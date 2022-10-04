A Wiltshire single woman has shown off her inventive pulling technique - marking men with her contact details on nights out using stamp.Melany Lloyd says she came up with the idea after a series of “failed dating scenarios,” and paid £21 to get a stamp made that she reckoned would get the job done.The message reads: “I think you’re fit, if you’re single, hit me up,” along with her Instagram and Snapchat usernames.“All the guys that I stamped found it really funny, I’m still speaking to a couple of them now,” the 22-year-old said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memory‘Today is all about me’: Gino D’Acampo takes Holly and Phillip’s spot on This MorningSurgeons remove 63 spoons from man’s stomach after he ate cutlery for over a year

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO