ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

USM won't replace professor who allegedly said there are only 2 sexes

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- University of Southern Maine officials announced Monday that they would not replace a professor who allegedly told her class there were only two biological sexes. The alleged incident upset much of professor Christy Hammer’s graduate-level education class, instigating a mass walk out and triggering a facilitated...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland voters to decide if they will have final say on school budget

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Next month, Portland voters will decide whether they will have more say in the school budget. If approved, Question 5 would send budgets directly from the school board to voters, rather than city council. Supporters say it will strengthen Portland's schools and make local government more democratic...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston's local farms, food producers celebrated in 'Taste the Harvest'

LEWISTON—The City of Lewiston organized a community dining event to promote the local food economy from farm to table Wednesday. The outdoor event called “Taste the Harvest” took place downtown on Lisbon Street from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. According to the Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s...
LEWISTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buxton, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Education
WGME

Gorham soccer team donates game proceeds to 'Lisa Eid Memorial Scholarship'

GORHAM (WGME) -- A high school soccer game in southern Maine Tuesday helped make a difference for a great cause. The Gorham girls soccer team donated all proceeds from their breast cancer awareness game against Deering High School to the "Lisa Eid Memorial Scholarship," which was set up in the name of CBS13’s Dave Eid's late wife.
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Classes canceled at Scarborough High School due to 'serious threat'

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough High School is closed on Tuesday due to a “serious threat.”. School officials say Scarborough Police alerted them about a serious threat made via text messages from an unknown person on Monday. “We applaud the student who came forward to report the situation,” school officials...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Man charged with smashing 9 windows at Bath arts center

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man has been charged with shattering nine windows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. Police responded to reports of glass breaking at the center early Sunday morning and arrested 21-year-old Jakob Frame, who was in the area leaving the scene. The Chocolate Church is...
BATH, ME
WGME

Purple lights in Portland bring awareness to domestic violence

PORTLAND (WGME) -- You may have noticed purple lights illuminating various buildings across the city of Portland. The lights serve as a reminder that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Officials say domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation,...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#School Libraries#Sex Education#Gender Identity#Racism#Linus High School#Linus K12#Bonny Eagle School Board
WGME

Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Shelter animals blessed at Animal Refuge League in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- In honor of the "Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi," Father Louis Phillips blessed dozens of animals at the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook Tuesday. According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, "blessing of the animals" ceremonies are usually held on or around Saint Francis' Feast Day because of the saint's love of animals.
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

NOAA to hold in-person meeting to get input on right whale regulations

Lobstermen will get to have their voices heard about new right whale restrictions they say are hurting the industry. The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office from NOAA is holding an in-person meeting to get public comments on ways to reduce risk of entanglement for whales. There are currently about 340...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WGME

Saco mother involved in AMBER Alert returned to Maine from Massachusetts

ALFRED (WGME) -- The mother involved in Tuesday’s AMBER Alert is back in Maine after she surrendered to police in Massachusetts. Saco Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco was extradited back to Maine Wednesday afternoon. She's accused of taking her two children from a home in Saco and...
SACO, ME
WGME

Maine shelters take in animals affected by recent hurricanes

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Maine is now helping to find homes for animals affected by the recent hurricanes. Monday night, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland welcomed eight dogs that were awaiting adoption in Puerto Rico. This week, they are looking to bring in cats from Florida. Jeana Roth from...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Portland to offer free COVID-19, flu shot clinics

PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the flu or both, there will soon be free clinics in Portland. According to the city, clinics will be offering Pfizer's new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot. Health officials say to get the COVID-19 booster, you...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Pause to rent relief program highlights need for long-term solution

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A massive rent relief program has been effectively put on pause. It's creating a lot of worry for a lot of families and renewing calls for a long-term solution. Late last week, MaineHousing said it would no longer take new applications for the program, which has helped tens...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Brunswick police search for suspect in bank robbery

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street. Police say the robbery happened around 10:41 a.m. Monday. The man ran away from the scene before officers could arrive. The suspect is described as a thin white man,...
BRUNSWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy