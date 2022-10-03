Read full article on original website
Harris announces steps to boost minority-owned small businesses
Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday a number of new steps the Biden administration, in partnership with the private sector, is taking to help minority small-business owners. What You Need To Know. Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday a number of new steps the Biden administration, in partnership with the...
Ahead of the midterms, Harris defends abortion rights at reproductive health roundtable
Vice President Kamala Harris has, for the past several months, focused largely on the issue of protecting reproductive rights amid the Supreme Court’s decision to turn rules over abortion access to the states. Since May – well before the nation’s highest court overturned the federal precedent protecting abortion –...
Are water fountains working in all Newark schools? Tell us.
Newark Public Schools kept all water fountains shut off last school year, as a way to curb spreading the coronavirus when students returned to in-person learning.Teachers, staff, and at times, the district, bought cases of water for classrooms, and students would bring water bottles from home or buy some from vending machines. Sometimes, the teachers and students said, they refilled bottles at bathroom sinks, the only source of water they could...
‘They’re my family now’: D.C.-area woman houses migrants sent by Texas governor
Republican governors have vowed to continue sending migrants to Democratic-run cities to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies. So far, more than 8,200 migrants on nearly 200 buses have been sent to Washington, D.C., as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s multimillion dollar program to criticize the administration's handling of the southern border.
