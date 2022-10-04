ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Montevallo man is in jail charged in the deaths of his father and another man in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded around 6:16 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call that two people had been shot in the 3000 block of 20th Street. Once on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
wvtm13.com

Teen arrested in Center Point fatal shooting

CENTER POINT, Ala. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder in Center Point. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported William Torres, 18, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Calvin Chambers, 23. The JCSO says Chambers was found shot to death...
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

McBride scores 3 on ground, UAB routs Middle Tennessee 41-14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — DeWayne McBride ran for 120 yards with three first-half touchdowns, UAB rolled up 303 yards on the ground, and the Blazers routed Middle Tennessee 41-14. McBride scored on runs of 5, 1 and 27 yards and Trea Shropshire caught an 88-yard TD pass from Dylan Hopkins in a 38-point first-half onslaught for UAB.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy