Yakima County jail inmate accused of stabbing corrections officer with pencil

Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for suspect in Zillah home-invasion robbery
A Tampico man charged in a Zillah home-invasion robbery is being held on $200,000 bail. Jason John Seabrook Moss, 45, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, a day after he was arrested by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. He has been charged with first-degree robbery,...
KIMA TV
Yakima jail guard stabbed in neck with a pencil
YAKIMA – A terrifying situation for a Yakima jail guard who was stabbed in the neck this weekend. Police say the guard was doing their usual rounds when an inmate asked him about using the phone. When he responded, he’d have to ask his sergeant, he says the inmate...
Yakima Juvenile Shooting and Crash Suspect Makes Bail For Release
A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed has been released from juvenile jail. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide were able to convince a judge last week to lower his bail from $250,000 to $150,000.
opb.org
Cody Easterday sentenced to 11 years in prison for cattle fraud scam
The sentence that came down for Cody Easterday Tuesday concludes one of the biggest cattle rustling cases in the history of the West. Easterday was sentenced to 11 years in prison for wire fraud. Easterday’s family and friends were boisterous as they waited in the hall outside of Federal Courtroom...
KIMA TV
Zillah home invasion suspect in custody
ZILLAH -- Police have arrested Jason S Moss who was wanted for a Zillah home invasion robbery on Sept. 7, 2022. The Zillah Police Department say he was arrested in Buena, Washington. The US Marshal's service, Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Violent Crimes Task force all assisted...
(Updated) Suspect in Court Monday After Friday Shooting
A 42-year-old man is hospitalized in Yakima after being shot Friday night outside a home in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue. Yakima Police Department Officers were called to the area at about 8:30 pm Friday where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Yakima. The officials stated that two people were traveling in an ATV on River Road when they struck a raised railway embankment at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that the vehicle flipped and landed...
nbcrightnow.com
Local rancher sentenced to 11 years for $244M fraud scheme
YAKIMA, Wash. — A local rancher has been sentenced to serve 132 months in federal prison and to pay over $244 million in restitution for a fraud scheme that the Department of Justice says is one of the largest ever in the district. 51-year-old Cody Allen Easterday, from Mesa, defrauded Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for over 250,000 cattle that didn’t exist, according to the press release the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
46-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Benton County, WA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Benton County on Sunday morning. The officials stated that a 46-year-old woman was traveling on Interstate 82 at milepost 79 near Prosser when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the eastbound lanes. The crash was reported...
KIMA TV
Several assualts against nurses in Yakima this weekend
YAKIMA – Nurses, doctors and health professionals in our area are too often facing violence. Just this weekend several people were arrested for assaulting nurses at the hospital. Sunday, police said a man hit by a car ended up attacking a nurse. They say the 50-year-old man had been...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two killed in UTV crash following Yakima police pursuit
Two people were killed early Saturday morning when their side-by-side UTV crashed following a high-speed chase. Yakima police saw the Polaris RZR driving east on River Road from 40th Avenue around 1 a.m., appearing to be racing another vehicle, according to a Yakima police news release. An officer pursued, and...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
Family of Missing Yakima Boy Mark His 5th Birthday Wednesday
The family of a missing Yakima boy are celebrating his 5th birthday Wednesday at Sarge Hubbard Park where he was reported missing on September 10. Lucian Mungia remains missing as family and friends continue the search around the region. Posters of the missing boy can be found throughout the valley and in other parts of the state.
KIMA TV
YPD: Yakima man was left with multiple gun wounds last night, but he's in stable condition
According to the Yakima Police Department, at around 8:30 p.m. last night officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim at the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say the victim had multiple gun wounds, but remains in stable condition. Officers say they were able to locate the suspect...
Saturday UTV Crash Kills Two in Yakima
A Saturday morning crash in Yakima resulted in the deaths of two people. Yakima Police say and officer spotted the Polaris RZR UTV vehicle driving on River Road From 40th Avenue early Saturday morning and tried to stop the vehicle after it appeared the driver was racing in the area. But the side-by-side UTV (ultimate terrain vehicle) driver took off at a high speed through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Ave. The officer stopped the chase and later found the vehicle crashed in the area after the driver struck a BNSF Railway embankment.
KIMA TV
2 killed in ATV crash in Yakima while running from police
YAKIMA – Two are dead after an ATV crash in Yakima on Saturday, Oct. 1. Police say they spotted the ATV on River Rd. from 40th Ave. going very fast. They say the ATV got away from police and continued to drive off-road through the warehouse area leading to River Rd.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County deputy prosecutor to head state bar association
A Yakima County deputy prosecuting attorney is the new president of the Washington State Bar Association. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Daniel D. Clark was sworn in by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Gonzàlez during the association’s Board of Governors meeting. Clark works in the prosecuting attorney’s Corporate...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man sentenced to eight months in jail for stabbing girlfriend in Sunnyside
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
‘It looks like a massive garbage dump’: Yakima Co. removes riverside encampments
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County staff have taken apart a half-dozen abandoned encampments and collected more than nine tons of debris along the way, finding plain garbage, hazardous waste, electronics and even a whole bedframe. “In terms of what you see out there, it’s everything,” Yakima County Public Services...
KIMA TV
Grandview woman killed in crash
BENTON CO, Wash. -- A 46-year-old woman from Grandview was killed in a crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on I-82 at milepost 79 near Prosser. She was driving eastbound on I-82 when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the rest of the eastbound lanes, according to Washington State Patrol.
