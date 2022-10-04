ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police seek woman who abducted 1-year-old son from Upton area

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2go2oB_0iKmNICc00

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are looking for a woman who took her 1-year-old son from his foster family on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police said 28-year-old Raven Harris abducted her 1-year-old son, Legend Parham, from the 500 block of Laurens Street.

She took him a few minutes after 5 p.m. and then fled the area in a sedan-style vehicle. No one has seen her since then, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the abduction or who knows the whereabouts of Harris and Parham should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Comments / 3

Lauren Wilson
2d ago

I hope her and the baby are alright. She may have felt she was helping him. who knows the situation. But I hope she or him doesn't, get hurt in this madness.

Reply
5
Charles Perlie
2d ago

Hope, She does the right thing and turn herself in, It's best to do that for your child safety & the mother. Can't really expeculate The mother's situation but it's better to do the right thing.....

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after he allegedly shot two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.Documents revealed two men and a teenager were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

26-year-old man charged in killing another man and putting the body in his luxury car

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the killing of another man whose body police found inside a vehicle in Morrell Park last month, according to authorities.Officers learned there was a dead body inside a vehicle on Griffis Avenue after 26-year-old Carlos Pearson showed up at the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit along with his attorney, John Cox, to discuss a violent incident in which he had participated, according to charging documents.Pearson explained to detectives that he and 23-year-old Quincy Harris had a deadly altercation inside of a house in the 1900 block of Griffis...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person charged in killing of 23-year-old man found inside vehicle in Morrell Park

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the killing of another man whose body police found inside a vehicle in Morrell Park last month, according to authorities.Officers received a tip that there was a dead body inside a vehicle on Griffis Avenue on Sept. 26, police said.Officers followed up on the information and found the body of 23-year-old Quincy Harris inside of a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Griffis Avenue, according to authorities.Harris' death was investigated as a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Harris and determined that he had died from gunshot wounds, police said.Police said in September that the vehicle that served as his temporary tomb will be processed for evidence.Investigators allege that Carlos Pearson killed Harris.Pearson is being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility without bail, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Mother accused of abducting 1-year-old arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A mother accused of abducting her 1-year-old son was arrested, police said. 28-year-old Raven Harris was arrested Tuesday by Warrant Apprehension Task-Force detectives. Monday, the Baltimore Police Department publicly asked for help in locating Harris and her son, Legend Parham. Police said Harris abducted the toddler...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1-year-old found safe, mother arrested days after abduction from West Baltimore foster family

BALTIMORE -- A 1-year-old boy who was abducted from his foster family by his mother was found unharmed, according to Baltimore police.The mother, 28-year-old Raven Harris, was taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon.Police said the mother and son were found in the 900 block of N. Luzerne Avenue, about three miles from the original location in the 500 block of Laurens Street.The infant was taken to Child Protective Services.Officers said the child was in the care of his foster family and according to a timeline from the police department, the child was abducted on Sunday during visitation with his mother.Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Abduction#Homicide Detectives#Foster Parents#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing at East Baltimore boarding house

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-man has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of another man at a boarding house in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers learned a few minutes after 1 a.m. on Wednesday that there had been a cutting at a boarding house in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue, police said.When they arrived at the location, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.Homicide detectives arrested 23-year-old Jayquann Bridgeman, who also lived at the boarding house, in connection with the deadly stabbing, according to authorities.Bridgeman faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.Bridgeman has been taken to Central Booking where he is waiting to see a court commissioner, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a woman was shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore last night. Police say they were called to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road just after 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot....
BALTIMORE, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned

According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
RESTON, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police officer enters Alford Plea in death of stepson, allegedly stuffing him inside wall

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City police officer entered an Alford Plea to one count of second-degree murder and one count of disarming a police officer in Anne Arundel County.Eric Banks Jr. reportedly became combative and tried to grab an officer's gun when police responded to a custody dispute call, following the death of his 15-year-old stepson in Curtis Bay in July of 2021.An Alford Plea "registers a formal admission of guilt toward charges in criminal court while the defendant simultaneously expresses their innocence toward those same charges," according to the Cornell Law School.It skips the full process of a criminal trial...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police

LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
LAUREL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies 8 days after being shot, say police; victim identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot in late September and died a week later. Police say 31-year-old Robert Taylor was the person who was shot at the intersection of 4th Street and Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore's Brooklyn section. Police said he had been shot in the neck.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy