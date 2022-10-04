ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Former CIA director David Petraeus warns that the US and its allies would DESTROY Russia's troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Putin uses nuclear weapons - and radiation could drift into NATO countries

A former CIA director warned that the US and NATO allies would destroy Russian forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. David Petraeus appeared on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, where he said the nuclear threats by Putin need to be taken seriously, and that the ruler is 'desperate' as the 'battlefield reality he faces is irreversible.'
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin's wrath unleashed: Terrifying moment 'Ukrainian power plant is destroyed by Russian missile' is caught on camera, showing devastating shockwave

A shocking new video is believed to show a massive explosion at a Ukrainian power plant after a Russian missile strike which plunged the region into darkness. The video shows the blast at Kharkiv's CHPP-5 power plant, which is followed by a devastating shockwave that ripples out in all directions, rattling the house the person filming is standing in.
WORLD
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Zelensky vows to NEVER negotiate with Putin, as Ukrainian forces destroy 31 Russian tanks

UKRAINE'S President Zelensky has vowed that he won't be entering any negotiations with Russia if President Putin is in power. President Zelensky insisted there was no prospect of constructive talks with President Putin, as Ukraine's impressive counter offensive continued to make huge breakthroughs after destroying 31 Russian tanks aboard a train in transit.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine

LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Defense Attorneys#Rams#Kyiv#Ukrainian#Defense Ministry
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine War Updates: Troops Capture Russian Weapons in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine troops continue to make advances as Russia retreats from areas of the northeastern region of Kharkiv. Ukraine claims to have taken more villages and pushed Russian forces back to the northeast border in recent days. As momentum continues to shift, Ukrainian officials say morale is high across the country.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Japan
Newsweek

Biden Administration Throws Cold Water on Ukraine Joining NATO

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Ukrainian efforts to join NATO should be taken up "at a different time," throwing cold water on the country's desire to join the international alliance and potentially easing Russian tensions as President Vladimir Putin has begun accelerating rhetoric of potential nuclear war. Ukraine...
FOREIGN POLICY
Post Register

‘Putin has lost this war’: Jim Risch on Russia’s escalation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the Kremlin’s move to annex four provinces in eastern Ukraine on Friday doesn’t change the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to meet his main objective of toppling the government in Kyiv.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Analysis: Russia’s war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

LONDON (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. “shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy