Portland, ME

WGME

Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

NOAA to hold in-person meeting to get input on right whale regulations

Lobstermen will get to have their voices heard about new right whale restrictions they say are hurting the industry. The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office from NOAA is holding an in-person meeting to get public comments on ways to reduce risk of entanglement for whales. There are currently about 340...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Saco mother involved in AMBER Alert returned to Maine from Massachusetts

ALFRED (WGME) -- The mother involved in Tuesday’s AMBER Alert is back in Maine after she surrendered to police in Massachusetts. Saco Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco was extradited back to Maine Wednesday afternoon. She's accused of taking her two children from a home in Saco and...
SACO, ME
WGME

New shelter only part of solution to Portland's homelessness crisis

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews were out in Portland's Deering Oaks Park Tuesday, once again cleaning up makeshift camps as those experiencing homelessness continue to flock to the area. "They came in here bright and early this morning, the sun was barely up, and told us that we all had to...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

USM won't replace professor who allegedly said there are only 2 sexes

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- University of Southern Maine officials announced Monday that they would not replace a professor who allegedly told her class there were only two biological sexes. The alleged incident upset much of professor Christy Hammer’s graduate-level education class, instigating a mass walk out and triggering a facilitated...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine shelters take in animals affected by recent hurricanes

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Maine is now helping to find homes for animals affected by the recent hurricanes. Monday night, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland welcomed eight dogs that were awaiting adoption in Puerto Rico. This week, they are looking to bring in cats from Florida. Jeana Roth from...
MAINE STATE
WGME

U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Savannah Bananas will visit Portland next summer

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The world-famous Savannah Bananas are coming to Hadlock Field August 18. Bananas owner Jesse Cole is excited to bring his exciting brand of baseball to Maine. When the Savannah Bananas hit the field, it's a whole new ball game. "They are going to see the most fun...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland to offer free COVID-19, flu shot clinics

PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the flu or both, there will soon be free clinics in Portland. According to the city, clinics will be offering Pfizer's new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot. Health officials say to get the COVID-19 booster, you...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Purple lights in Portland bring awareness to domestic violence

PORTLAND (WGME) -- You may have noticed purple lights illuminating various buildings across the city of Portland. The lights serve as a reminder that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Officials say domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation,...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Nearly 8,000 cruise ship passengers sail into Portland Tuesday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two cruise ships docked in Portland on Tuesday and a third is expected on Wednesday. Passengers will pour into the city, bringing foot traffic similar to a July weekend. We could call it the three Ls of fall in Maine: lobster, leaf peeping, and lighthouses. That’s what...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Gray hopes to slow traffic at busy intersection

GRAY (WGME) -- It may not be the busiest intersection in Maine, but people who live in Gray say it certainly feels like it. Just off the Gray turnpike exit, five major highways cut right through downtown Gray, including Routes 100 and 202. Parents say there is so much traffic...
GRAY, ME
WGME

Saco woman taken into custody in Massachusetts after AMBER alert

SACO (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Saco woman has been taken into custody in Massachusetts after an AMBER alert Tuesday. Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent took her two children from their home on Monday. Authorities say that DHHS had gone to the home in Saco to remove the...
SACO, ME
WGME

Classes canceled at Scarborough High School due to 'serious threat'

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough High School is closed on Tuesday due to a “serious threat.”. School officials say Scarborough Police alerted them about a serious threat made via text messages from an unknown person on Monday. “We applaud the student who came forward to report the situation,” school officials...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Want to own a historic tavern? There's one for sale in Harrison

HARRISON (WGME) -- A historic tavern with a vibrant past could soon have a new owner. The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in Harrison is a town staple. "The original concept was my father and his business partner bought it to build," says manager Chris Searles, "They wanted a nice place to go in town that they could be customers."
HARRISON, ME

