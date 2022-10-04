Read full article on original website
The state commission advocating for Hispanic Missourians quietly disappeared, even as the population continues to grow
Hispanic Missourians used to have advocates built into the state government thanks to the bipartisan Governor’s Commission of Hispanic Affairs. It was introduced in 2003. About four years later, it basically disappeared. It’s been fourteen years since the state has had a functional governor-appointed commission assigned to address issues...
Parson signs bills cutting Missouri’s income tax and authorizing ag tax credits
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation on Wednesday cutting the state income tax and authorizing agricultural tax credits, marking a likely end to legislative activity in 2022. Parson called lawmakers back into a special session to pass legislation that cuts the income tax from 5.4% to 4.95%. It would bring...
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers
The Missouri Legislature has passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers. The GOP-led Senate on Tuesday voted 26-3 to send the tax incentive package to Gov. Mike Parson. Lawmakers had passed a similar bill in May. But the Republican governor vetoed it, in part citing the short two-year...
Missouri Senate ends special session with passage of agricultural tax credits
Missouri’s special session centered around taxation is over. The state Senate passed an agricultural tax credit bill on Tuesday that includes incentives for meat processing, urban farming and purchases of farm equipment. The bill passed 26-3 and now heads to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk, where he is expected to sign it.
Tax breaks for farmers near passage in Missouri Legislature
Missouri lawmakers are close to passing a $40 million package of tax breaks for farmers and other agricultural businesses. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday voted for the tax credits. The bill now heads to the full Senate for final approval. The bill is expected to come up for a final vote Tuesday.
Mid-Missouri's indigenous community are showing the state who they are
Columbia’s weekend-long Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show showcases and celebrates skills and cultures of the state's heritage. The smell of food trucks filled the air as cast iron cauldrons, antique spinning wheels and reenactors dressed as pioneers covered the grounds at Nifong Park. Throughout the fair, people were...
