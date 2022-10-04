ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gavin Newsom Says He No Longer Talks to Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle, Now Engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

The Democratic governor of California was once married to the far-right Republican media personality Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle do not keep in touch these days. Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, told MSNBC's Alex Wagner on Wednesday that he no longer speaks with Guilfoyle, who filed for divorce from Newsom in January 2005 and got engaged to Donald Trump Jr. in January 2022. "Nope. Not lately," Newsom, 54, said in the interview when asked if he and Guilfoyle, 53, still communicate. When Wagner pointed out that Guilfoyle's association with the Trump family "must...
What Photos of Donald Trump on Golf Course Reveal

Photos of Donald Trump at one of his golf courses have emerged, amid speculation about an unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area. There were several unsubstantiated rumors, ranging from the former president about to be arrested, to a visit the Walter Reed hospital for health reasons after Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia on Sunday evening, an airport frequently used by those heading to the nation's capital.
Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified

The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
Trump Suit Seeks to Erase a New York Hometown Success Story (1)

AG wants to permanently bar Trump from doing business in state. Trump once personified New York’s wealth, power and ambition. once personified New York’s wealth, power and brash ambition. With Manhattan skyscrapers bearing his name in big gold letters, he symbolized the success that could be achieved in his hometown.
Meta Is Downsizing Its Offices, Prefers to Call This ‘Vibe Planning’

Amidst a hiring freeze and a plummeting stock price, Meta says it is downsizing and rearranging its offices, a process they bizarrely refer to as "vibe planning." Is Facebook about to have massive layoffs? That notion has been unthinkable for the better part of the last ten years, as one of Silicon Valley’s gaudiest success stories was valued at $1 trillion barely over a year ago, before their strange rebranding to Meta. But their pivot toward a virtual-reality “Metaverse” has coincided with a disastrous plunge in their stock price, which has lost half of its value this year, and just five days ago, CNBC wondered aloud if this wasn’t “a death spiral from which Meta can’t recover.”
First Lady Jill Biden Coming to SF Thursday and Friday

You may see a motorcade roaming about later this week, and that is because First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will in San Francisco for a couple of events. According to a White House notice, Dr. Biden will be landing at SFO at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, and her plans for Thursday evening haven't been made public.
