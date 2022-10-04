ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

North Korea accuses US of risking regional war with huge military drills in the region - just days after Kim Jong Un's deranged regime tested another ballistic missile

North Korea has accused the US of risking starting a war after they held their first combined naval exercise with South Korea in five years. The joint drills, which took place near to the peninsula today, came a day after nuclear-armed Pyongyang conducted another ballistic missile launch. The four-day exercise...
MILITARY
BBC

Black, Korean and searching for the American dream

An outcast from birth, Milton Washington is the child of a Korean woman and a black US soldier, who became a "slickyboy", or child thief, and dreamed of making it to America. At the age of eight, he seized his chance. When a beautiful car pulled up one day outside...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#South Korean#North Koreans#Humanitari
Daily Mail

Australia condemns North Korea after the rogue nuclear-armed nation fired a ballistic missile over Japan in a 'reckless' act of aggression

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan as a 'reckless and unacceptable act' that threatens the security of Australia's neighbours and partners. The test missile was the first to overfly Japan since 2017. The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Flies Warplanes Near South Korea as Tensions Skyrocket

South Korea says North Korean warplanes flew close to the nations’ dividing border Thursday, causing Seoul to scramble its own jets in response. The South Korean military said a formation of eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers were believed to have been conducting air-to-surface firing drills. South Korea scrambled 30 of its own jets when the threat was spotted. The aerial standoff comes after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday. Seoul responded by carrying out drills alongside the U.S. and Japan off the peninsula’s east coast. Tension in the region has been steadily rising, with Kim Jong Un firing a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.Read it at Associated Press
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
The Independent

North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile toward South Korea’ ahead of Kamala Harris visit

North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast of South Korea, it has been claimed.South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff, which reported the launch, did not confirm what type of missile it was or how far it flew. Japan’s defence minister said the missile reached an altitude of 50 kilometres and is believed to have landed outside its exclusive economic zone, the Reuters news agency reported.The launch came a day after South Korean officials said they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.On Friday,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Moscow demands secret UN vote on Putin’s annexation

Russia has demanded that a United Nations vote on a resolution calling on Vladimir Putin to reverse his recent annexation of four more regions of Ukraine should be held in secret, in the apparent hope that more nations will vote in Moscow’s favour.The call for a secret ballot next week on the non-binding resolution, which would condemn Moscow’s “attempted illegal annexation”, came as a Swedish investigation of the damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines revealed that detonations were set off, strengthening suspicions of “gross sabotage”. “After completing the crime scene investigation, the Swedish Security Service can conclude that there...
POLITICS
iheart.com

A Dozen North Korean Warplanes Buzzed The South Korean Border

The South Korean military scrambled 30 F-15K fighter jets on Thursday (October 6) after 12 North Korean warplanes buzzed the South Korean border as part of a military drill. The South Korean jets did not engage the warplanes, which included eight fighter jets and four bombers. The stand-off between the two squadrons lasted about an hour.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

North Korea launches second missile this week amid US and South Korean drills

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday morning local time, just two days after Pyongyang sent an intermediate-range ballistic missile flying over Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. About 40 missiles have been launched by North Korea this year, including six...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Decades On, Search Continues For Argentina's 'Stolen' Children

The Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo are getting old. Every day the hopes of finding their grandchildren, who were stolen and given up for adoption under Argentina's dictatorship, are fading. As many as 500 children were taken from their imprisoned mothers, most of whom then disappeared under the country's brutal...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy