Victim will be okay after hang-glider crash at Fort Funston
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is injured following a hang-gliding crash at Fort Funston, the San Francisco Fire Department said.
The crash was reported around 6 p.m. Monday. The adult patient made a “hard landing” by falling ten feet and landing on their head, according to SFFD.
The individual is in stable condition and has since been transported to a local hospital, SFFD said.
This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0