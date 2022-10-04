ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 14

Maria Ennis
2d ago

so basically they have to just sit out in the sun all day instead of having some shade. why not implement a smaller tent rule so it dont take up the sidewalk. they need a place to stay no matter what but there is no reason they need a 12 man tent taking up the whole sidewalk.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
inewsource

Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity

Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

20 Absolutely Spectacular Hikes in San Diego for All Levels

Known for its beaches and laid-back vibes, San Diego is a heavenly city for outdoor lovers. Even if you’re not a surfer, there are tons of ways to explore the outdoors in the city, and hiking in San Diego is one of them. With a wide variety of terrain in the city and its surrounds, hikers will find trails ranging from wildlife-rich nature preserves to challenging summit scrambles. A short drive from downtown San Diego can take you to beaches, deserts, mountains, and more! To help you plan your next adventure, we created this guide with 21 of the most breathtaking hikes in San Diego and the surrounding areas. (Let us know if we missed your favorite!)
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
Person
Bill Walton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Nbc
CBS 8

Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison

TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
LA MESA, CA
CBS 8

San Diego named America's 'greenest' city

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

'Free Ride Day' returns to San Diego County public transit

Public transit throughout San Diego County will be free tomorrow 10/05/22. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says Free Ride Day is back, just in time for the Padres season closer. Rides on all of San Diego County's buses, trolleys and trains will be free Wednesday as "Free Ride Day" returns...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
4kids.com

Best Charter Schools in San Diego

Every child deserves a school with top-quality education for future success — and charter schools in San Diego are the best option!. Charter schools in San Diego have grown in popularity as the best school choice among parents looking to provide their kids with high-quality learning opportunities. Every young learner is unique, and charter schools can offer personalized curriculum paths that are also unique for your child’s academic and personal needs. Parents must consider their child’s passion and interest when choosing a school.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America

A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in Residential Mira Mesa Neighborhood

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighborhood of Mira Mesa on Wednesday, according to San Diego police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting along Deering Street north of Westmore Road just before 9:30 a.m. The neighborhood is a block north of the Village at Mira Mesa shopping center.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy