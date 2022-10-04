Read full article on original website
Related
Harris accidentally commends alliance with ‘Republic of North Korea’ during DMZ visit
Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended the country’s strong alliance with the “Republic of North Korea” during a speech at the Demilitarized Zone located on the Korean Peninsula, likely meaning to refer to the “Republic of Korea,” which is South Korea’s name.
North Korea accuses US of risking regional war with huge military drills in the region - just days after Kim Jong Un's deranged regime tested another ballistic missile
North Korea has accused the US of risking starting a war after they held their first combined naval exercise with South Korea in five years. The joint drills, which took place near to the peninsula today, came a day after nuclear-armed Pyongyang conducted another ballistic missile launch. The four-day exercise...
BBC
Black, Korean and searching for the American dream
An outcast from birth, Milton Washington is the child of a Korean woman and a black US soldier, who became a "slickyboy", or child thief, and dreamed of making it to America. At the age of eight, he seized his chance. When a beautiful car pulled up one day outside...
South Korea apologises after missile fired in response to North Korea test crashes
Live-fire drill with the US was supposed to be a show of strength, but ended in embarrassment and caused alarm among nearby residents
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
The South Korean and U.S. militaries responded by launching fighter jets that fired weapons at a target off South Korea’s west coast.
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
Australia condemns North Korea after the rogue nuclear-armed nation fired a ballistic missile over Japan in a 'reckless' act of aggression
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan as a 'reckless and unacceptable act' that threatens the security of Australia's neighbours and partners. The test missile was the first to overfly Japan since 2017. The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover...
North Korea Flies Warplanes Near South Korea as Tensions Skyrocket
South Korea says North Korean warplanes flew close to the nations’ dividing border Thursday, causing Seoul to scramble its own jets in response. The South Korean military said a formation of eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers were believed to have been conducting air-to-surface firing drills. South Korea scrambled 30 of its own jets when the threat was spotted. The aerial standoff comes after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday. Seoul responded by carrying out drills alongside the U.S. and Japan off the peninsula’s east coast. Tension in the region has been steadily rising, with Kim Jong Un firing a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.Read it at Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Russia May Test Nuclear-Tipped Underwater Super Drones With World's Biggest Nuclear Sub, NATO Warns
With the annexation of Ukrainian territories following the sham referendum and his veiled nuclear threat at a time when Moscow faces major reversals on the battlefronts, Russian President Vladimir Putin may now be setting the stage to push Russia's war in Ukraine toward an unprecedented nuclear confrontation, NATO has reportedly warned.
North Korea Fires Missile Over Japan For First Time In Five Years (Updated)
North Korea launched an apparent ballistic missile over Japan Tuesday morning Tokyo time. NHK World via Twitter/KCNAResidents were urged to seek shelter after North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile over Japan that landed in the Pacific Ocean.
North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile toward South Korea’ ahead of Kamala Harris visit
North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast of South Korea, it has been claimed.South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff, which reported the launch, did not confirm what type of missile it was or how far it flew. Japan’s defence minister said the missile reached an altitude of 50 kilometres and is believed to have landed outside its exclusive economic zone, the Reuters news agency reported.The launch came a day after South Korean officials said they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.On Friday,...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Moscow demands secret UN vote on Putin’s annexation
Russia has demanded that a United Nations vote on a resolution calling on Vladimir Putin to reverse his recent annexation of four more regions of Ukraine should be held in secret, in the apparent hope that more nations will vote in Moscow’s favour.The call for a secret ballot next week on the non-binding resolution, which would condemn Moscow’s “attempted illegal annexation”, came as a Swedish investigation of the damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines revealed that detonations were set off, strengthening suspicions of “gross sabotage”. “After completing the crime scene investigation, the Swedish Security Service can conclude that there...
iheart.com
A Dozen North Korean Warplanes Buzzed The South Korean Border
The South Korean military scrambled 30 F-15K fighter jets on Thursday (October 6) after 12 North Korean warplanes buzzed the South Korean border as part of a military drill. The South Korean jets did not engage the warplanes, which included eight fighter jets and four bombers. The stand-off between the two squadrons lasted about an hour.
Biden addresses job creation in New York state speech – live
President expected to speak on jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs and IBM’s $20bn investment
S.Korea, U.S., Japan to stage anti-submarine drills amid N.Korea tension
SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The naval forces of South Korea, the United States and Japan will stage their major trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years on Friday, amid tension over North Korea's recent series of missile tests.
AOL Corp
North Korea launches second missile this week amid US and South Korean drills
North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday morning local time, just two days after Pyongyang sent an intermediate-range ballistic missile flying over Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. About 40 missiles have been launched by North Korea this year, including six...
North Korean warplanes stage bombing drill after two ballistic missiles fired
SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Korea scrambled fighter jets after North Korean warplanes staged an apparent bombing drill on Thursday, Seoul's defense ministry said, as allied warships held missile defence drills and Pyongyang fired off the latest in a series of ballistic missiles.
International Business Times
Decades On, Search Continues For Argentina's 'Stolen' Children
The Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo are getting old. Every day the hopes of finding their grandchildren, who were stolen and given up for adoption under Argentina's dictatorship, are fading. As many as 500 children were taken from their imprisoned mothers, most of whom then disappeared under the country's brutal...
Huge Explosion in South Korea After Missile Launch Goes Wrong, Video Shows
The South Korean and United States militaries conducted joint missile tests after Pyongyang authorized the launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan
The 'tombstone village' built by Korean refugees on a Japanese cemetery
Ami-dong, also called the Tombstone Cultural Village, was built during the depths of the Korean War.
ASIA・
Comments / 0