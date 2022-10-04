Victim will be okay after hang-glider crash at Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is injured following a hang-gliding crash at Fort Funston, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. Monday. The adult patient made a “hard landing” by falling ten feet and landing on their head, according to SFFD.

The individual is in stable condition and has since been transported to a local hospital, SFFD said.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

