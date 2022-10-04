ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Victim will be okay after hang-glider crash at Fort Funston

By Sophia Villalba
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4Z7O_0iKmOKvr00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is injured following a hang-gliding crash at Fort Funston, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. Monday. The adult patient made a “hard landing” by falling ten feet and landing on their head, according to SFFD.

The individual is in stable condition and has since been transported to a local hospital, SFFD said.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose reports 51st fatal collision of the year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the 51st fatal traffic collision of the year in the South Bay city, after a pedestrian succumbed to his injuries months after being hit. The collision happened July 30 around 4:19 p.m., according to a San Jose Police Department press release. Officers responded to the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Runaway teen from Hayward reported missing

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas […]
HAYWARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sfstandard.com

Sink Hole Floods Multiple San Francisco Homes. Traffic Diverted

UPDATE: Five single family homes and one multi-family home were flooded as a result of the sink hole. The road at Fulton Street between 29th and 34th avenues remains closed. A sink hole has burst a water main and caused flooding in the Richmond District. The flooding at Fulton Street...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: SF water main break creates sinkhole on Fulton

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A six foot-by-six foot sinkhole is blocking Fulton Street in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood from 29th to 34th avenues, the city’s fire department stated via Twitter. The sink hole, which is at 29th Avenue, is the site of a water main break. As of 3 p.m., flooding at the site has […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glider#Fort Funston#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS San Francisco

Authorities seize over two dozen dogs from San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Animal Control officers and deputies with the sheriff's department were seen taking an estimated 30 dogs out of a home Wednesday morning.The seizure happened at a home on Olmstead Street near McLaren Park and the 101/280 interchange not far from Visitation Valley. SF Animal Control said they were called out after neighbors complained about the noise and smells coming from the home. The resident said she didn't intend to have so many animals, but the dogs kept having puppies and it got away from her. She claimed she was working to re-house the animals herself."I just started with two and they just kept having babies," she said. "You know, they multiply so fast. I don't know if they're going to charge me to get my dogs back. I want some of them back." The San Francisco Department of Animal Care and Control said this is an ongoing criminal investigation. All of the dogs are in their protective custody and being examined by shelter veterinarians.They added that none of the dogs are currently available for adoption. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Union City girl found

UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Winery owner on five-year anniversary of Tubbs Fire

(KRON) — This week marks five years since the Tubbs Fire which killed 22 people and devastated parts of Napa and Sonoma Counties. One winery owner has since rebuilt his property and is more prepared for fires, but said this time of year is still difficult for him. It was early morning October 8, 2017, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

BART delayed systemwide Tuesday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit announced its trains are delayed systemwide in all directions early Tuesday. By 5:57 a.m., the delay was only 10 minutes and was attributed to “scheduled track maintenance.” However, the Transbay Tube in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions is experiencing a “major delay” attributed […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Who cleans up Bay Area homicides?

(KRON) – – The city of Oakland has seen over 100 homicides this year, Mary and Michael McIntosh have been at the center of many of them. Their most recent call, a shooting at a house party in Oakland that killed two teenage boys from Berkeley. Diablo Crime Scene Cleaners is a privately owned company […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested for firing into a crowd in East Palo Alto

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 10, the East Palo Alto Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said two shooters fired into a crowd of people, but nobody was hit. Police responded to 1959 Manhattan Avenue around 11:16 p.m. the night of the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy