conference to preview the preseason ahead for Michigan State. And once again, Izzo is reporting that the Spartans are working on a zone defense in practices.
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Michigan vs. Indiana
No. 4 Michigan takes on Indiana this week on the road. The Wolverines are looking like one of the top teams in the country while Indiana has quickly fallen off after a hot start. Michigan, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy, has been plowing through its early competition. The Wolverines have...
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Ohio State
The Spartans have a big challenge ahead with the No. 3 team in the nation headed to East Lansing this weekend...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Another enrollment record broken this fall at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan topped 50,000 enrolled students on its Ann Arbor campus for the second straight year, according data released Thursday, Oct. 6. The enrollment for the fall 2022 semester shows 51,225 students at the university, including 32,625 undergraduates and more than 7,000 in their first year on campus.
