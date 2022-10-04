Read full article on original website
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
Insight Into Jury's Decision In Randy Orton Tattoo Trial
The lawsuit against WWE and the developers and publishers of the WWE 2K video game series over their use of Randy Orton's real-life tattoos has come to a close. While a jury did rule in favor of tattoo artist Catherine Alexander this past Friday, the victory is not as clear-cut as it may seem on the surface.
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
Injured AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Hopes To Breathe Again
That should fix her. Injuries are terrible to see in wrestling as you never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf for any amount of time. That is something that cannot be prepared for and no one is immune to them. After someone gets hurt, the only thing left to do is wait for them to get back in the ring. Now an injured star is on the way back to health.
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split
Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones, following her split from fiancé Tino Franco. Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes! Did Rachel Recchia and...
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
Another Bray Wyatt clue dropped during Solo Sikoa vs. Angelo Dawkins match on WWE Raw
A sign was shown tonight on WWE Raw that seems to further hint at Bray Wyatt returning soon. During the Angelo Dawkins vs. Solo Sikoa match, someone was seen walking with a "WYYT RABAT" sign in the crowd. You could also see the white rabbit in the top corner of the sign. Scroll down on this page to see the sign.
Dutch Mantel Makes Bold Prediction About What Will Happen To Roman Reigns After He Drops WWE Titles
This year marks Dutch Mantel's 50th anniversary in pro wrestling, where he has been a wrestler, manager, booker, and producer/agent. With such a storied history, Mantel has become a sage of sports entertainment, and he recently shared some of that knowledge with Sportskeeda. Mantel believes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the road to a babyface turn, and if that happens, Mantel said the creative team needs to establish more heel characters.
90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!
If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
