Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Trussville police officers given key card access to area schools
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Police in Trussville are now better equipped to respond to potential security problems at schools in the area. Watch the video above to learn about the critical tool each officer now possesses.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa police: Woman arrested after barricading herself in apartment with someone else's children
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police have arrested a woman after an hours-long standoff in an apartment where they say she was holding her neighbors' children. Officers were called to the Path of Tuscaloosa at 800 31st St., shortly before noon Sunday after two neighbors said the woman had their children and would not let them leave.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police search for suspect after man fatally shot in Ensley home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting, which happened early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot at a home in the 1900 block of 28th Street in Ensley. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Kenneth...
wvtm13.com
Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Montevallo man is in jail charged in the deaths of his father and another man in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded around 6:16 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call that two people had been shot in the 3000 block of 20th Street. Once on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Teen arrested in Center Point fatal shooting
CENTER POINT, Ala. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder in Center Point. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported William Torres, 18, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Calvin Chambers, 23. The JCSO says Chambers was found shot to death...
wvtm13.com
McBride scores 3 on ground, UAB routs Middle Tennessee 41-14
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — DeWayne McBride ran for 120 yards with three first-half touchdowns, UAB rolled up 303 yards on the ground, and the Blazers routed Middle Tennessee 41-14. McBride scored on runs of 5, 1 and 27 yards and Trea Shropshire caught an 88-yard TD pass from Dylan Hopkins in a 38-point first-half onslaught for UAB.
wvtm13.com
US attorney comments after Patrick Stallworth guilty verdict in kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal jury today convicted a Birmingham man for the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake" McKinney. According to the United States Attorney for Northern Alabama Prim Escalona, the jury returned its guilty verdict against Patrick Stallworth, 42, after three days of testimony. Stallworth was convicted of...
Comments / 0