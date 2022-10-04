Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
WGME
Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
WGME
Some Portland fans no longer allowed to attend cross-town games under new district policy
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland School District is changing who can go to which high school games because of fights. It's a big change to school sporting events that some students and parents say is a bad call, especially since the fan experience is a big part of the game.
WGME
AMBER Alerts are rare in Maine, here's how the state decides when to issue one
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Law enforcement in Maine are crediting an AMBER Alert with the quick return of two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother in Saco this week. The mother turned herself in to police in Massachusetts not long after the alert went out Tuesday afternoon. This is...
WGME
NOAA to hold in-person meeting to get input on right whale regulations
Lobstermen will get to have their voices heard about new right whale restrictions they say are hurting the industry. The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office from NOAA is holding an in-person meeting to get public comments on ways to reduce risk of entanglement for whales. There are currently about 340...
WGME
Saco mother involved in AMBER Alert returned to Maine from Massachusetts
ALFRED (WGME) -- The mother involved in Tuesday’s AMBER Alert is back in Maine after she surrendered to police in Massachusetts. Saco Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco was extradited back to Maine Wednesday afternoon. She's accused of taking her two children from a home in Saco and...
WGME
New shelter only part of solution to Portland's homelessness crisis
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews were out in Portland's Deering Oaks Park Tuesday, once again cleaning up makeshift camps as those experiencing homelessness continue to flock to the area. "They came in here bright and early this morning, the sun was barely up, and told us that we all had to...
WGME
'We will all miss them': 2 construction executives killed in plane crash in Arundel
ARUNDEL (WGME) – A plane crashed in Arundel on Wednesday, killing two construction company executives who were aboard. Police say the single-engine plane crashed in the woods off Route 1 around 2 p.m. near Wiers' Motors. Investigators say both the pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and the passenger,...
WGME
USM won't replace professor who allegedly said there are only 2 sexes
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- University of Southern Maine officials announced Monday that they would not replace a professor who allegedly told her class there were only two biological sexes. The alleged incident upset much of professor Christy Hammer’s graduate-level education class, instigating a mass walk out and triggering a facilitated...
WGME
Maine shelters take in animals affected by recent hurricanes
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Maine is now helping to find homes for animals affected by the recent hurricanes. Monday night, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland welcomed eight dogs that were awaiting adoption in Puerto Rico. This week, they are looking to bring in cats from Florida. Jeana Roth from...
WGME
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
WGME
Savannah Bananas will visit Portland next summer
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The world-famous Savannah Bananas are coming to Hadlock Field August 18. Bananas owner Jesse Cole is excited to bring his exciting brand of baseball to Maine. When the Savannah Bananas hit the field, it's a whole new ball game. "They are going to see the most fun...
WGME
Portland to offer free COVID-19, flu shot clinics
PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the flu or both, there will soon be free clinics in Portland. According to the city, clinics will be offering Pfizer's new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot. Health officials say to get the COVID-19 booster, you...
WGME
Auburn to send out $300 relief checks to seniors facing rising property taxes
AUBURN (WGME) -- Home values are on the rise, and that’s tough news for many, especially seniors, on fixed incomes. To offset those increases, the city of Auburn is now planning to send out relief checks to homeowners age 65 and up. "We've seen a massive increase in the...
WGME
Purple lights in Portland bring awareness to domestic violence
PORTLAND (WGME) -- You may have noticed purple lights illuminating various buildings across the city of Portland. The lights serve as a reminder that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Officials say domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation,...
WGME
Nearly 8,000 cruise ship passengers sail into Portland Tuesday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two cruise ships docked in Portland on Tuesday and a third is expected on Wednesday. Passengers will pour into the city, bringing foot traffic similar to a July weekend. We could call it the three Ls of fall in Maine: lobster, leaf peeping, and lighthouses. That’s what...
WGME
Gray hopes to slow traffic at busy intersection
GRAY (WGME) -- It may not be the busiest intersection in Maine, but people who live in Gray say it certainly feels like it. Just off the Gray turnpike exit, five major highways cut right through downtown Gray, including Routes 100 and 202. Parents say there is so much traffic...
WGME
Saco woman taken into custody in Massachusetts after AMBER alert
SACO (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Saco woman has been taken into custody in Massachusetts after an AMBER alert Tuesday. Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent took her two children from their home on Monday. Authorities say that DHHS had gone to the home in Saco to remove the...
WGME
Classes canceled at Scarborough High School due to 'serious threat'
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough High School is closed on Tuesday due to a “serious threat.”. School officials say Scarborough Police alerted them about a serious threat made via text messages from an unknown person on Monday. “We applaud the student who came forward to report the situation,” school officials...
WGME
Maine's highest court hears oral arguments for man appealing double murder conviction
TURNER (WGME) -- The Maine supreme court heard oral arguments for a Peru man appealing a double murder conviction. Mark Penley is serving two concurrent life sentences for the killings of his ex-girlfriend, Heather Bickford, and her boyfriend, Dana Hill. The couple was shot and killed in their South Paris...
WGME
Want to own a historic tavern? There's one for sale in Harrison
HARRISON (WGME) -- A historic tavern with a vibrant past could soon have a new owner. The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in Harrison is a town staple. "The original concept was my father and his business partner bought it to build," says manager Chris Searles, "They wanted a nice place to go in town that they could be customers."
